Are you a fan of April Fools' Day? We've rounded up a list of all the best harmless jokes for you to use this April. From mayonnaise-filled donuts to kitchens full of googly eyes, there's bound to be something to make you giggle.
2. Superglue a pizza box closed, then try to keep a straight face as your target struggles to get the box open.
3. Remember when Jim pranked Dwight on The Office by putting his stapler in jello? Well, you can pull the same prank!
4. Here's a gross one: If you rip up a toilet paper roll, wet it, and then mash it together, it looks exactly like, well...
5. Make a plate of "sponge cakes."
6. Speaking of baked goods, you can always pull the classic "There's a pan of brown E's on the counter" prank.
7. If you can, swap their autocorrect for something totally random.
8. Make your kids laugh by putting googly eyes on the food in your refrigerator.
9. Or get a little weirder and paste your family's faces on a dozen eggs the night before.
10. Paint a bar of soap with nail polish, then, once it dries, tell your kids to wash their hands with it before dinner.
11. Tell them you're worried that there's a leak in the shower.
13. Replace hand sanitizer with lube.
14. Hide bubble wrap under a rug and wait for your kid to step on it.
15. Bring home bags from your family's favorite fast-food restaurant...but fill them with veggies!
16. Swap out your family's toothpaste tube with Orajel.
Numb their mouths and make them confused!
17. Create a sweet dinner surprise using cereal.
18. Put lotion on your target's doorknob so they can't open it.
19. A classic sink prank: putting a rubber band on the sprayer handle.
20. Wrap their car in the material of your choice.
21. Surprise someone by swapping Nerds for Pop Rocks.
Watch them be surprised by the popping candy!
22. Treat your victim to a slightly messy bathroom surprise.
23. Tell your family you made cake pops, then watch as they crunch into a Brussels sprout instead.
24. Need more poop pranks in your life? Try making your family poop-shaped cookies.
25. You can also put a "giant beetle" (cut out from black paper) behind your target's lampshade.
27. Swap out your family's orange juice with a stomach-turning mac 'n' cheese drink.
28. Try tricking your family into thinking you have an infestation problem by using a beetroot with a tail (or a potato and some string).
29. Want a prank that will make your kid's heart race? Put a surprise in the mailbox.
Put a stuffed animal or balloon in the mailbox to scare whoever opens it!
30. You can also use gelatin to make an unusual glass of milk.
31. Draw a spider on the toilet paper in your bathroom.
Use a pen to lightly draw the fake spider on the toilet paper and listen to your family freak out!
32. Give your kid a fortune cookie with a prank fortune.
33. Set out a bowl filled with a mix of M&M's, Skittles, and Reese's Pieces.
34. Looking for a prank that's a little more extreme? Make candied apples with onions.
35. Put some "melted ice cream" or a "spilled drink" on a prized possession.
Learn how to DIY an impressive-looking splatter (which won’t harm your kid’s computer or anything else) at Studio DIY. It looks exactly like a spilled drink — even you'll be surprised!
36. Switch the bags inside two boxes of cereal.
Then enjoy watching your kid realize their sugary cereal is actually Dad's boring bran flakes.
37. Try the classic mayo-stuffed donuts prank!
38. Put a “Sold” sign in your front yard.
39. Sew one of your target's socks closed halfway down.
40. Serve up some "spider chip cookies.”
41. Put a few dye pellets under the cap of your faucet.
Unscrew the cap to the faucet, put a pellet from an Easter egg kit under it, then screw the cap back on. This will make colored water come out.
42. Replace Cheetos with carrots.
Open the bag from the bottom, swap the Cheetos for carrot sticks or baby carrots, then glue it back together.
43. Fill your kid's bedroom — or bathroom — with balloons.
45. Put a note on someone's car that says "Sorry about the damage, had to leave" and watch them look all over for the nonexistent damage.
46. Buy a ton of rubber ducks and hide them.
47. Bring a totally normal box of cookies or another delicious food in to work, and leave it out with a sign that says "April Fools!"
Watch everyone try to figure out what you did to it.
48. Fill a mayonnaise jar with yogurt or vanilla pudding and eat it with a spoon in front of people.
49. Hide battery-powered alarm clocks throughout their room.
50. Print this out and tape it next to your office's printer.
51. Hide a baby monitor or walkie-talkie in a closet or ceiling and meow into it.
52. Start placing pennies in random spots where the person will find them. Then start placing more and more pennies.
53. Rearrange your roommate's dresser drawers. For added effect, continue to do it over time.
54. Screenshot their desktop, remove all of their icons, then set the screenshot as the background.
You can either do this on a computer, or you can do it on a phone by moving all the icons onto a different page or putting them all in a folder. They'll try tapping or clicking on the icon they want, but to no avail! *evil laugh*
55. Make Mentos ice cubes for the soda-loving person in your life.
56. Hide a few green tomatoes with the green apples at a grocery store.
57. Fill one jelly donut with sriracha and watch your friends play dessert roulette.
58. Place a container of sauce inside someone's drink for a spicy surprise.
This works best with a takeout cup. Open a packet of hot sauce at the bottom of the cup, put the straw in it, and put on the lid!
59. Place a chicken bouillon cube inside a showerhead and wait for hilarity to ensue.
60. Do a simple condiment label swap for a very easy laugh.
61. Replace someone's gum with Play-Doh for a really fresh joke.
62. Put a whoopee cushion under someone's chair.
63. Put a piece of plastic at the opening of shampoo bottles so that none comes out.
64. Put a tiny piece of tape on the sensor of a TV remote controller — make sure it matches the color of the remote!
65. Swap the salt and sugar.
This article contains content from Crystal Ro, Andy Golder, Mike Spohr, Natalie Brown, and Mallory McInnis.