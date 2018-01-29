People Are Loving The Feminist Statement Lorde Made With Her Grammys Dress

Everyone's favourite New Zealander, Lorde, attended the Grammys last night. Her album Melodrama was nominated for Album of the Year, making her the only female nominee in that category.
This year, many of the attendees wore or carried a symbolic white rose in solidarity with the Time's Up and #MeToo movements, which support victims of sexual harassment and assault.
Advertisement
But instead of wearing a white rose, Lorde wore a piece of paper bearing an excerpt from feminist artist Jenny Holzer's work Inflammatory Essays.
The full excerpt reads:
Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.