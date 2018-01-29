 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down
Trending

People Are Loving The Feminist Statement Lorde Made With Her Grammys Dress

"My version of a white rose – THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM."

Posted on
Ellie Bate
Ellie Bate
BuzzFeed Staff

Everyone's favourite New Zealander, Lorde, attended the Grammys last night. Her album Melodrama was nominated for Album of the Year, making her the only female nominee in that category.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

This year, many of the attendees wore or carried a symbolic white rose in solidarity with the Time's Up and #MeToo movements, which support victims of sexual harassment and assault.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Advertisement

But instead of wearing a white rose, Lorde wore a piece of paper bearing an excerpt from feminist artist Jenny Holzer's work Inflammatory Essays.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lordemusic

"My version of a white rose — THE APOCALYPSE WILL BLOSSOM," Lorde wrote, "an excerpt from the greatest of all time, Jenny Holzer."

The full excerpt reads:

Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old and corrupt must be laid to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom.

Over the weekend, Variety reported that Lorde had turned down the opportunity to perform with other artists as part of a tribute to Tom Petty.

While all four of the other artists nominated in her category – Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar – were offered solo performances from their nominated albums, Lorde reportedly was not.
Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

While all four of the other artists nominated in her category – Bruno Mars, Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, and Kendrick Lamar – were offered solo performances from their nominated albums, Lorde reportedly was not.

The report came a day after Lorde's mother, Sonja Yelich, tweeted a photo of a New York Times article highlighting gender inequality at the Grammys.

this says it all - @nytimes January 26, 2018
Sonja Yelich @sonjayelich1

this says it all - @nytimes January 26, 2018

Reply Retweet Favorite

People online are praising Lorde for making a powerful feminist statement with her outfit.

lorde in a red valentino dress with a powerful message by jenny holzer sewn into the back❣we love conscious queen… https://t.co/3QoaZzPDBX
🔪 @bleuvaIentine

lorde in a red valentino dress with a powerful message by jenny holzer sewn into the back❣we love conscious queen… https://t.co/3QoaZzPDBX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some said she was "snubbed" in not winning in her category, while others said it was unfair she wasn't given the opportunity to perform solo.

lorde is pissed as she should be. she was the only woman in the album of the year category. she was the only nomine… https://t.co/xta5rmhU3D
ella deserves better @loveisasecrett

lorde is pissed as she should be. she was the only woman in the album of the year category. she was the only nomine… https://t.co/xta5rmhU3D

Reply Retweet Favorite
So we have a performance from Sting -- doing a 31 year old song. And yet Lorde did not get a solo slot to perform.… https://t.co/bpfBIghWqd
Mo Ryan @moryan

So we have a performance from Sting -- doing a 31 year old song. And yet Lorde did not get a solo slot to perform.… https://t.co/bpfBIghWqd

Reply Retweet Favorite

And one person said the "real loser" at the Grammys this year was "women in general".

The real loser at the Grammys wasn't just Lorde's Melodrama. It was women in general. The Grammys continue to heavi… https://t.co/FcobcD2oXh
nino ❄️ @tayloredswift

The real loser at the Grammys wasn't just Lorde's Melodrama. It was women in general. The Grammys continue to heavi… https://t.co/FcobcD2oXh

Reply Retweet Favorite

Representatives for Lorde have been contacted for comment.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UK

Follow Us On Pinterest
Advertisement

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss