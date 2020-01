John Lamparski / Getty Images

Speaking at Tribeca Film Festival's Friends 25th anniversary celebration, co-creator Marta Kauffman said she can no longer watch the episode where Phoebe falls in love with her twin sister's stalker.

"It's much harder for me to enjoy the good moments when there are moments in it where I'm going, 'Oh my God, we let that happen? We did that,'" she explained.