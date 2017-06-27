Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

We Need To Talk About How From Justin To Kelly Is Basically The Most Iconic Film From The 2000s

Bringing you #SpringBreakGoals since 2003.

Posted on
Delaney Strunk
Delaney Strunk
BuzzFeed Staff

Hello world, this is Kelly Clarkson.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images

And this is Justin Guarini.

Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Now before Kelly gave us one of the top breakup anthems of all time...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
youtube.com

And before Justin popped up all over your television as Lil' Sweet in the Diet Dr. Pepper commercials...

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Dr. Pepper

Justin and Kelly competed against each other in the very first season of American Idol. This subsequently led to the duo staring in arguably one of the most iconic films of all time — From Justin to Kelly.

20th Century Fox

In case you 1) never saw the film or 2) haven't seen it in years, here is the trailer to refresh your memory.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

While From Justin to Kelly may have won the Razzie award for "Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years," I stand by my statement that this movie is truly iconic, and here's the fuck why.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

1. First we need to talk about all the 2003 fashion trends that show up in this movie, like the classic chunky blonde highlights.

20th Century Fox

2. Literally everything about this cropped halter top.

20th Century Fox

3. And this denim shorts/ribbon creation that you definitely unsuccessfully tried to recreate.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

4. The wrap skirt/crotchet top combo.

20th Century Fox

5. Metallic lips and eyes on fleek.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

6. The boys rocked bucket hats and shell necklaces.

20th Century Fox

7. Oh and Kelly and Justin sport matching white track suits while refusing to make eye contact.

If you don't have a matching white track suit with your partner then are you two even in love?
20th Century Fox

If you don't have a matching white track suit with your partner then are you two even in love?

8. Let's not forget this knee length denim skirt complete with a monogrammed shirt. It was so right and so wrong at the same time.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

9. Now let's talk about the musical aspect of this film. Say what you want about the quality of the lyrics, these songs are catchy as hell.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

10. I mean there's an entire song about trying to find the hottie that caught your eye your first day at the beach.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

11. There's also a whole "Summer Nights" type remake where Justin and Kelly recount their night to friends.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

12. Before Zac Efron ever pouted around on a golf course we had Justin Guarini lamenting his feelings while stomping across the beach.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

13. The storyline may have a few potholes but it gave us some great quotes like...

20th Century Fox

14. and

20th Century Fox

15. Also let's just take a moment to address some of the cast members shall we? Of course you know what became of Justin and Kelly but let's talk about Kaya for a second.

20th Century Fox

16. Kaya aka Anika Noni Rose went on to star as Lorrell Robinson in the film Dreamgirls.

DreamWorks

17. AND she's the voice of Tiana in Disney's The Princess and The Frog!!!!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

18. Oh, and the lovable nerd Eddie? That's Brian Dietzen AKA Jimmy Palmer on NCIS.

CBS

19. As if the movie wasn't already jam packed with dance numbers and draaaaama there's also a freakin' hovercraft race.

20th Century Fox

So basically what I'm trying to say is From Justin to Kelly is a damn delight and a true icon of early 2000s cinema.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
20th Century Fox

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies