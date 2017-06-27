We Need To Talk About How From Justin To Kelly Is Basically The Most Iconic Film From The 2000s

Now before Kelly gave us one of the top breakup anthems of all time...
And before Justin popped up all over your television as Lil' Sweet in the Diet Dr. Pepper commercials...
Justin and Kelly competed against each other in the very first season of American Idol. This subsequently led to the duo staring in arguably one of the most iconic films of all time — From Justin to Kelly.
In case you 1) never saw the film or 2) haven't seen it in years, here is the trailer to refresh your memory.
While From Justin to Kelly may have won the Razzie award for "Worst 'Musical' of Our First 25 Years," I stand by my statement that this movie is truly iconic, and here's the fuck why.
1.First we need to talk about all the 2003 fashion trends that show up in this movie, like the classic chunky blonde highlights.
2.Literally everything about this cropped halter top.
3.And this denim shorts/ribbon creation that you definitely unsuccessfully tried to recreate.
4.The wrap skirt/crotchet top combo.
5.Metallic lips and eyes on fleek.
6.The boys rocked bucket hats and shell necklaces.
7.Oh and Kelly and Justin sport matching white track suits while refusing to make eye contact.
8.Let's not forget this knee length denim skirt complete with a monogrammed shirt. It was so right and so wrong at the same time.
9.Now let's talk about the musical aspect of this film. Say what you want about the quality of the lyrics, these songs are catchy as hell.
10.I mean there's an entire song about trying to find the hottie that caught your eye your first day at the beach.
11.There's also a whole "Summer Nights" type remake where Justin and Kelly recount their night to friends.
12.Before Zac Efron ever pouted around on a golf course we had Justin Guarini lamenting his feelings while stomping across the beach.
13.The storyline may have a few potholes but it gave us some great quotes like...
14.and
15.Also let's just take a moment to address some of the cast members shall we? Of course you know what became of Justin and Kelly but let's talk about Kaya for a second.
16.Kaya aka Anika Noni Rose went on to star as Lorrell Robinson in the film Dreamgirls.
17.AND she's the voice of Tiana in Disney's The Princess and The Frog!!!!
18.Oh, and the lovable nerd Eddie? That's Brian Dietzen AKA Jimmy Palmer on NCIS.
19.As if the movie wasn't already jam packed with dance numbers and draaaaama there's also a freakin' hovercraft race.
So basically what I'm trying to say is From Justin to Kelly is a damn delight and a true icon of early 2000s cinema.