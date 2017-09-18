 back to top
17 Moments From Kid's Movies That Probably Scarred You As A Child

If Large Marge didn't scar you for life, you're lying to yourself.

Posted on
Delaney Strunk
Delaney Strunk
BuzzFeed Staff

We asked the BuzzFeed Community to share the movie scenes that scarred them the most as a child, and here are the best ones.

1. Pinocchio (1940)

"In Pinocchio when all the 'bad boys' were turning into donkeys! That was scary as hell! Probably would still give me goosebumps to this day!"—shannonj4e8508118
Disney

"In Pinocchio when all the 'bad boys' were turning into donkeys! That was scary as hell! Probably would still give me goosebumps to this day!"

shannonj4e8508118

2. Return to Oz (1985)

"Definitely Return to Oz! The wheelers were scary enough but when the queen removes her head in the hall where she stores all of her other heads, I hid my eyes every time!" —emmakayk
Disney

"Definitely Return to Oz! The wheelers were scary enough but when the queen removes her head in the hall where she stores all of her other heads, I hid my eyes every time!"emmakayk

3. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

"Pee-Wee's Big Adventure is my favorite movie ever, but I STILL get tense around Large Marge. That is a scary bitch." —clairew469e28fce
Warner Bros.

"Pee-Wee's Big Adventure is my favorite movie ever, but I STILL get tense around Large Marge."

That is a scary bitchclairew469e28fce

4. Dumbo (1941)

"The scene when the pink elephants dance around in his head gave me nightmares for months. I still think about this scene every now and then, and I haven't seen the movie in years. It's also the reason why I'm scared of clowns, for some odd reason." —ameliac4bbc84338
Disney

"The scene when the pink elephants dance around in his head gave me nightmares for months. I still think about this scene every now and then, and I haven't seen the movie in years. It's also the reason why I'm scared of clowns, for some odd reason." —ameliac4bbc84338

5. Aladdin (1992)

"The cave of wonders from Aladdin. A creepy giant tiger head leading to a cave that will probably kill you? No thank you. I couldn't watch the movie for years because I was so scared of that scene."—jacobm46b20e5c7
Disney

"The cave of wonders from Aladdin. A creepy giant tiger head leading to a cave that will probably kill you? No thank you. I couldn't watch the movie for years because I was so scared of that scene."

jacobm46b20e5c7

6. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

"Frollo's character was just fucked up! Right off the bat he's chasing this poor woman through the streets. Then he has his song later in the movie and is communing with demons! That shit scared the crap out of me when I was a kid because Frollo truly loved being evil."—cherrieluv4
Disney

"Frollo's character was just fucked up! Right off the bat he's chasing this poor woman through the streets. Then he has his song later in the movie and is communing with demons! That shit scared the crap out of me when I was a kid because Frollo truly loved being evil."

cherrieluv4

7. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

"It's definitely the lost in the forest scene in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. First time I watched it I was 6, and I only watched it again 15 years later. It definitely gave me nightmares as a child, and it will give you nightmares as an adult. I will never go in a forest alone. Ever." —iamsupermiko2
Disney

"It's definitely the lost in the forest scene in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. First time I watched it I was 6, and I only watched it again 15 years later. It definitely gave me nightmares as a child, and it will give you nightmares as an adult. I will never go in a forest alone. Ever." —iamsupermiko2

8. The Witches (1990)

"When Anjelica Huston takes off her human face and turns into her real self, the image of that entire room peeling off their faces and turning into these ugly, distorted witches will never ever leave my mind. Quite possibly still one of the scariest movies ever."—allier4a2808b82
Warner Bros

"When Anjelica Huston takes off her human face and turns into her real self, the image of that entire room peeling off their faces and turning into these ugly, distorted witches will never ever leave my mind. Quite possibly still one of the scariest movies ever."

allier4a2808b82

9. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

"When the child catcher shows up in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and coaxes the kids out of hiding with ice cream. He is the original creepy guy with candy in his van. Still gives me the shivers! Why would you do this in a kids movie!" —sarahv410b16305
Dramatic Features

"When the child catcher shows up in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and coaxes the kids out of hiding with ice cream. He is the original creepy guy with candy in his van. Still gives me the shivers! Why would you do this in a kids movie!"

sarahv410b16305

10. Spirited Away (2001)

"The scene in Spirited Away where Sen's parents get turned into pigs because they ate so much food! It was horrifying as a child, especially when Sen visited them in a pig pen and they didn't recognize her." —purrkitties
Studio Ghibli

"The scene in Spirited Away where Sen's parents get turned into pigs because they ate so much food! It was horrifying as a child, especially when Sen visited them in a pig pen and they didn't recognize her."

purrkitties

11. Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

"The scene that got me the most is when the troll, who must kidnap children to keep himself alive, sneaks into a girls room, and as she rolls over onto her side in her bed, THERE'S THE FUCKING TROLL. I have slept on my back from that day forward (20-something years later), and to this day I am still nervous to sleep on my side." —angelav45d8cf1a3
Buena Vista Pictures

"The scene that got me the most is when the troll, who must kidnap children to keep himself alive, sneaks into a girls room, and as she rolls over onto her side in her bed, THERE'S THE FUCKING TROLL. I have slept on my back from that day forward (20-something years later), and to this day I am still nervous to sleep on my side." —angelav45d8cf1a3

12. Labyrinth (1986)

"The scene in Labyrinth where the Fireys' heads come off and they pop out their own eyeballs. I still gets to me." —amandab43ead0e3b
TriStar Pictures

"The scene in Labyrinth where the Fireys' heads come off and they pop out their own eyeballs. I still gets to me." —amandab43ead0e3b

13. The Brave Little Toaster (1987)

"The clown scene from The Brave Little Toaster. To this day I can't watch the movie without skipping that scene. THE CLOWN LITERALLY TELLS TOASTER TO RUN."—samg4b6483ab9
Disney

"The clown scene from The Brave Little Toaster. To this day I can't watch the movie without skipping that scene. THE CLOWN LITERALLY TELLS TOASTER TO RUN."

samg4b6483ab9

14. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

"The giant spiders in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The giant basilisk was less scary than those damn giant spiders. I sat in theaters and almost broke my brothers hand because I was so scared."—samp444aa0c28
Warner Bros

"The giant spiders in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The giant basilisk was less scary than those damn giant spiders. I sat in theaters and almost broke my brothers hand because I was so scared."

samp444aa0c28

15. The Dark Crystal (1982)

"The skeksis were so freaky and scary. Especially at the start when the the emperor dies and then turns to ash. I had nightmares for ages after watching it. Now it's one of my fav films though." —vikkis4d815d31f
Jim Henson Productions

"The skeksis were so freaky and scary. Especially at the start when the the emperor dies and then turns to ash. I had nightmares for ages after watching it. Now it's one of my fav films though." —vikkis4d815d31f

16. Howard the Duck (1986)

"It's got to be from Howard the Duck. The possessed scientist with the three foot long tongue?! Still grosses me out to this day. And it's not until you're older that you realize just HOW effed up the relationship between Lea Thompson and Howard was!" —j437a857ca
Universal Pictures

"It's got to be from Howard the Duck. The possessed scientist with the three foot long tongue?! Still grosses me out to this day. And it's not until you're older that you realize just HOW effed up the relationship between Lea Thompson and Howard was!" —j437a857ca

17. Where the Red Fern Grows (1974)

"The part where Rubin falls on the axe in the woods and dies scarred me for life. It messed me up for a long time. I had never really seen a movie where a young kid died before, and being young myself it scared me a lot to see that happen!"—emilykisloski
Crown International Pictures

"The part where Rubin falls on the axe in the woods and dies scarred me for life. It messed me up for a long time. I had never really seen a movie where a young kid died before, and being young myself it scared me a lot to see that happen!"

emilykisloski

Some submissions have been lightly edited for length and/or clarity.

