Eight Of These Wild Berries Will Poison You. Can You Pick The One That Won't?

Best of luck.

Dave Stopera
Dave Stopera

BuzzFeed Staff

Picture this: You're walking through the woods and you come upon some berries.

Juniper branches with clusters of ripe blue berries
Shakzu / Getty Images

It's been days since you've eaten anything.

Your stomach is rumbling. Your vision is blurring. This is some straight-up Gary Paulsen Hatchet stuff.

Those berries look delicious. They could be your salvation.

Hand dropping berries into water with splashes; berries appear suspended mid-fall above another hand underwater catching them
Fmng / Getty Images

Only one problem: All of them, except for one, are poisonous.

