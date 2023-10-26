Pretty much everyone's grandma had...
1.
That one bird clock that hung in her kitchen or basement and never really worked properly:
2.
The first television ever invented:
3.
A tin of cookies that was NEVER FULL OF COOKIES:
4.
These candies that apparently only grandmas can buy:
5.
A cabinet full of glass you could NEVER, EVER touch:
6.
Little fruit magnets all over the fridge:
7.
That one room you weren't allowed in with plastic-covered couches:
8.
And plastic-covered furniture, in general:
9.
Ribbon candy that was all stuck together and probably like nine years old:
10.
A cabinet dedicated to just plastic bags that was slowly getting out of control:
11.
This exact blanket, probably laid out over the back of a couch:
12.
A stationary bike in literally the most random room it could be in:
13.
At least one room in the house with walls like this:
14.
That one alarm clock that gave a big, red glow at night:
15.
A phone that looked like you could call president Gerald Ford with it:
16.
Sewing pincushions just hanging around that you'd somehow be allowed to play with:
17.
Carpet protectors that definitely destroyed your toes on one or two occasions:
18.
Towels that were for DECORATION, not DRYING:
19.
This gorgeous end table right in the living room...
20.
Which probably looked exactly like this:
21.
A set of Revere Ware cookware that they probably got as a gift several decades prior:
22.
This exact chair, probably in the kitchen:
23.
This blender that probably was around before your grandma was and will be around long after you're gone:
24.
This exact bedspread on the bed:
25.
A car with a door like this in the driveway:
27.
This casserole dish that had permanent stains in it from years of abuse:
28.
A bunch of these to put under hot plates:
29.
Old cloth calendars from like decades ago:
31.
Chairs that probably sagged a little too much in the middle:
32.
At least one pair of fake grapes located somewhere in the house:
33.
A ceramic Christmas tree, preferably one in green and white:
34.
This exact coaster set:
35.
And amber-colored wine glasses NOBODY DRANK FROM: