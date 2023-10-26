    I Hate To Break It To You But If Your Grandma Had Any Of These 35 Things In Her Home You Are Officially Old Now

    Grandmas are the best.

    by
    Dave Stopera
    by Dave Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Brian Galindo
    by Brian Galindo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Pretty much everyone's grandma had...

    1. That one bird clock that hung in her kitchen or basement and never really worked properly:

    Twitter: @RandBall

    2. The first television ever invented:

    old fashioned tv
    Twitter: @DiddyTheBoy

    3. A tin of cookies that was NEVER FULL OF COOKIES:

    Twitter: @Codes4Deals

    4. These candies that apparently only grandmas can buy:

    Twitter: @mgclcth

    5. A cabinet full of glass you could NEVER, EVER touch:

    Twitter: @grubbytrashboi

    6. Little fruit magnets all over the fridge:

    reddit.com

    7. That one room you weren't allowed in with plastic-covered couches:

    Twitter: @pazesez

    8. And plastic-covered furniture, in general:

    Twitter: @YoungHenddog

    9. Ribbon candy that was all stuck together and probably like nine years old:

    wallpapers.com

    10. A cabinet dedicated to just plastic bags that was slowly getting out of control:

    Twitter: @TENJR44

    11. This exact blanket, probably laid out over the back of a couch:

    Facebook: Do

    12. A stationary bike in literally the most random room it could be in:

    Twitter: @KatelynLudens

    13. At least one room in the house with walls like this:

    reddit.com

    14. That one alarm clock that gave a big, red glow at night:

    reddit.com

    15. A phone that looked like you could call president Gerald Ford with it:

    A corded rotary phone
    ebay.com

    16. Sewing pincushions just hanging around that you'd somehow be allowed to play with:

    Twitter: @LucyZee_

    17. Carpet protectors that definitely destroyed your toes on one or two occasions:

    amazon.com

    18. Towels that were for DECORATION, not DRYING:

    Twitter: @mauritaniafrica

    19. This gorgeous end table right in the living room...

    Antique octagonal wood table with doors and handles
    chairish.com

    20. Which probably looked exactly like this:

    old room that looks like its from a grandparents house
    Twitter: @polo_man404

    And most likely smelled of cigarettes.

    21. A set of Revere Ware cookware that they probably got as a gift several decades prior:

    Twitter

    22. This exact chair, probably in the kitchen:

    A metal armless chair with a footrest
    etsy.com

    23. This blender that probably was around before your grandma was and will be around long after you're gone:

    Twitter: @MattOswaltVA

    24. This exact bedspread on the bed:

    Antique jacquard bedspread
    walmart.com

    25. A car with a door like this in the driveway:

    old car door
    reddit.com

    26. This exact bowl:

    A large checkerboard wooden bowl
    amazon.com

    27. This casserole dish that had permanent stains in it from years of abuse:

    Old-school quart dish with glass top
    replacements.com

    28. A bunch of these to put under hot plates:

    hatched plate
    etsy.com

    29. Old cloth calendars from like decades ago:

    etsy.com

    30. This exact bowl:

    etsy.com

    31. Chairs that probably sagged a little too much in the middle:

    picclick.com

    32. At least one pair of fake grapes located somewhere in the house:

    Twitter: @ThatGuyJerry

    33. A ceramic Christmas tree, preferably one in green and white:

    reddit.com

    34. This exact coaster set:

    coasters
    depop.com

    35. And amber-colored wine glasses NOBODY DRANK FROM:

    etsy.com

    Grandmas love a goblet.