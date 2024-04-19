Women Are Sharing The Telling Signs That Someone Isn't A "Girl's Girl," And I Never Considered Some Of These

5.

"I've had this issue so many times before. I can tell someone isn't a girl's girl if they always discount my successes. I had a friend once who would see my higher grades and blame it on the fact that I 'don't do anything' when I get home, as opposed to her who works. When we went to lunch or would get coffee, she'd look down at my food and say that she couldn't believe how much salt or sugar I was eating, saying that she could 'never eat as much as I do.' Oh, and when I showed her my engagement pictures, she zoomed in on my face and said she could tell the photographer did touch-ups on me. And when I asked her to be my Maid of Honor? She threw the gift I gave her in the backseat of her car and kept it there for two weeks — all crumpled up. I wish I were joking. She's now someone I have no communication with."