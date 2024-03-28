15.

"Always making negative comments about other people's bodies and shaming people for eating 'too much.' For example, saying something like, 'Oh wow, I could NEVER eat that big of a bowl of pasts!' That, and if you have a 'friend' who never lets you talk about your life, or anything else for that matter. My 'best friend' of seven years does not let me talk at all whenever we hang out. She's also forgotten my birthday for five years in a row; I have to remind her to send me a 'Happy you exist' text. All in all, if your friend makes you feel less than others, makes you feel bad for talking about yourself, or makes you feel bad about yourself or your body, she is NOT a girl's girl! She only cares about herself, and you need to end the friendship."