Let me start off by saying that when Disney+ announced in 2020 that it was going to adaptinto a show with author Rick Riordan at the helm, my world was turned upside down in the best way possible. Though there was an attempt to bringto the big screen in the 2010s — which only lasted until the second movie,— Rick himself has been very vocal about disliking the films . But on Dec. 19, 2023, about a decade later, the first episode ofbegan streaming!