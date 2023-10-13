Sometimes life is just a big ball of bizarre, and apparently, the BuzzFeed Community knows all about it. Recently, users shared the strange and comical moments they witnessed or experienced that they still think about to this day, and it all feels like a fever dream. Here are some of the most peculiar, unusual, and funniest stories:
1. "I was walking to my car after work one day when a man came traipsing out of the bushes. He pointed directly at me and asked, 'Do I look like Tom Cruise?' I told him no, and he said, 'Well, then who do I look like?' I answered, 'Yourself,' because it was the only thing I could think of. He nodded, said, 'Damn right,' and went right back into the bushes."
2. "One time, I was stuck in traffic on the freeway. Out of boredom, I looked over to the car next to me and saw a woman straight up eating salsa from a bag. Like, she was pouring the salsa into her mouth."
3. "I was driving down the highway at around midnight when suddenly I saw this dude with a whole, real life, adult two-humped camel in the back of his pickup truck. I definitely had to do a double-take."
4. "We were at a hotel in Vegas that had another hotel standing across from us. We looked out our window and saw an old man on his balcony wearing nothing but his underwear. He had brought an armchair out and was sitting in it with binoculars and a notepad in hand. It appeared he was using his binoculars to stare into the windows of our hotel, and was periodically taking notes in his pad. Suddenly, his wife came out to the balcony, and he quickly tried to hide the binoculars behind his back. It was so beyond weird, I wasn't sure it was real."
5. "Around 2018 or 2019, I was waiting for the bus to arrive. Out of nowhere, I saw this guy riding one of those old-timey, penny-farthing bicycles (the ones with the massive front wheel)! It was absolutely huge — the guy was at least four or five feet above the ground. I just stared at him, slack-jawed, and all he did was give me a cheeky wave. I never saw him again, but then again, I'm not totally convinced that I ever did see him in the first place."
6. "One time, I was minding my business and eating lunch in this picnic area at the park. All the other tables around me were full, and I was eating lunch alone. Literally out of nowhere, I got slapped in the face by a foreign object. It didn't hurt, but I was more so stunned at the fact that I had just gotten bombarded. I looked around to see who could have thrown something at me, but everyone was just eating and acting normal. I was so confused. I looked down at what hit me and saw that it was a Ziploc bag filled with boneless wings. HUH? To this day, I've no idea where those wings could have come from."
7. "One day, my husband and I were hiking on Mt. Rainier in Washington. We were on a moderately difficult trail that was about six miles long and had a peak elevation of about 7,000 feet. About three miles into the hike, a man casually strolled past us wearing the biggest smile on his face. All he was wearing was pajama pants — he wasn't even wearing any shoes! The trail wasn't in an area where people camped, so I have no idea how he was able to make it that far up the mountain while wearing so little. It was super bizarre, but at least he seemed to be enjoying himself."
8. "There was this man that would always hang around my work, and he would wear this Jesus-like robe with nothing but white underwear. Well, our office windows were mirrored to help block out the heat, and whenever the dude walked by, he would get startled by his own reflection. He always thought his reflection was someone else, and every single time, he'd get into a fighting stance, prepared to punch his own reflection. I would just be sitting in my office, laughing to myself."
9. "I was riding a commuter train in Vancouver and noticed an older guy with a very long white beard. He was stroking it with one hand after the other, looking contemplative. Suddenly, he pulled out a long pair of scissors from his coat pocket, cut off his beard, and threw the hair on the floor. He didn't look around at anyone — he just went back to playing with his much shorter beard."
10. "I was working as a server in NYC and had gotten off work probably around 11 p.m. I was walking through Grand Central and saw a crew filming scenes from the movie Arthur starring Russell Brand. Russell was standing there in the middle of the station between takes, with probably around 100 people standing around the perimeter taking pictures. Well, behind that whole scene, an absolute vision of a man sauntered in, and I truly believe I was the only one who saw him. The man was at least six and a half feet tall — he was wearing what looked like four-inch platform heels, disco booty shorts, a pink feather boa, and a four-foot blond wig. Nothing else. Everyone was so focused on the movie shoot that no one else saw what I now think is a legend of a man."
11. "Back in the late 90s, my sister and I were on a train in Boston with about four or five other people. At one stop, this woman came in with a little girl, who was maybe six or seven. The woman asked my sister and I if we could move over a little bit so that her daughter could sit between us. That was already weird, but whatever. I even offered to give the woman my seat, but she said no. My sister was making small talk with the little girl, and I was reading a magazine. A few stops later, my sister noticed that the mother was gone! The little girl was still sitting in between us, and my sister and I were trying not to freak out. We asked where her mom went, and the little girl said that her mom gets off one stop before she does. Lo and behold, at the next stop, the little girl pointed to this woman and said, 'There's my grandma!' and got off the train. We literally thought her mother had abandoned her."
12. "Once, on my way to work, a stray dog walked past me wearing a football jersey — one for humans, not a doggy shirt. I shrugged it off and kept walking, then about ten steps later, a policeman sneezed so aggressively hard that his hat flew off. It was a strange sequence of events."
13. "When I was a kid, I was about to get into the car after a trip to a friend's house, when I saw a woman walking what appeared to be a LARGE dog. My family and I casually watched as she approached since we were curious what type of dog it was. As she got closer, we were shocked to find out that her 'dog' was actually a miniature horse on a lead. Mind you, this was in a very suburban area. Despite frequently visiting our friend's place, we never saw the woman and her pet horse again."
14. "I was driving home after picking up dinner one evening and saw a bald man crossing the bridge. It was normal enough, except for the fact that this guy was decked out in full biker leather, was rocking a ZZ Top-like beard, and held a wizard staff that had a massive glass eye on the top. He went into a pizza parlor, and that was the last time I saw him."
15. "I was driving through town with my husband and saw a woman riding a next to our car — naked. Then, another naked person on a bike appeared, and a whole bunch more! They were literally all naked, with their bare butts on the bike seats, peddling away! I guess there's a group called Naked Bike Riders, and I was lucky enough to see them in action. It was absolutely surreal."
16. "A few years ago, a coworker and I were smoking in the parking lot outside of our work. We were in the middle of an office park, surrounded mostly by law offices and banks. All of a sudden, this 20-something-year-old girl came up to us and starting talking and singing to us. She was dressed like she was going to Coachella or something. She was in a sun dress, had a huge bag, was wearing big sunglasses, and had on a floppy hat. We asked if she wanted us to call someone for her, but she just laughed and danced away. It was, like, 11 a.m. in a smallish town that definitely didn't have any festivals going on. It was so weird."
17. "On the third floor of a Japanese mall, I checked out the pet store. There was a Shetland pony, a tiny owl, two hawks, a giant rabbit, squirrels, and a marmot for sale. I just slowly made my way out of there."
18. "A few weeks ago, at around 6:30 a.m., I saw this man on a motorcycle driving through downtown Nashville. The dude was in full wizard gear. It was like a cosplay-level costume, complete with a nearly waist-length beard and a leather helmet that had two horns jutting out of either side. Just your typical Thursday morning."
19. "One time, I was at Home Depot with my dad and brother, and we were just browsing around. We rounded the corner, and there was this man casually walking with a French bulldog and these GIANT potbellied pigs. We didn't know what to think."
20. Lastly: "I was at a stoplight a few years back. It was red, and the guy in the car in front of us turned his radio up on full blast, got out of his car, shut the door, put his legs up on the car, and began twerking. I watched — what else was I supposed to do? Once the light turned green, he got back in his car and drove away like nothing happened. Honestly, good for him."
I don't know about y'all, but I need to lie down after reading these. Have you ever experienced or witnessed something just so bizarre that you have doubts it really happened? Let me know in the comments, or you can even submit your story through this Google form!
Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.