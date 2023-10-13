11.

"Back in the late 90s, my sister and I were on a train in Boston with about four or five other people. At one stop, this woman came in with a little girl, who was maybe six or seven. The woman asked my sister and I if we could move over a little bit so that her daughter could sit between us. That was already weird, but whatever. I even offered to give the woman my seat, but she said no. My sister was making small talk with the little girl, and I was reading a magazine. A few stops later, my sister noticed that the mother was gone! The little girl was still sitting in between us, and my sister and I were trying not to freak out. We asked where her mom went, and the little girl said that her mom gets off one stop before she does. Lo and behold, at the next stop, the little girl pointed to this woman and said, 'There's my grandma!' and got off the train. We literally thought her mother had abandoned her."