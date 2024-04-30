A typical to-do list for me looks like:

• Wake up and get dressed

• Make an iced coffee, tea, or some other drink and breakfast

• Feed my cats breakfast

• Sit down at my desk in the other room for work

• Check my email and respond to any as-needed

• Scroll on company socials to get caught up

• Check our website for new inquiries

• Decide on social content for that day

• Design a graphic or video for each platform

• Eat lunch (If I remember to)

• Feed cats lunch (spoiled!!)

• Design a marketing email or invitation to training

• Respond to questions from members regarding our new learning management system

• Work on quarterly, annual, or monthly reports as needed

• Edit content for articles or newsletters

• Post on all our social media pages

• Finish the day by responding to more emails

• Try to go to the gym for an hour (Monday, Wednesday, and either Friday or Saturday)

• Make dinner for or with my partner

• Feed the cats dinner

• Run off to one of my hobbies (doing stage lighting or acting) or try to decompress by watching something, scrolling on my phone, or going to Target

• Go to bed by 12:30 a.m.

