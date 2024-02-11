So, if you're Gen Z and have an interesting job, are in school, are going through a major life event, or even if you're just trying to figure everything out, I wanna know what your daily life/routine looks like. My goal is to highlight a handful of people and showcase the different lifestyles they're living, not only for other Gen Z'ers to see but for all other age groups as well. I'm hoping that in doing so, it will help ease the pressures of thinking that you have to be at a certain point in life by a certain age. Also, I personally just think it's beneficial (and super cool) to learn about different perspectives.