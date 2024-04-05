19.

"Hairstyles were a big deal when I was in high school. To get wavy or curly hair straight enough to 'tease' into a bouffant style, we'd roll our hair around three-inch diameter brush rollers held in place by plastic picks or bobby pins and sleep on them overnight. We weren't allowed to wear trousers or blue jeans to school, but our skirts and dresses had to be long enough to touch the floor when we were ordered by a teacher to kneel. And since we lived in the countryside, where the school was too small to have buses, we walked 3/4 of a mile to school wearing wool snow pants under our dresses."