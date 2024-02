19.

"Back in the 1970s and 1980s, owned dogs were allowed to roam around a lot. I grew up in a city, and owned dogs were everywhere — unchained and unfenced. Our dog would visit the neighbors every day and catch some sun in their backyard. Sometimes, he would go visit the vet hospital, which was about eight blocks away. (He was car and street-savvy.) But sometimes, the 'pound dog catchers' would drive through the neighborhood, and we kids were always scared by how they caught the dogs and euthanized them. There weren't any 'dog rescues' back then, just the pound, so we'd all hide our dogs inside. I feel like dogs nowadays are generally safer, but they're also more bored and less social."