5.

"As you get older, losing the ones you love becomes more 'common.' Sometimes, you don't know if you'll be seeing someone for the last time. So my advice is to let the ones you love know how you feel. I lost both my parents with so much left unsaid, and the 'I'll tell them later' obviously never came to be. I wanted to tell my parents so much, and I'm sure they wanted to hear from me just as much. So do what you need to do and say what you need to because tomorrow is often an unfulfilled promise."