23.

Last but not least: "Make memories. Think about it: When you are talking to a friend or family member, you are constantly saying something like, 'Do you remember...?' Especially when it comes to events, friends, spouses, kids, and grandkids. Everything that you do or say is actually a memory in the making, whether you are with someone or by yourself. Not all memories are good, but the bad ones tend to fade over time. For me as a grandparent, my memories are of my kids and my grandkids. I see all the similarities between them. I also see a lot of the things that I missed while they were growing up. Memories help us bridge the distance between loved ones, and they are all we have left of loved ones who've passed away. So stop and make some memories because they're all we really have."