16.

"I wish I'd learned how important it is to heed the subtle hints and red flags people give off. I chose to ignore them because I desired successful outcomes and had high expectations from others. When people show you who and what they are, believe them without hoping or thinking they'll change their ways for you. Always be on guard, and listen to your intuition and gut feelings, because they will never fail you. If something or someone doesn't feel right or appears too good to be true, remove yourself from the situation and let it go. Forcing or attempting to steer a situation where you meet resistance is never a good choice. Being true to myself became an acquired mindset."