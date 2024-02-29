Sam Thompson found himself at the centre of debate this week after a clip of him interviewing Dune stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler went viral.
In a clip from his interview with the two Oscar nominees, the former Made In Chelsea star and I’m A Celebrity winner was heard asking what some critics felt was a rather cliché question about whether it’s “easier or harder” to play an on-screen relationship with a friend.
The clip – which formed part of an interview Sam’s Hits Radio show – quickly began doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), racking up close to nine million views.
It also began sparking criticism from many (including several journalists) who lamented the rise of influencers and reality stars landing interview roles traditionally held for presenters and reporters:
Responding to one such post, Sam remarked: “You should have seen the bit where I asked Timothy [sic] if he wanted to play Call Of Duty with me, you’d have loved it.”
“Not only is he not a journalist…he can’t even spell Timothee!!!” Sam then added, when his followers began pointing out his mistake.
Sam first rose to prominence on the constructed reality show Made In Chelsea, and has gone on to appear in the likes of Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Coach Trip, The Celebrity Circle, and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
He has also done presenting work on Love Island: Aftersun, Steph’s Packed Lunch, and his own Hits Radio show.
Last year, he also fronted a documentary about his experiences of ADHD and autism.