Sam Thompson found himself at the centre of debate this week after a clip of him interviewing Dune stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler went viral.

In a clip from his interview with the two Oscar nominees, the former Made In Chelsea star and I’m A Celebrity winner was heard asking what some critics felt was a rather cliché question about whether it’s “easier or harder” to play an on-screen relationship with a friend.

The clip – which formed part of an interview Sam’s Hits Radio show – quickly began doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), racking up close to nine million views.

It also began sparking criticism from many (including several journalists) who lamented the rise of influencers and reality stars landing interview roles traditionally held for presenters and reporters: