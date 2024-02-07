This Is Where You Can Watch All Of This Year's Oscar-Nominated Films

What’s it nominated for? Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design, Best Editing

What’s it about? Cillian Murphy takes the lead in this epic historical thriller about the life of the titular scientist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who became known as the “father of the atomic bomb” due to his work on the first nuclear weapons during World War II.

Where can I watch it? Oppenheimer is still in select cinemas, and while it’s not yet on any streaming platforms, it is available to buy or rent on platforms like YouTube, Apple TV and Sky Cinema.