27 Useful Products With 10,000+ 5-Star Reviews That Prove The Hype Is Real

1. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) and potentially helping heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me. Eww!! I resisted for weeks, refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month, I finally gave in, and boy, it was amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer, and it doesn't leave a disgusting, greasy feel like Vaseline. Take it from a once-non-believer: You have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
2. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting task. These teeny-tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.
Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.
3. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit that'll drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop it, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
4. A rosemary mint hair-strengthening oil to treat your do to a rich blend of 30 essential oils and biotin. This lightweight scalp treatment may help nourish split ends and hair follicles, leading to sleeker styles and reduced breakage. Plus, reviewers say it smells DIVINE — an unnecessary but appreciated bonus.
Promising review: "I will be buying this product forever and ever. I rarely get obsessed with a beauty/hair product, but this one really takes the cake. After having a pretty stressful 2022, I started to experience a lot of shedding. I naturally have a lot of thick hair, so I'm used to some natural shedding, but this was on another level. I also experience buildup on my scalp, especially in the winter months. Within one bottle of using this, I noticed a HUGE difference. Not just from how my hair felt but also the buildup and dry spots on my scalp were no longer present. This also doesn't make my hair feel greasy or heavy, which some products can do!" —BMDS416
5. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of constantly lugging out the vacuum. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "This is the best thing I have bought on Amazon to date. I have always tried to lint roll comforters and furniture when guests come and/or stay. Finding this gadget has made that task SO much easier and more productive! Put this guy in your cart. Yep." —Kelsey Funk
6. A travel-sized pill cutter so you can *split* up with more precarious cutting/crushing methods and get with one that's compact, requires minimal pressure to operate, and works for a wide range of medication sizes.
Promising review: "This pill cutter does exactly what it was intended to do. It is easy to use, and it is very compact, so it would be easy to bring along for travel. Once you cut the pill, it has two separate little compartments for each half to fall into. The container is made from plastic, and the blade is in the open on the inside but is in a relatively safe position inside the container, so I didn't have any problems or safety issues with it as long as it's being used by an adult and stays out of reach of children." —Emily Tee
7. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers for ultra discreet coverage that's totally waterproof, so you can skip the bra without fear of a nip slip even if you're on the dance floor busting moves and sweating up a storm.
Promising reviews: "These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing, and they were perfect. I usually use petals, but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal, and my nipple still shows, but these covered my boobs perfectly, and you couldn't see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews, but I had to spend the word. All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." —Amazon Customer
BuzzFeed editor Natalie Brown swears by these pasties! Check out her Nippies review to learn more.
8. A one-handed salad spinner because there's no quicker way to ruin a salad than soggy lettuce. Treat yourself to this whirly, twirly tool and enjoy your greens the way that Mother Nature intended — with a satisfying crunch!
Promising review: "I would literally eat semi-wet lettuce because I could never get my salad completely dry after washing. This makes me want to make salad all the time now. Being able to have completely dry lettuce and your salad not being ruined by extra bits of water is top tier." —ALIYMA LEWIS
9. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll perform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains that just won't budge.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow, this stuff works! Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" —Amazon Customer
10. An easy-to-use baby shusher to quiet fussy newborns with the human recordings of rhythmic shushing. It's got built-in 15- and 30-minute timers and adjustable volume so you can get your baby off to dreamland wherever you are in record time. Something you'll both be grateful for!
Baby Shusher is a small business run by a husband-and-wife duo after their own sleep-deprived experience raising three girls.
More than a few newborn photographers swear by this tool to keep babies calm and cozy during photoshoots.
Promising review: "I bought this for my niece, and I couldn't believe how well it worked. As soon as she started to fuss, we just gave the shusher a twist, and just like magic, she calmed down. One for the crib, one for the home, and one for the diaper bag! Always have one at the ready! I'll be buying these for all my new parent friends and family!" —Hannah George
11. An all-in-one hole repair tool if you very much didn't abide by the rules of your rental agreement when you hung that gorgeous gallery wall but would still like your security deposit back. This makes application quick and easy, with primer-infused spackle inside, a putty knife on one end, and a sanding pad on the other.
Promising review: "I love how easy this little tube makes wall repair jobs. It's so nice to be able to just grab and go, and the packaging has everything needed on it to make the fix. This isn't cheap spackle either; it's nice and thick and dries quickly. The good stuff!" —Nova S.
