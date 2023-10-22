30 Skincare Products Reviewers Turned To After “Nothing Else Worked”

1. A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) and helping heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and calm redness...all for under $20!!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. I was literally crying about how awful my skin was not even a month ago and then when it started going viral on TikTok I decided to buy it and wow. Just wow. Nothing and I mean NOTHING has worked for my skin all throughout my life and I stared getting pimples when I was around the age of 8. It’s improved my skin with only three days I love it so much! I’m so thankful it went viral." —Vanessa
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
2. A mega-popular hydrating CeraVe facial cleanser so you can keep your skin clean and clear with one simple product that won't leave your face feeling stripped and dry afterward. It also doubles as a bodywash if you're struggling with bacne, chestne, or buttne.
Promising review: "About six years ago, I started breaking out significantly and it was so upsetting and stressful. I tried everything and nothing worked. I went to see a dermatologist and they suggested CeraVe. I thought I would give it a try and after using the cleanser + moisturizer (a.m. and p.m.) for a few weeks, my skin looked completely new. Obviously everyone's skin is different so what worked for me may not work for you, but it is so gentle and affordable that it wouldn't hurt to try. This bottle lasts me 3–4 months which is really nice." —Kati
Get it from Amazon for $15.48.
3. Plus, an acne-fighting daily moisturizer with salicylic acid that doesn't just deliver an oil-free dose of daily hydration, but also works to prevent future breakouts before they even happen.
4. A tub of rejuvenating eye cream to tighten, brighten, and lift those tired eyes and make it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late rewatching Ozark...again.
Promising review: "I bought this cream because my eye allergies were causing me very dark circles under my eyes and the skin around my eyes to be flaky and sore. I tried all sorts of creams to help the issue but nothing seemed to work…until this cream! This cream healed my flaky skin in two used AND the dark circles (which I thought were never going to leave me) are almost entirely gone. Great great product! They have me as a life time customer!" —morgan
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in three sizes).
5. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil because acne doesn't just affect faces (unfortunately) and your booty deserves the same blemish-busting TLC as your face.
Apply this gentle treatment 3–4 times a day, or 4–6 times if the situation is more serious.
Promising review: "This product is great and has actually changed my life. Nothing else worked but this. The bottle says apply 3–4 times daily so I did and it only lasted about two weeks. I wish it came in different sizes because I would definitely buy the biggest one. I just placed an order for another one because I don’t want the acne to start forming again after it just started going away. These brands really know how to get your money, but hey if it helps me 100% they can have it!" —Willie
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
6. A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant if harsh scrubs haven't done your skin any favors. This helps to clear skin and unclog pores by gently sloughing away dead skin to reveal the texture-free glow hiding underneath.
Promising review: "I’ve always had acne. One pimple would disappear, and then a whole colony would show up the next day. I tried everything and nothing would work. I have very sensitive skin, so I’m not able to use anything or else my face will break out, but THIS has helped me and my acne has minimized greatly. Please purchase! You won’t regret and won’t be able to go without. If anything, just try the travel size!" —Mallory laginess
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
7. Or a bottle of Glossier Solution with a 10% blend of exfoliating acids (BHA, AHA, *and* PHA) that's gentle enough for daily use and is designed to sweep away dead skin for an all-around smoother and ~glowier~ complexion.
Many BuzzFeed writers swear by this product — read their Glossier Solution reviews!
Promising review: "I have had stubborn blackheads for years and nothing has worked until this product. Within a week of use, I saw a noticeable difference in my face. Works super well and super quick!" —Sarah
8. A blemish-busting Mario Badescu drying lotion for a powerful spot treatment that takes on pimples while you sleep with an effective blend of salicylic acid, sulfur, calamine, and zinc oxide. It'll feel like Christmas morning when you jump out of bed to check out your gifts. In this case, the gift of smaller pimples and a more clear complexion.
Promising review: "It does what it purports to do. Dab it on at night according to the directions and the next morning the zit will be gone — or very diminished! It's kinda wild how well it works. (Especially given how NOTHING else has!)" —thatsscience
Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in a glass or plastic bottle).
9. Or a box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from any habitual picking or popping.
Promising review: "I’ve had a huge zit for the past two months and tried everything on it — benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, prescription tretinoin. Nothing has worked. After using a patch one time, the zip was almost completely gone and the patch was full of gross white material. I used another patch the following night and it is 100% gone now. Amazing!" —Cat Lady in Chi
And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis's full Mighty Patch review for more info!
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
10. A pack of Skin1004's zombie masks that'll deliver skin-tightening, pore-minimizing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead for 15 minutes. It's a multipurpose treatment you'll want to keep on hand if this season tends to be ~deadly~ for your skincare goals.
The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!
Promising review: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie Masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne-prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars, and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." —Erin Marple
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $18.98.
11. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "As I have gotten older, I definitely have bags under my eyes. I'm Asian, so I also have pads underneath that tend to retain water. NOTHING WORKED...tried it all, creams, massage, caffeine treatments, etc. THIS WORKS. I don't know how, but the bags are gone and the skin is much tauter! Doesn't disrupt my eye makeup, easy to use. LOVE THIS." —Grace
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in blue and pink).
12. A powerful snail repair cream to plump and brighten dull, dry skin while fading discoloration with a powerful little ingredient called snail mucin (sounds gross, works great), which is regularly found in K-beauty products.
Promising review: "Love It!!! Just what the doctor ordered. For the past five years I've been looking for a face cream that wouldn't irritate my skin. And I've tried $300– $5 face creams and nothing worked. Until I came across this Korean facial cream and I'm in love with it. No more redness or irritation, just soft skin." —Meisy Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $20.
13. A soothing face and body cream because you've had it up to here with acne treatments leaving your skin raw, red, and dry. This all-purpose, organic face and body cream delivers mega deep hydration that works with your skin's natural oils to lock in moisture.
Promising review: I heard about Honeyskin on a rosacea forum, and so glad I did. I was hoping to moisturize my skin without an allergic reaction. Honeyskin delivered, but additionally, it completely healed red, dry, splotchy spots around my mouth that have been bothering me for over a year. I tried all sorts of other products, but nothing else worked. I'm impressed!" —Mom of 5
Get it from Amazon for $15.96+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
14. A popular foot exfoliant peel for ridding your feet of dry, cracked skin in the most disgusting yet satisfying way possible. Slip on the included booties, wait an hour, and then enjoy watching your foot molt for the next week or two, revealing the baby soft skin underneath.
Promising review: "Holy cow, my feet are peeling!! I was skeptical cause the skin on my heel is so thick (healthcare, and on my feet all day), and nothing was working to keep it at bay, but this stuff really works!!! Today is day six, and it happened all at once. I was not putting lotion on my feet because I was not sure if I should, but I was soaking them every day, but I couldn't take it anymore, and lotioned them and put socks on, I woke up this morning and they were peeling away. The more lotion I put, the more they peel I am impressed. Definitely will be repurchasing." —Anjelic
Get it from Amazon for $14.75+ (available in five scents).
15. Or a bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that quickly removes years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes!
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have tried every cream, every soaking solution, every potion to get rid of hard skin on my feet. Nothing worked. Or if it worked it took hours of soaking. This took a few minutes and the hard skin came of with a pumice. I wish I had bought the larger size now. Do not waste your money on anything else." —jojo
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
16. A tube of Differin acne treatment gel so you can jumpstart your skincare routine with one of the strongest spot treatments you can get without a prescription. Reviewers warn some patience is required (but it's worth it), so give this retinoid cream a chance to work its pore-penetrating, inflammation-reducing magic.
This is *very* strong, and reviewers say that while it works, it might make your skin sensitive and dry while it adjusts (much like Accutane). They recommend that you always moisturize after using this, and to use it at night while you're out of the sun.
Promising review: "Magic in a tiny tube. Has lasted over a month so far and my 30-year-old skin is clear for the first time in my life. Nothing else has worked, and I've tried it all. I wish I could give this 10 stars." —LC
Get it from Amazon for $13.79+ (available in two packaging styles and four sizes).
17. An exfoliating mitt if you love the delightful feeling of disgust that comes with seeing dead skin slough away right before your eyes and knowing that your skin is going to feel SO SMOOTH after.
Promising review: "I’ve tried everything to treat my keratosis pilaris, or the tiny bumps on my upper arms, thighs, and butt. My dermatologist advised me to gently exfoliate but nothing has worked. Not the prescribed creams or advice she gave me…but these work!! I can see the dead skin on the mitts when I use them! My arms and body have fewer bumps now and I’m thrilled! My arms and body are softer and the thicker skin patches feel thinner as they should be. I had problems with ingrown hairs by my knees but this has solved the problem! I’m a believer and my daughters use these as well." —Deb
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
18. A bottle of pure rosehip oil to streamline your skincare routine with one multitasking product that can help to reduce the appearance of everything from blemishes and scarring to fine lines and age spots. This little blue bottle just might be your one-stop shop for a brighter, more even complexion.
This oil is also effective at reducing pregnancy stretch marks and can even be used to moisturize your hair!
Promising review: "I LOVE this oil! I have been struggling with breakouts and dry patches for a while and tried using so many different face washes and lotions but nothing worked. I started using this a month ago in replace of my lotions and my dry patches are now gone, my breakouts are completely gone, and my skin looks so radiant! I have definitely noticed that my sun spots have faded and my skin looks much more even as well. Would 10/10 recommend." —Lauren Brown
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.