34 Quick-Fix Products That'll Make Your Home Look Way Better

1. A plant-based stainless-steel cleaner that'll get rid of (and prevent) the streaks, smudges, and grubby fingerprints that are keeping your appliances from living up to the "stainless" in stainless steel.
2. A cabinet door organizer so the pile of cutting boards permanently hanging out on your countertops will finally have a home where they're organized, on hand, and, most importantly, out of sight.
3. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to quickly catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
4. A large woven storage basket because all you need is an oh-so-stylish receptacle to make all your annoying clutter ~disappear~ like magic.
5. A peel-and-stick faux marble adhesive paper for giving your countertops an expensive-looking update on the cheap that doesn't just look great, but is stain- and water-resistant too.
6. A wood polish to turn back the clock on worn-out furniture with a combination of beeswax and orange oil that conditions and protects wood while also hiding dings and scratches.
7. A fast-drying grout paint pen that'll help you cover up years of dingy staining in your tile cracks without all the time-intensive scrubbing. Think of it like one of those adult coloring books — fill in the lines and bask in your ~artistic~ sensibilities.
Promising review: "We're delighted with this product. I have spent 15+ hours scrubbing grout without being able to get rid of stains. I can't attest to longevity, but it looks great now! I had trouble with matching the color, but we decided it was better to be close and do the whole floor than have visible stained grout!" —Alex
8. A toothbrush station so you can clear the counter or cabinet space that's currently dedicated to teeth-brushing tools and replace it with a wall-mounted unit that stores and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste on your brushes every time. It's much more sanitary than leaving uncovered brushes out *AND* it conveniently holds four rinse cups.
9. A set of shelf dividers if you've got piles of jeans, towels, and leggings that always start organized but eventually just become one messy super pile.
10. A set of grocery organizers for taking your fridge situation from overwhelming to organized in a flash. No more tumbling condiment bottles with these around.
Promising review: "These have really helped keep my refrigerator organized and clean. If something leaks or spills, it's super easy to clean one of these rather than the entire refrigerator — I just pop them into the top rack of my dishwasher (no heat dry) and that's it! There were so many in the set that I even had a couple left over to use in my freezer." —Jill Miller
11. A 15-piece set of airtight dry food containers to bring a little organized calm to your pantry, while keeping food fresher for longer. You've let one too many boxes of cereal go stale — it's time to break the cycle.
12. A lightweight carpet shampooer that'll lift years worth of caked-on stains (Fido's contributions, included) and cut down on those exorbitant professional carpet-cleaning bills.
13. Plus, a machine cleaner-compatible carpet shampoo solution so you can return your floors and rugs to their original color without any harsh chemicals.
14. A nonslip slatted bath mat if your fluffy bath mat is looking (and smelling) a little worse for wear. This one gives your bathroom an instant spa-like feel with an easy-to-clean renewable bamboo, which naturally repels water.
15. A minimalist flip-down hanger for a sleek storage solution that cleverly doubles as modern art when not in use.
16. A reusable pumice stone to quickly remove stains and have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no dingy rings in sight.
17. A set of two adhesive shower shelves that'll help organize all your showertime clutter with enough space to handle every body wash, hair mask, and bubble bath in your arsenal.
Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B
