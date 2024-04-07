BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    34 Quick-Fix Products That'll Make Your Home Look Way Better

    In case you thought home renovation and instant gratification couldn't exist in the same sentence.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A plant-based stainless-steel cleaner that'll get rid of (and prevent) the streaks, smudges, and grubby fingerprints that are keeping your appliances from living up to the "stainless" in stainless steel.

    reviewer before-and-after photo showing their stainless steel sink looking brand new after using stainless steel cleaner
    amazon.com

    Therapy Clean is a family-owned small business creating plant-based cleaning solutions from their very own factory in New Hampshire that just so happen to also smell amazing. 

    It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth!

    Promising review: "We got this product because, while stainless steel appliances look so nice when you first get them, as soon as you start using them, you get fingerprints galore. All of the 'home remedy' tricks we tried were annoying or so labor-intensive to be overly frustrating, so this product has been wonderful. It takes only a few minutes to clean all the appliances and make them look brand new again — great for when company comes over and you want to pretend like you always live in a magazine spread for home rather than the comfortable way you normally do :-)" —Anton Stocker

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    2. A cabinet door organizer so the pile of cutting boards permanently hanging out on your countertops will finally have a home where they're organized, on hand, and, most importantly, out of sight.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

    Get it from Amazon for $16.87 (also available in a two-pack).

    3. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to quickly catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.

    amazon.com

    ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

    Promising review: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).

    4. A large woven storage basket because all you need is an oh-so-stylish receptacle to make all your annoying clutter ~disappear~ like magic.

    a reviewer photo of the basket
    amazon.com

    Follow the directions and keep the basket full for two days after receiving so it stays fluffed up and maintains its shape after shipping.

    Promising review: "I was very pleased with this purchase. It's made well and quite sturdy. I have two pillows, a blanket, and small quilt inside. It's currently in my living room, holding those items for cold weather; once spring and summer return, I'll use it in my guest room. I'm happy to know that's it's machine-washable, although I've had no need to clean it. It's a fine addition to my home!" —pksommer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in three sizes and in two colors).

    5. A peel-and-stick faux marble adhesive paper for giving your countertops an expensive-looking update on the cheap that doesn't just look great, but is stain- and water-resistant too.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I took a chance and bought this originally as a 'Band-Aid fix' to refinish a desk. I had looked in stores in the contact paper aisles, but all of them were just that...paper. THIS item is actually a thin sheet of vinyl with adhesive, and I ended up liking it so much I bought more and refinished my kitchen countertop with it as well! Highly recommended if you want to change the look of your counters but you don't have the money for a full remodel just yet. It can be cleaned with dish soap and water just like a real countertop." —Z

    Get it from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in six sizes).

    6. A wood polish to turn back the clock on worn-out furniture with a combination of beeswax and orange oil that conditions and protects wood while also hiding dings and scratches.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again. EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my abused coffee table, this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Carol L. Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).

    7. A fast-drying grout paint pen that'll help you cover up years of dingy staining in your tile cracks without all the time-intensive scrubbing. Think of it like one of those adult coloring books — fill in the lines and bask in your ~artistic~ sensibilities.

    a reviewer photo of the grout pen next to tile grout after the pen has been applied
    Reviewer's photo which shows half their tiled floor with dirty grout and half with fresh white grout after using the pen
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We're delighted with this product. I have spent 15+ hours scrubbing grout without being able to get rid of stains. I can't attest to longevity, but it looks great now! I had trouble with matching the color, but we decided it was better to be close and do the whole floor than have visible stained grout!" —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and additional colors).

    8. A toothbrush station so you can clear the counter or cabinet space that's currently dedicated to teeth-brushing tools and replace it with a wall-mounted unit that stores and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste on your brushes every time. It's much more sanitary than leaving uncovered brushes out *AND* it conveniently holds four rinse cups.

    a reviewer photo of the wall-mounted station with three toothbrushes hanging from the bottom and two tubes of toothpaste inserted on the top
    amazon.com

    It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube. 

    Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors). 

    9. A set of shelf dividers if you've got piles of jeans, towels, and leggings that always start organized but eventually just become one messy super pile.

    a reviewer photo of a closet full of linens and organized with the dividers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these! I just have a shelf on top of my closet. I keep my leggings there. These dividers separate the leggings and make everything so much more organized. I’m buying more to do my linen closet! You need these!" —Lynn Blue

    Get a pair from Amazon for $17.99.

    10. A set of grocery organizers for taking your fridge situation from overwhelming to organized in a flash. No more tumbling condiment bottles with these around.

    a reviewer photo of a fridge organized with the bins
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These have really helped keep my refrigerator organized and clean. If something leaks or spills, it's super easy to clean one of these rather than the entire refrigerator — I just pop them into the top rack of my dishwasher (no heat dry) and that's it! There were so many in the set that I even had a couple left over to use in my freezer." —Jill Miller

    Get an eight-piece set from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in large, medium, and a multi-size pack). 

    11. A 15-piece set of airtight dry food containers to bring a little organized calm to your pantry, while keeping food fresher for longer. You've let one too many boxes of cereal go stale — it's time to break the cycle.

    a reviewer photo of the different sized containers filled with dry goods on a shelf
    amazon.com

    This set includes one tall container, four large, six medium, and four small containers. 

    Promising review: "I ordered this set to continue on the road to an organized pantry. There are enough containers and enough variety of sizes to make me happy. I have stored pastas and noodles, dried beans, rice, sugar, instant mashed potatoes, crackers, etc. When I open a box of something, I put whatever is unused into one of the containers and feel very secure that the contents will be fresh and protected from any possible insect problem." —R M

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three colors).

    12. A lightweight carpet shampooer that'll lift years worth of caked-on stains (Fido's contributions, included) and cut down on those exorbitant professional carpet-cleaning bills.

    Before: a reviewer&#x27;s stained corner of carpet and After: no more stains in sight
    amazon.com

    And it only weighs about 13 pounds — heavier-duty carpet cleaners usually weigh around 20 — so you won't feel completely exhausted by the time you're done with your living room.

    Promising review: "I run dog services, boarding, and daycare out of my home. My carpet sees high traffic regularly and potty accidents on occasion. Love this Hoover! Holy moly! It picks up an INCREDIBLE amount of deeply embedded debris, dirt, stains, and hair. The difference in how much cleaner my carpet is after using it is OUTSTANDING!! I regularly vacuum and spot clean with other carpet cleaners and couldn’t fathom the filth I was actually living in after using the Hoover. It’s easy to assemble and lightweight, too. You can’t deny the results when cleaning out the dirty water tank. Easily the best purchase I have made for my small business! Very impressive!" —Patty DeCarlo

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99

    13. Plus, a machine cleaner-compatible carpet shampoo solution so you can return your floors and rugs to their original color without any harsh chemicals.

    amazon.com

    Sunny & Honey Store is a family-run small biz that makes cleaning solutions with your kids, pets, and the planet in mind. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups.

    FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet cleaning machines. Here's the one they are using in the review photo!

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews, but this I had to! I have a 10-year-old carpet that I’m trying to make last as long as I can...because kids. Who wants to spend the money to replace flooring when they will just mess it up? I cleaned my son's carpet with this for the first time today, and it looks and smells SOOOOO much better than it was! Other carpet cleaning products I’ve used have made the carpet smell like a wet dog while cleaning, and this didn’t! It smelled great the whole time! I’m hooked!!" —Megan Davis

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and three scents).

    14. A nonslip slatted bath mat if your fluffy bath mat is looking (and smelling) a little worse for wear. This one gives your bathroom an instant spa-like feel with an easy-to-clean renewable bamboo, which naturally repels water.

    a reviewer photo of the slatted bamboo mat on the floor of their bathroom
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is great. It's soft but flexible, so it feels comfortable to step on but also sturdy beneath your feet. I got a bigger size, and it actually pulls the room together, making my tiny bathroom look rather chic. Honestly, I think it's great and better for the environment because I don't have to launder it every week." —JamieJo

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in five sizes and three colors).

    15. A minimalist flip-down hanger for a sleek storage solution that cleverly doubles as modern art when not in use.

    a reviewer photo of the gray wall-mounted hooks with a hat and umbrella handing from it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These hooks are functional and fun. There are five hooks for hanging your items. It's plastic, not wood — the description states this. It's easy to install and came with a paper ruler to use as a guide when installing. I have rain coats, umbrellas, sweaters, and dog leashes hanging on it and it's holding well." —M String

    Get it from Amazon for $23.49+ (available in four colors).

    16. A reusable pumice stone to quickly remove stains and have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no dingy rings in sight.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets as the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald

    Get it from Amazon for $11.45.

    17. A set of two adhesive shower shelves that'll help organize all your showertime clutter with enough space to handle every body wash, hair mask, and bubble bath in your arsenal. 

    Reviewer image of black shelves attached to a shower wall with lots of products in them
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I saw these shelves on TikTok and really wanted to try them out, as I have no shelves in my shower. The adhesion is impressive — they’ve stayed sticking for the past two weeks with no sign of letting up, and are holding about four bottles of products on each of the two racks I have hanging. I thought for sure they would fall after showering or something, but they have stayed strong and held up. I’m so impressed! I’m sure I will purchase more in the future. Super duper easy to install, they look beautiful and modern, and give my bathroom a totally different vibe. It’s so nice to have a product like this available!! Thank you!" —Sara B

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors). 

    18. Or a quick-dry shower curtain (or liner) with nine mesh pockets for all your lotions, potions, and loofahs if you've had one too many shampoo bottles attack you mid-shower.

    reviewer photo showing the shower curtain with bath products in the pockets
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We are apartment living, so no one in the household could take a shower without crash/boom as you're knocking something down sitting on a shelf or the bathtub rim. This is a game changer. There are so many pockets with so much room in each I actually have space left over. My husband's back scrubber, my shampoo and hair care, and my daughter's bubble baths and bath floofies all fit with room to spare. And the pockets are all a nice height so I'm not crouching to find anything. The curtain is clear, so I didn't have to change the 'pretty' one for decorative purposes. I am super pleased." —goodnite.graci

    Get it from Amazon for $13.91+ (available in three colors).

    19. Easy-to-install wireless LED puck lights so you can get the custom lighting look without the custom lighting installation times or costs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Each light requires three AA batteries, has dimming, auto-off/on, and timer features, and comes with screws and a double-sided adhesive pad for multiple mounting options. From the sounds of it, you'll need to remove the lights from time to time to replace the batteries, so consider using hook and loop strips to make removing and reaching easier,

    Promising review: "We absolutely love these lights — so much so we ordered another set! We rent a house and wanted under-cabinet lighting without damaging the cabinets. These are perfect because you have a choice of mounting with screws or double-sided adhesive. Also, the lighting doesn't disappoint. They're soft warm lighting, not harsh white lighting. The dimmer is a nice feature on the remote. I plan on buying some for daughter for Christmas!!" —bethann6

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.98.

    20. A wall-mounted blanket rack if you're constantly unsure of where to put your cuddly throw blankets when they're not wrapped around you on the couch.

    a wall-mounted blanket rack filled with six throw blanket
    Edge Live Creations Co. / Etsy

    Edge Live Creations Co. is a Shelby, Ohio-based small business handmaking stylish and functional storage solutions to tie together your home. 

    Promising review: "Just what I needed! The quality is good and the wood is beautiful. Shipping was fast. Would definitely order again." —Krista Hill 

    Get it from Edge Live Creations Co. on Etsy for $63+ (available in two sizes and in six finishes). 

    21. A nonscratch cooktop cleaning kit because you don't trust those mystery stains on your ceramic cooktop, and this kit has everything you need to take it from always vaguely greasy to ~glowing~.

    Before and after of reviewer&#x27;s crusted stovetop looking shiny and clean thanks to the cleaner
    amazon.com

    The full kit contains a 10-ounce bottle of the cooktop cleaning solution, one cleaning pad, a grip pad tool, and a scraper.

    Promising review: "Cerama Bryte was the brand my grandmother recommended using and grandmas are always right! The extra scrape-y tool is a lifesaver for tough splatters. The cleaner and scrubber themselves work wonderfully. After using this, our stove looks sparkling like new again!" —britt

    Get it from Amazon for $11.48.

    22. A wall-mounted organizing rack for transforming piles of hard-to-store tools (looking at you, brooms and rakes) with five slots and six hooks that can support a whopping 35 pounds.

    L: a reviewer photo of lots of brooms and dust pans piled into a corner, R: a reviewer photo of the rack mounted on the wall with brooms, a dustpan, and other cleaning tools hung from it
    amazon.com

    All the instructions and mounting hardware to install are included! 

    Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage, and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down was able to fit them neatly in the holder. I liked it so much that I'm going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed. The installation kit was very helpful and was able to install without using a drill." —Rob C

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four colors). 

    23. A set of acrylic floating shelves to transform any room's clutter into a sleek wall display. Whether you've got spices crowding your counters or a vanity that drives you wild, these shelves have got you covered.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The shelves were super easy to install. They laid pretty flat and flush against the wall, and look great. They hold lightweight items as stated in the description without any problems. Been four months — no sagging, no cracks, no slipping. Good job." —SuburbanMom

    Get a two-piece set from Amazon for $14.99 (also available in black and in larger quantities).

    24. A compact cosmetics organizer that's got space for every step in your makeup routine and even a little extra for some skincare and hair accessories, too — all in a countertop-friendly size. Sound too good to be true? Perhaps you should consult the 17,000+ 5-star ratings!

    the makeup organizer on a bathroom countertop neatly holding various makeup products
    AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed

    The bottom drawers and the top part actually come apart, so you can customize your storage layout.

    Promising review: "This nifty little organizer looks beautiful, can fit ALL of my everyday makeup, and (drumroll please) it keeps clutter at bay in my bathroom — which is extremely tiny, BTW. I can fit so 👏 damn 👏 much 👏 inside of this four-drawered thing. But the real winner, winner chicken dinner here? I have easy access to all the makeup I use every single day and can see all of it at once. I don't have to dig around the bottomless pit that is one of my many, many makeup bags anymore — I just have to open and close a drawer." —AnaMaria Glavan

    Need more convincing? Be sure to check out the rest of our Ikee Design makeup organizer review.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in black and pink). 

    25. A towel holder so you can put that empty wall space to good use, and make your bathroom look a bit more luxurious at the same time.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these! We have extra large towels and these racks hold them perfectly when rolled up! It's such a great modern style and gives the bathroom a great look. They are sturdy and come with wall anchors as well. Will be buying another set of these for our other bathroom, and perhaps another for the dining room for some wine bottles! Don't even have to think twice before buying these!" —Erin Cech

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $26.99.

    26. An ultra-thin socket cover with an attached six-plug power strip if you're tired of bulky plugs and tangled cords preventing you from actually pushing your furniture up against the wall.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product is awesome! We bought one in the office to stop a nearby chair from continuously hitting the outlet plugs. It solved the problem right away. So we ordered three more to use anywhere there is bulk on the wall. It saves space, makes arranging furniture and desks easy, it's clean looking. Someone is a genius. Thanks so much!" —Jay

    Get it from Amazon for $23.95+ (available in 10 styles).

    27. A plushy faux sheepskin area rug because throwing down a floor treatment can completely change the look of your space, and this one is extra luxurious and cushy.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE my new rug! I used it in my daughters nursery and couldn’t be happier with how it looks. It was shipped very quickly, and is so sooo soft!" —Casey

    Get it from Wayfair for $31.99+ (available in 11 sizes and eight colors).

    28. An under-cabinet macramé produce hammock for giving your avocados a place to rest until they're ripe enough to use, and clearing a lot of counter space in the process.

    a macrame hammock hanging from underneath a kitchen cabinet with fruits in it
    Knapp's Knots / Etsy

    Knapp's Knots is a San Diego, California-based small business creating gorgeous macramé home decor and storage solutions.

    Promising review: "Gaining tiny house counter space has never been cuter! Better than I expected, and it included all the hardware! Love it!" —Mariko Kinikin

    Get it from Knapp's Knots on Etsy for $28.90+ (available in 2 sizes and in 11 colors).

    29. A set of magnetic decorative garage door accents to add some cheap and easy curb appeal. Installation is as easy as sticking them on the door, and the UV and weather-resistant plastic is built to last in even harsh climates.