29 Products You’ll Use Almost As Many Time As You’ve Re-Played Your Current Fixation Song

1. A hydrating snail mucin-repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) with the potential to help heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines...all for under $20!!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. I was literally crying about how awful my skin was not even a month ago and then when it started going viral on TikTok I decided to buy it and wow. Just wow. Nothing, and I mean NOTHING, has worked for my skin all throughout my life, and I started getting pimples when I was around the age of eight. It’s improved my skin in only three days I love it so much! I’m so thankful it went viral." —Vanessa
Get it from Amazon for $13.63.
2. A patented ChomChom pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're sick of lugging out the vacuum every three seconds. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through four to five disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
3. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher. Never chop an onion by hand ever again? Yes, please!!
Promising review: "OMG, how many days did I cry while cutting onions? Never again after getting this product. I cut onions, peppers, potatoes, and many more within seconds. It’s amazing. I tried using it to cut tomatoes, but I guess it works better to cut solid items, not tomatoes or anything that gets smashed easily. I might never be able to live without it anymore!!! Approved and recommended. 👍🏽" —Oscar Salas
Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in three colors and six sizes).
4. A pack of moisture-proof travel pill organizers to make it easier to manage the ever-growing collection of prescriptions and vitamins now required to maintain your body.
Promising review: "I recently was diagnosed with a few things that require me to take daily medications, at different times during the day. I work 24-hour shifts and travel a lot and this has made it easy to take my medications with me instead of all the bottles. Fits perfectly in my purse! I love how secure each compartment is; efficiently stores the medications. Some reviews said it was hard to open each compartment, but I haven’t had much trouble." —Sarah
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
5. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because you're tired of feeling like Goldilocks, testing pillows that are too soft or too stiff. Finally, this one is just right.
Promising review: "I ordered these pillows after someone who I know purchased and said they were great. Of course, pillow comfort is very subjective to ones sleep. I am a stomach and side sleeper and these pillows offer both a plush, softer feel yet provide needed neck support. I have tried pillows that were twice the price and were awful. I am very happy with these pillows and given the great price for two it was a great find." —Beth
Get a pair from Amazon for $60.99+ (available in two sizes and four material types).
6. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll preform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains that just won't budge.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow this stuff works! Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).
7. A pair of lightweight tapered joggers for giving all your inferior (aka sagging, stiff, and scratchy) lounge pants a chance to retire. This supremely soft style strikes a fine line between jogger and legging, making it perfect for just about everything from exercising and errands to enjoying a glass of wine on the couch.
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lulu leggings but if they feel anything like these then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style but that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors).
8. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "As I have gotten older, I definitely have bags under my eyes. I'm Asian, so I also have pads underneath that tend to retain water. NOTHING WORKED...tried it all, creams, massage, caffeine treatments, etc. THIS WORKS. I don't know how, but the bags are gone and the skin is much tauter! Doesn't disrupt my eye makeup, easy to use. LOVE THIS." —Grace
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner so you can not only clean but prevent soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "I have been having shower draining issues, so there was a buildup of soap scum in my shower. I have a very weak stomach and cleaning the shower makes me physically ill. I have tried several products that have claimed to be no scrub/wipe but this has been the only one that has worked. I sprayed it after my shower and left it to sit until the next night. Found that A LOT of the grime had disappeared. Now, was it perfect? No. But I think with consistent use it will get there. Highly recommend this product." —KZ
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents and also a refill bottle).
10. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to help your nails and cuticles recover from their perpetually dry and brittle state of being. Personally, this oil has really helped keep my nasty skin-picking habit in check.
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application. But if you are, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious.
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
11. A set of microfiber cloths because it's a powerhouse for dusting and cleaning alike, especially glass. These cleaning cloths will ensure your hard work doesn't go to waste with a 100% lint- and streak-free finish.
Microfiber Wholesale is a family-owned small biz that started in 1946. Since then, the brand has evolved into an e-commerce business tat creates and distributes high-quality cleaning products.
They're great for windows or any glassware, too!
Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." —Xena the Warrior Mama
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.
12. A compact Dash rapid egg cooker that'll make your morning egg prep 1,000x easier. Get boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs in just a couple of minutes. And weighing in at just ONE POUND, it's perfect for small apartment kitchens, dorm rooms, or RV travel!
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy little recipe book!
Promising review: "Where has this gadget been all my life?! I love to cook but I always find boiling water for eggs to be annoying. It's very easy to use and the eggs come out perfect! You just pick how you want to make your eggs, fill the cup with water to the appropriate line, pierce the egg, cover it, and turn on. All in all, it's a great product and I’m happy with this purchase." —Death2Barbie
In need of an egg cooker deep dive? Check out our Dash Egg Cooker review.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in seven colors).
13. A pair of reusable silicone nipple covers for ultra discreet coverage that's totally waterproof, so you can skip the bra without fear of a nip slip even if you're on the dance floor busting moves and sweating up a storm.
Promising review: "These covers are AMAZING! I used them for the first time this weekend during my bachelorette because of how much white I would be wearing and they were perfect. I usually use petals but sometimes you can see the shape of the petal and my nipple still shows but these covered my boobs perfectly and couldn’t see them through a see-through white body suit. They lasted through the night when I forgot to take them off before bed and also lasted through tonsssss of sweaty dancing. I never leave reviews but had to spend the word. All my girls on the trip were amazed by them and are all ordering now." —Amazon Customer
Get a pair from Amazon for $26.50 (available two sizes and five shades).
14. A dual-layered fine-bristled toothbrush if you're eager to impress your dentist. This brush's extra-fine bristles are ideal for clearing out tough-to-reach crevices and deep grooves, while being extra gentle on sensitive gums and teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Promising review: "I don't write reviews often but this toothbrush is so amazing I just had to. My teeth have never felt so smooth after brushing my teeth. Excellent at removing plaque and tartar and keeping it off throughout the day. If you're on the fence about purchasing, consider this the green light to go for it. You won't be disappointed." —Cari C.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
15. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing or a pricy trip to the salon.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
16. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to help prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
Get it from Amazon for $16.
17. A pair of affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds because boring things like work calls and chores are a lot more enjoyable when you're not tethered to your tech by cumbersome cords. Better yet, these come with a handy travel/charging case and connect to your devices in just one easy step.
Promising review: "These are the first pair of wireless buds I have purchased, previously using only the single over-ear type pieces. I expected to have difficulty pairing, but these paired the first time super easy. The volume and sound is significantly better than my old style. Nice little charging and travel case, and a variety of sizes of silicone buds to fit your size/preference. Update — after using these a few weeks I am still very pleased with this earbuds. Good value for the price!" —J. L. Hoover
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors and two styles).
18. A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths that's an eco-friendly alternative to single-use paper towels. They're super sturdy, soften when wet, and can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between cleanup jobs so you know they're not harboring any unwanted germs.
Promising review: "I heard about these on TikTok. I wanted something that simply absorbs my cleaner and what’s wet off the counter without streaking crap like most washcloths and sponges do. These showed up today sturdy and kinda weird. I sprayed my dirty, oily stovetop with cleaner, got one of the square sponges wet, and started wiping up the counters and stove. Hot diggity dog! I love this sponge already! Cleaned up completely and didn’t require multiple passes. When you use it, you’ll know what I’m talking about. Great product!!!!" —Julie
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.25+ (available in seven color combos).