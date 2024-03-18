27 Products With Before-And-Afters That'll Make You Think, "I'll Take One Of Those"

1. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can finally tackle all those annoying scuffs and stains other cleaners couldn't handle without abrasive scrubbing, which sometimes causes more harm than good.
2. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
3. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your dog deserves a day in the park without suffering from itchy allergies later. These soft chews not only help with skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.
4. A pack of Skin1004's Zombie masks that can deliver skin-tightening, fine line-reducing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead for 15 minutes. It'll just make that post-facial reveal that much more sweet!
5. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.
6. A space-saving drawer organizer for actually finding the cutlery you need when you need it instead of rummaging through a pile of potentially painful pointy things.
7. A stain remover spray to revive fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and cloth diapers.
8. An affordable teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen requires just ONE minute of daily use to get teeth that are four to eight shades whiter. The best part? No lingering sensitivity.
9. A pack of stain-lifting pads that'll take care of stains from tipsy wine nights and pet accidents on your carpet without you ever having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.
10. An all-natural scour paste so you can declutter your cleaning supplies and snag one multipurpose product that can quickly remove questionable films, grime, and grease from a wide range of surfaces — tiles, ovens, baths, oh my!
11. A tub of rejuvenating eye cream for tightening, brightening, and lifting those tired eyes and making it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late rewatching The Office...again.
12. A double-sided hairbrush cleaning brush if you're low-key disgusted by hair the minute it's no longer on your head. This handy tool will do a better cleaning job than your fingers ever could, with a pointed end for picking out tangles and stiff bristles to remove all that built-up hair, dust, and fluff.
13. A box of waterproof medicated pads you apply like bandages to help force out the wart residing under your skin like a gross butterfly emerging from its cocoon.
14. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
15. A screen cleaner kit that'll erase any trace of the smudges your toddler made trying to make contact with Ms. Rachel through the screen.
16. A vegan exfoliating body scrub so you can buff away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment. If you struggle with persistent KP, you'll want to give this scrub a try.
17. An easy-to-use denture cleaner you simply plop in warm water with your dentures for a stain-fighting, odor-busting clean that'll make you wanna show off that million-dollar smile.
18. A variety pack of LED light-blocking stickers if your alarm clock isn't just waking you up, but keeping you up. These peel-and-stick dimmers are great for reducing the harsh light on digital clocks, routers, chargers, and more!
19. A machine cleaner-compatible carpet shampoo solution to return your floors and rugs to their original color without any toxic chemicals.
20. A suede and nubuck cleaning brush because anyone who hasn't accidentally got caught in the rain while wearing a pair of suede shoes is lying. This brush will diminish the look of water stains with no additional cleaners required so you and your favorite shoes can reunite for another (hopefully drier) outing.
21. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner that'll lift the most daunting grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and wipe it off to reveal the pearly white grout you never thought you'd see again.
22. An all-in-one hot air brush so you can style, dry, and volumize hair in one easy step. This gadget combines the heat of a blowdryer with the shape and bristles of a round brush to make at-home blowouts a breeze.
23. A stainless-steel foot file for finally scraping away the years-old calluses your regular pumice stone could never quite handle. Now go forth and become the foot model you were always born to be.
24. A bestselling mesh bra if you're a member of the itty-bitty titty committee who's tired of not being able to find a comfortable yet supportive bra that doesn't have a ton of padding or gapping cups.
25. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask to fight frizz and make it look like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.
26. A pack of cleaning K-Cups because the inside of your Keurig is likely coated with residue from old brews. Now you can give your machine regular deep cleans in the same amount of time it takes to make a cup o' joe. Side effects may include better-tasting coffee.
27. A vegan ingrown hair oil that'll work to treat and prevent itchy red bumps from infiltrating your pits, downstairs, or wherever you struggle with post-shave and -wax irritation.
