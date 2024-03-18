Skip To Content
    27 Products With Before-And-Afters That'll Make You Think, "I'll Take One Of Those"

    We won't judge if you end up springing for more than just one.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can finally tackle all those annoying scuffs and stains other cleaners couldn't handle without abrasive scrubbing, which sometimes causes more harm than good.

    amazon.com

    It's made up of cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it'll grind away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces like ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots, pans, and more!

    Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The magic eraser was ok but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" —May

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    2. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.

    amazon.com

    ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

    Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter

    Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).

    3. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your dog deserves a day in the park without suffering from itchy allergies later. These soft chews not only help with skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine...nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats...he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Get 90 chews from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in two sizes and three age groups).

    4. A pack of Skin1004's Zombie masks that can deliver skin-tightening, fine line-reducing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead for 15 minutes. It'll just make that post-facial reveal that much more sweet!

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    amazon.com

    The kit includes eight Zombie Pack sets (powder and activator), plus one applicator brush!

    Promising review: "When you put it on, the smell hits you hard. As it is on your face the smell is not too bad and the mask tingles as it dries. Wash it off and reveal clean, smooth skin. Plus fun to take pictures looking like a cracked mess." —raine

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $24.75.

    5. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.

    a reviewer image of a wrinkly dress before using the spray, and the same dress after using the spray
    amazon.com

    I hate wrinkles *and* am lazy — two at-odds conditions. This stuff has been a staple in my life since approximately ninth grade (thanks to my mama). As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without dealing with an iron or steamer. 

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.88

    6. A space-saving drawer organizer for actually finding the cutlery you need when you need it instead of rummaging through a pile of potentially painful pointy things.

    amazon.com

    Suitable for drawers with a minimum height of 3.25 inches, this organizer fits up to 24 pieces of cutlery.

    Promising review: "I thought this would be handy and help with space management in a small apartment. It turned out to be absolutely perfect. It keeps the silverware clean, and stores a lot in a very small space. I love it. I got two because I inherited my grandmother's silverware, so there are two types of forks and two types of spoons, and I wanted things separate and organized. Two organizers fit side by side in a standard apartment drawer. After getting these, I picked up the knife organizer, and it’s just as handy and useful." —Jerimi

    Get it from Amazon for $9.60.

    7. A stain remover spray to revive fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and cloth diapers.

    amazon.com

    Check out our full Puracy Natural Stain Remover review.

    Promising review: "This is by far the best stain remover I've used yet. I have a 1-year-old, and I've been treating his clothes since he started solids around six months. This stain remover has never failed me. It's even gotten crayon out of a Kyte sleep sack that was washed with a crayon. I treated it after I discovered it and let it sit for an hour then washed it and it all came out. It's my go-to baby shower gift for new moms and I love that its clean ingredients. Puracy, you have a forever customer!" —Hannah Weber

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    8. An affordable teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen requires just ONE minute of daily use to get teeth that are four to eight shades whiter. The best part? No lingering sensitivity.

    a split image of a reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using the whitening pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love that this product does not leave sticky residue like other whitening products I’ve done in the past. Only been using for a few days but there is already noticeable results and brightening!" —Suzana

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.98

    9. A pack of stain-lifting pads that'll take care of stains from tipsy wine nights and pet accidents on your carpet without you ever having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.

    a reviewer photo of a used stain lifting pad
    on the left, a stained rug labeled
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.48.

    10. An all-natural scour paste so you can declutter your cleaning supplies and snag one multipurpose product that can quickly remove questionable films, grime, and grease from a wide range of surfaces — tiles, ovens, baths, oh my!

    Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a Denver-based Etsy shop creating plant-based cleaning solutions that are safe, effective, and come in cute packaging (Bonus!).

    Shortly after moving in to my current apartment, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above). After handling all that grossness, it's had no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in two sizes).

    11. A tub of rejuvenating eye cream for tightening, brightening, and lifting those tired eyes and making it look like you actually got enough sleep and didn't stay up late rewatching The Office...again.

    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crows feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes).

    12. A double-sided hairbrush cleaning brush if you're low-key disgusted by hair the minute it's no longer on your head. This handy tool will do a better cleaning job than your fingers ever could, with a pointed end for picking out tangles and stiff bristles to remove all that built-up hair, dust, and fluff.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the tool I never knew I needed. It may seem like a silly thing to spend money on when you can clean your brush out by hand but this gets so much more out of the brush! It's easy and rather enjoyable. Who wants to brush their nice clean hair with a brush full of dirty, oily hair and dust. When you really think about it makes you want to throw out all your old brushes. I will be buying these as gifts for all my girlfriends." —emmaline

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    13. A box of waterproof medicated pads you apply like bandages to help force out the wart residing under your skin like a gross butterfly emerging from its cocoon.

    A set of four reviewer pictures: The wart turned white, the ward even whiter and starting to rise, the ward starting to separate, and the wart peeling off
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had a stubborn wart on my right thumb that has been there for almost a year. Went to the doctor the first time to freeze it, but it didn't completely remove the wart so I decided to try the gel. The gel helped but not for too long and the wart came back (in a couple days). Long story short, I got these medicated bandages and the results are incredibly satisfying. Used these bandages every day for a week, and the next week my wart is gone. So far it's been a week after and I haven't noticed any growth. Highly recommend!" —J

    Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in a two pack and a pack of 20). 

    14. Dishwasher cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use it regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup. It was recommended to me by my super and after my positive experience I am happy to cosign his recommendation." —cheapchicshopper

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in two pack sizes and two packaging styles).

    15. A screen cleaner kit that'll erase any trace of the smudges your toddler made trying to make contact with Ms. Rachel through the screen.

    amazon.com

    Screen Mom is a a small business creating gentle, streak-free cleaning solutions for all your screens that are odorless and free of abrasive chemicals.

    The set includes the spray and an extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth. The formula has no alcohol, ammonia, or harmful phosphates and will gently clean HDTVs, PC monitors, Kindle Fire, tablet, laptops, smartphones, Apple Mac products, iPhones, and more!

    Promising review: "A miracle! I've been looking for this product all my life! I have a nice 42-inch smart TV that I hate cleaning. Every product I used left streaks everywhere so I'd use more and rub and rub... Make sure your screen is cool and spray an ample amount on the cloth provided and smear it everywhere. Then flip the cloth and rub it off. I think this is truly one of the greatest breakthroughs in modern history. They give you a huge can of this stuff and a quality cloth." —Paul Wedero

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    16. A vegan exfoliating body scrub so you can buff away bumps by combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one gentle, at-home treatment. If you struggle with persistent KP, you'll want to give this scrub a try.

    a split reviewer photo of their arm before and after using the body scrub
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So I have keratosis pilaris on my bum and have always been super self-conscious about it. I’ve used this product five to eight times and they are seriously like GONE. It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy. It does say to use once a week but I’ve just been using it every time I shower (which is almost every day LOL). I only use a dime-size amount and it’s able to cover my bum and some of my legs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who also has pesky bumps on their body. Also, this product has no scent, which is a plus for anyone who has sensitive skin!!" —Ang M

    Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in three sizes). 

    17. An easy-to-use denture cleaner you simply plop in warm water with your dentures for a stain-fighting, odor-busting clean that'll make you wanna show off that million-dollar smile.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a TMJ mouth guard that is about 12 years old, and nothing else I've tried had managed to clean it like this stuff. It didn't take everything off the first time, but it makes a HUGE difference. Very satisfied." —Sara Elizabeth Eaton

    Get a pack of 120 tablets from Amazon for $21.81 (also available in two other sizes).

    18. A variety pack of LED light-blocking stickers if your alarm clock isn't just waking you up, but keeping you up. These peel-and-stick dimmers are great for reducing the harsh light on digital clocks, routers, chargers, and more!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Works as advertised. Didn't realize how badly I needed these in my life! I have a media PC in my living room under my TV and directly across from the main couch. The LED is extremely bright and obnoxious, especially in low-light situations. One of these dimmed the LED the perfect amount, and I can definitely still see that the PC is on, but without the annoying blue beacon that can be seen from space. The variety of options included guarantee that you should have the correct size to dim whatever LEDs you have. Highly recommend." —IPman501

    Get a variety pack from Amazon for $4.49.

    19. A machine cleaner-compatible carpet shampoo solution to return your floors and rugs to their original color without any toxic chemicals.

    amazon.com

    Sunny & Honey Store is a family-run small biz that makes cleaning solutions with your kids, pets, and the planet in mind. Their products are made in the USA and they donate 10% of all profits to animal shelters and rescue groups.

    FYI: This cleaner is only for use in carpet cleaning machines. Here's the one they are using in the review photo!

    Promising review: "I never leave reviews but this I had to! I have 10-year-old carpet that I’m trying to make last as long as I can...because kids. Who wants to spend the money to replace flooring when they will just mess it up! I cleaned my son's carpet with this for the first time today and it looks and smells SOOOOO much better than it was! Other carpet cleaning products I’ve used have made the carpet smell like wet dog while cleaning and this didn’t! It smelled great the whole time! I’m hooked!!" —Megan Davis

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and three scents).

    20. A suede and nubuck cleaning brush because anyone who hasn't accidentally got caught in the rain while wearing a pair of suede shoes is lying. This brush will diminish the look of water stains with no additional cleaners required so you and your favorite shoes can reunite for another (hopefully drier) outing.

    amazon.com

    Shacke is a small manufacturer based out of Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.

    You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without it! It just takes some elbow grease.

    Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoed once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" —Celeste

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three styles).

    21. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner that'll lift the most daunting grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and wipe it off to reveal the pearly white grout you never thought you'd see again.

    a split reviewer before and after image of the grout looking dirty on the left, and clean on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product worked amazingly well!! It says to apply on a dry surface and let sit five to six hours. My shower wasn’t totally dry and after three hours, the once dirty caulking was perfectly white again. I was a little skeptical, but this is my new holy grail cleaning product. I wish I could give it more stars. Just awesome!" —Carl Oviedo

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99

    22. An all-in-one hot air brush so you can style, dry, and volumize hair in one easy step. This gadget combines the heat of a blowdryer with the shape and bristles of a round brush to make at-home blowouts a breeze.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have very thick, wavy hair. I can never blow out my hair because it's too hard to hold the round brush and hair dryer in the right spots. THIS!! It is everything all in one and the oval shape makes it so easy to use. It gets really hot. It is a little loud on high, but I've found if my hair is already a little dry then I can just use it on low. I used a blow-dry primer spray to accelerate the drying time and protect my hair. I'm in love! The flat iron always flattens my hair and makes it look dry. This straightens and retains the volume and gives it a soft, nondamaged look." —SAHM2011

    Get it from Amazon for $35.32+ (available in five styles and a mix of colors).

    Some reviewers with 4a–c curls like the barrel brush, but if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils considering checking out the Revlon one-step paddle brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind!

    23. A stainless-steel foot file for finally scraping away the years-old calluses your regular pumice stone could never quite handle. Now go forth and become the foot model you were always born to be.

    Before image of a cracked foot with an after image of the skin smooth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "THIS FOOT FILE IS LIFE CHANGING. I have lived with calloused feet for the last 15 years of my life from all through high school doing sports and now just doing everyday exercise. Through pedicures, other foot files I've tried, and basically everything...I have finally found my godsend of a foot file. My feet have never been softer and it has stayed soft for significantly longer than any other foot file I've ever used. I will literally never use another foot file, ever." —Sally 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    24. A bestselling mesh bra if you're a member of the itty-bitty titty committee who's tired of not being able to find a comfortable yet supportive bra that doesn't have a ton of padding or gapping cups.

    Pepper

    Pepper was launched in 2017 by two women who wanted to fill in the (literal) gaps present in the lingerie industry, working against the notion that if you're skinny, you must have small boobs, and if you're larger you must have big boobs.

    This style is Final Sale and not eligible for returns.

    Promising review: "I love these bras. They are comfortable enough that i am not adjusting them all day and they don’t feel bulky like most. They do exactly what they are intended to which is provide support without unnecessary space! I was unsure what size to get as this was my first order, but the size guide was very accurate. I will be ordering more." —P.C.

    To hear from more BuzzFeed Pepper fans check out our full Pepper bra review.

    Get it from Pepper for $30 (originally $50; available in band sizes 30–40, cup sizes AA–B, and in six colors).

    25. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask to fight frizz and make it look like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.

    BuzzFeed editor&#x27;s before and after photos showing that the cream made their hair less frizzy and more smooth
    Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Worked like a charm! My hair had gotten very dry over the prolonged winter but just using this product once return my dry locks back into silky ones! Great product!" —Kistmyst

    Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    26. A pack of cleaning K-Cups because the inside of your Keurig is likely coated with residue from old brews. Now you can give your machine regular deep cleans in the same amount of time it takes to make a cup o' joe. Side effects may include better-tasting coffee.

    A glass on the left filled with brown water, a glass in the middle filled with cloudy water, and a glass on the right filled with clean water
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was easy to use. Just pop in and let the system do the work. No downtime, no waiting. Simple and easy to use. I did notice a difference after the first use. Highly recommend it." —vetrie

    Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (available in larger pack sizes)

    27. A vegan ingrown hair oil that'll work to treat and prevent itchy red bumps from infiltrating your pits, downstairs, or wherever you struggle with post-shave and -wax irritation.

    a split image of a reviewer before and after using the oil with the look of razor bumps drastically reduced after a month
    Bushbalm

    Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small biz with a special focus on the pubic zone(s). Their result-driven collection of products targets such grievances as ingrown hair prevention, dark spot treatment, and razor burn relief.

    BuzzFeed editor Katy Herman uses this to stay smooth after shaving:

    "I just recently received a sample of this lovely stuff, which is from an Ottawa-based small business, and I have already seen a difference in how my bikini line looks after shaving! I always struggle with razor bumps in the down-there area specifically, but this oil helps keep it soft, smooth, and bump free! The brand recommends applying it right after getting out of the shower, and you can even use it to spot-treat ingrown hairs. I'm pretty ~scent~sitive to smells, and the tea tree scent is really lovely and refreshing (it smells like a spa)! I also love the pump-style dispenser, so I don't make a greasy mess every time I use it — which, from now on, is gonna be pretty much all the time. I'm sooo excited to wear swimsuits this summer without all the bumps and irritation!"

    Get it from Amazon or Bushbalm for $26.

    Reviews here have been edited for length and/or clarity.