29 Products With Reviews That Are So Glowing, You're Gonna Need Shades

1. A famous Little Green upholstery cleaner if you want to be shocked and awed by this machine's ability to suck up messes and restore furniture, carpets, and even car interiors to their former glory.
Promising review: "There are NO WORDS for me to truly RAVE about this product!!! My house burned down in May 😔, and this is the first and only 'appliance' I've replaced so far, and that's because I LITERALLY CANNOT LIVE WITHOUT IT! It's an absolute MUST-HAVE if you have PETS OR KIDS! It's fast and WILDLY EFFICIENT! As well as lightweight and fairly easy to store. Bissell, I ADORE YOU and would never hesitate to re-buy this product or anything else you sell because you've got upholstery cleaning down to a freaking science! Thank you for producing a product as reliable as this! As previously stated, THANK YOU for making my life SO MUCH EASIER!!!" —Laura jackson
2. A subtle nail concealer that adds a semi-sheer, buildable wash of color to easily mask any uneven discoloration or ridges.
Promising reviews: "I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I can’t get over the change to my nails! They’ve grown and managed to resist breaking during a cross-country flight. Zero chips or cracks after some serious abuse. Deep ridges in one nail are completely concealed. It gives the look of health and youth in one quick coat." —McLister
3. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher. Never chop an onion by hand ever again? Yes, please!!
Promising review: "OMG, how many days did I cry while cutting onions? Never again after getting this product. I cut onions, peppers, potatoes, and many more within seconds. It’s amazing. I tried using it to cut tomatoes, but I guess it works better to cut solid items, not tomatoes or anything that gets smashed easily. I might never be able to live without it anymore!!! Approved and recommended. 👍🏽" —Oscar Salas
4. Budget-friendly period underwear to make handling Aunt Flo as easy as...well...putting on your underwear. This affordable pair can absorb the equivalent of two tampons so you can go about your day (or night) without fretting about unexpected leakages.
Promising review: "I bought one pair of these, and then bought 20 more. Then I said goodbye to all my tampons and pads!! These never leak and fit extremely well, suuuuper comfy!!! If you’re wondering if they would be worth it, do not hesitate any longer!! These are life changing!!!" —Sj
5. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets because your metal tumblers and impossible-to-clean water bottles can look clean for the first time in forever with NO scrubbing required.
Promising review: "Cannot believe how well this works. I had stained Yeti stainless bottles that I could not get clean. Soaked overnight with this stuff — and like new in the morning. I used it on my gym bottles too. I cannot say enough good things about this product. Wish I could give it 100 STARS." —NoBull2Day
6. A dimmable sad duck night light for some deskside camaraderie on those days when life is beating you down. This little guy always gets it and will stay up to burn the midnight oil with ya.
Promising review: "The best night light...EVER!!! This duckie night light is just the serotonin boost I needed! This light has three settings...by just tapping on its bum. I couldn't be more pleased with the quality! This duckie brings me pure joy!! 🥰" —Sena P.
7. A patented pet hair remover if you Fido's endless shedding is taking over your home. This lightweight roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again without constantly lugging out the vacuum.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Because it doesn't rely on adhesive paper, you only have to buy it once and can reuse it — cleaning the hair off the brush when it gets clogged, of course!
Promising reviews: "This little thing is incredible!!! I was a little hesitant to buy it because I didn’t think it would be capable of actually picking up dog and cat fur…but WOW!!!! It works better than a pet eraser handheld vacuum!!! And OMG!!! You never need to use those horrible sticky rollers again!!! This can be used on your clothes too and within a split second, all the animal fur and my hair is gone!!! And without having to go through a thousand sticky strips!!! Super rad product!!! 100% recommend it!!!" —Laura
8. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste that'll perform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains other cleaners couldn't handle.
Promising review: "Love this!! I almost hired professionals to clean my bathtub. I have tried so many products to get the tub and walls clean...especially the soap scum. Used this Pink Stuff along with a Magic Eraser and just wiped normally and WOW!!! Sparkling clean!! It’s truly amazing!!!! I bought four more (would have bought more but that was the max I could order). Gave a jar to my daughter, granddaughter, and friend and kept one for myself!!!! It’s awesome!!!!" —Connie
9. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.
Promising review: "I JUST WANT TO SHOUT IT FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOPS. If you have frizzy, dry, damaged, color-treated hair, OR if you just want to have a treatment that feels so luxe, look no further. I literally can't believe how affordable this product is...This year, I've been on a hair health journey because I'm sick of it being so fragile and having too many split ends to count. I use it after shampooing and prior to conditioning in the shower... When I tell you my hair feels like pure silk, like soft room-temperature butter, it's no exaggeration. As a happy coincidence, I notice that when I use this product, I have relatively NO FRIZZ for several days in a row. I couldn't be more impressed by how it conditions my hair. As a former hairdresser, this is seriously better than any salon-quality product I've ever used/tried. Would recommend to everyone, but to those with curly hair, with dry, frizzy, or unmanageable hair, it's a BIG WIN! You won't regret it." —Brooke
10. A pair of lightweight tapered joggers to finally give last season's lounge pants a much-needed retirement. This supremely soft style strikes a fine line between jogger and legging, making it perfect for just about everything from exercising and errands to curling up on the couch.
Promising review: "The. Best. Pants. Ever. These pants are the best thing since sliced bread...I always thought leggings are the most comfortable thing for everyday attire and work attire as I work with kids and am constantly up and down and rolling on the floor. BUT I WAS WRONG! These pants are my new favorite thing! Fit exactly as expected and they’re so cute." —Allison
11. A recycled ripstop reusable shopping bag because you never want to be caught unprepared by the "Do you need a bag?" question ever again. Each bag has a massive carrying capacity but folds up tiny enough to keep stowed in a purse or backpack so you're always prepared.
My own excessively enthusiastic review: I can't and I won't shut up about my Baggu!!!! It was sort of an impulse purchase in a situation where I needed a bag, and I have gotten SO much use out of it ever since. It folds up tiny enough that I can pack it along with my other out-and-about essentials without hogging too much space in my purse — I bring it EVERYWHERE! It's massive and holds so much stuff, making it perfect for almost any impromptu shopping excursion. Because of its size, I worried getting the bag folded back into its small carrying pouch would be a struggle. It's surprisingly simple and very forgiving of a poor fold job. The fact that it wipes clean and is safe to machine wash makes it even more versatile. I've been known to lug bags of food scraps to my compost drop-off with it. If I were president, I'd make sure everyone had a Baggu!!!!!
12. A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches for effortlessly taking care of all the out-of-sight grime clogging (and stinking) up your garbage disposal.
Promising review: "A-mazing!! My disposal was so dreadful, nothing worked. I tried boiling water with lemon, grinding lemons, baking soda, baking soda vinegar, baking soda vinegar lemons, bleach. Even taking apart and scrubbing the mess of plastic tubing under the sink. NOTHING WORKED. One quick packet of this stuff, and it was pure and pristine. The smell vanished immediately. My life is different :)" —Kristin C
13. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara if you're tired of getting excited about mascaras that never live up to their promises. This one is different — or at least according to the 239,000+ 5-star ratings.
Promising review: "IMMEDIATELY. YES. I usually can’t tell the difference between one mascara and the next, but this was such a wild improvement over the brand I’d been wearing earlier in the day that I came STRAIGHT here. Resisting the urge to buy 10 to have them...just in case." —Pissten
