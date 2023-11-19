29 Products With Before-And-Afters That'll Remind You That Some Things Really Do Keep Their Promises

1. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste so you can finally tackle all those annoying scuffs and stains other cleaners couldn't handle without abrasive scrubbing, which sometimes causes more harm than good.
2. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
3. A jewelry-cleaning pen to return cloudy gems to their former, out-of-the-box glory without shelling out the big bucks for a professional cleaning. Yes, even that old ring from Claire's you've kept since middle school.
4. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your dog deserves a day in the park without suffering from itchy allergies later. These soft chews not only help with skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.
5. A pack of Skin1004's Zombie masks that'll deliver skin-tightening, fine line–reducing benefits at the small price of looking like an extra in The Walking Dead for 15 minutes. It'll just make that post-facial reveal that much more sweet!
6. A pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time (or energy) to break out the iron. Just spray, give your clothes a few swipes, and watch the wrinkles rapidly fall away.
7. A space-saving drawer organizer for actually finding the cutlery you need when you need it instead of rummaging through a pile of potentially painful pointy things.
8. A hydrating hair serum treatment bar if you're constantly in a fight against frizz. This concentred formula can be used as a leave-in treatment on damp hair or an oil mask on dry hair for hair that's all around smoother and shinier with better curl definition.
I haven't had this bar long, so I can't speak to the longevity of the product, but after a couple of uses, I can already tell it's a powerful tool against frizz. So far, I've used it as a post-shower, leave-in treatment with noticeable results, and recently have found it to be a helpful styling tool on curls that are looking dry and limp a few days after washing.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $29.
9. A bottle of all-natural stain remover to revive fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and cloth diapers.
10. An affordable teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen requires just ONE minute of daily use to get teeth that are four to eight shades whiter. The best part? No lingering sensitivity.
11. A pack of stain-lifting pads that'll take care of stains from tipsy wine nights and pet accidents on your carpet without your even having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.