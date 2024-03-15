31 Products That’ll Help You Fly Through Your Morning Routine If You Tend To Get Up At The Last Possible Minute

1. A quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal that'll make it easy to skip the long coffee shop lines with your own ready-to-drink batch of icy delight.
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily, but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I found out about this product through TikTok, and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do it's magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
2. A pack of bedsheet suspenders because waking up every morning to a fitted sheet that refuses to stay put is not the right way to start the day. These adjustable bands are super easy to install and work to keep your sheets appropriately tucked no matter how much tossing and turning you get up to during the night. Ready to beat your best bed-making record?
Promising review: "These are definitely worth the price. My significant other and I apparently run marathons in our sleep, so the fitted sheet and mattress pad came off the bed without fail. We own a double pillow-top mattress, and they haven't stretched out while holding a fitted sheet, (that shrunk in the wash), plus two mattress pads. They hold them firmly to the bed with no slipping. No damage has been done to the sheets, either." —Michelle K
3. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try; it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
4. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if you need a quick way to make it look like you didn't just get out of bed. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes, and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
5. An all-in-one hot air brush so you can style, dry, and volumize hair in one easy step. This gadget combines the heat of a blow dryer with the shape and bristles of a round brush to make at-home blowouts a breeze.
Promising review: "I have very thick, wavy hair. I can never blow out my hair because it's too hard to hold the round brush and hair dryer in the right spots. THIS!! It is everything all in one, and the oval shape makes it easy to use. It gets really hot. It is a little loud on high, but I've found that if my hair is already a little dry, then I can just use it on low. I used a blow-dry primer spray to accelerate the drying time and protect my hair. I'm in love! The flat iron always flattens my hair and makes it look dry. This straightens and retains the volume and gives it a soft, nondamaged look." —SAHM2011
Some reviewers with 4a–c curls like the barrel brush, but if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, consider checking out the Revlon one-step paddle brush, which is designed with curlier hair in mind!
6. A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara for swipe-on lashes that rival the va-va-voom of your falsies in a fraction of the time. If you don't believe me, maybe 246,000+ 5-star ratings are convincing enough evidence for ya.
Promising review: "Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now, and it still tops any other mascara I've tried. It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies! It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." —Joseph Gonzalez
7. Plus, a fine-toothed eyelash comb to break up clumpy lashes when you do accidentally go a little too heavy on the mascara. Just give 'em a quick comb through and get back to the full, feathery lashes you intended.
Promising review: "Love brushing out my lashes with this after applying mascara. Gets rid of lumpy clumpy lashes and fluffs them to a natural voluminous finish. If you use drugstore mascara that is giving mediocre results, try out this lil device. A huge difference for a small price." —Sierra Jill
8. A soft curling rod headband that'll bring some "I woke up like this energy" to your styling routine. This set comes with everything you need to achieve flawless waves — no hot tools required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and catch some Z's, knowing that you're in for a fuss-free morning.
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but they work best if you roll them with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN, was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed; the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
9. A nourishing Hero Cosmetics rescue balm because you can potentially skip the time-consuming foundation all-together with this color-correcting formula designed to neutralize redness while delivering shine-free moisture.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! It goes on easily, and you don't have to use too much. It blends quickly and is not cakey or heavy on your skin. I was shocked at how well it neutralized some of my red spots and cystic acne scars. It's great to wear under makeup, but it is also light enough that if you blend it in, you won't notice it wearing on a natural face. That's really nice for when you don't want to put on a full face of makeup but want to look a little clearer." —Claire C.
10. A compact Dash rapid egg cooker to make your morning egg prep 1,000x easier. Get boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs in just a couple of minutes with the push of a button.
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy little recipe book!
Promising review: "Where has this gadget been all my life?! I love to cook, but I always find boiling water for eggs annoying. It's very easy to use, and the eggs come out perfect! You just pick how you want to make your eggs, fill the cup with water to the appropriate line, pierce the egg, cover it, and turn it on. All in all, it's a great product, and I’m happy with this purchase." —Death2Barbie
In need of an egg cooker deep dive? Check out our Dash Egg Cooker review.
11. A magical makeup-correcting stick if you need a quick and easy way to erase makeup mistakes when you're rushing through your morning routine (happens to the best of us). It's also great to toss in your bag for fixing any smudgy raccoon eyes that appear throughout the day.
Promising review: "A snap for makeup fixes, mistakes, and running mascara. Easy to use; removes any makeup in very selective areas; doesn't build up, get slick, or shine. Just does exactly what it was intended for without issues." —Placeholder
