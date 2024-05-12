If Meal Prep Is Not Your Thing, These 32 Products Will Help You Throw A Meal Together Quicker Than You Ever Thought Possible

1. A nonstick microwave pasta cooker for the need-it-now noodle lover. This easy-to-use container cooks and drains so you get perfect al dente pasta every time without waiting for the water to boil or getting several dishes involved.
Read our Fasta Pasta Microwave Cooker review!
Promising review: "One of those 'why didn't I think of this?' kind of things. It makes cooking pasta so easy and foolproof! No trying to bend/break pasta to get it to fit into a round pan. The instructions tell you exactly how long to microwave it for the different size proportions." —EQUUS
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
2. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit so you can drastically *cut* down on food prep and cleanup time with interchangeable blades that can each be popped into the dishwasher. Never chop an onion by hand ever again? Yes, please!!
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors).
3. A handy Thaw Claw that'll keep your dinner plans on track even when you inevitably forget to take the meat out of the freezer. This suction device keeps frozen food submerged for faster thawing without you needing to hang around to drown your chicken thighs.
Thaw Claw is a small startup behind this kitchen tool, designed to solve a seemingly universal household woe.
Promising review: "I am a stickler for properly defrosting meat after working in food service for years and this makes that process super easy and surprisingly quick! I've even convinced my father — a retired rocket scientist — that this is the best way to defrost." —Sarah
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in four colors).
4. A Dracula garlic crusher because it's obnoxiously cute and can mince several cloves at once with a simple twist of his head. Now you can quickly prep garlicky goodness that'll keep the vampires at bay. Well, all of them except this one!
This little bloodsucker is 100% food-safe, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I was getting very tired of the garlic presses that turn garlic into a mush and require incredible force to mash the clove into unrecognizable oblivion. This is far easier and turns the garlic into pieces rather than mush." —C. Pearlman
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
5. A set of toss-and-chop salad tongs if you're not a fan of big, leafy salads but cannot fathom taking the time to chop everything into the itty-bitty pieces you prefer. Fortunately, these do-it-all salad scissors make quick work of everything from lettuce to veggies to meats.
6. A compact Dash rapid egg cooker to make your morning egg prep 1,000x easier. Get boiled, poached, or scrambled eggs in just a couple of minutes with the push of a button.
This cooker includes the base, clear lid, measuring cup, poaching tray, omelet bowl, boiling tray, and a handy little recipe book!
Promising review: "Where has this gadget been all my life?! I love to cook but I always find boiling water for eggs to be annoying. It's very easy to use and the eggs come out perfect! You just pick how you want to make your eggs, fill the cup with water to the appropriate line, pierce the egg, cover it, and turn on. All in all, it's a great product and I’m happy with this purchase." —Death2Barbie
In need of an egg cooker deep dive? Check out our Dash Egg Cooker review.
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
7. A dishwasher-safe nylon chopper for when you finally accept that spatulas kind of suck at breaking up ground meat. This will get the job done faster, dividing food into consistently sized, smaller chunks for more even cooking. Try it out on cooked potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and juice concentrate, while you're at it.
The tool is safe to use with nonstick cookware and you can throw it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Promising review: "The chopper breaks up ground beef, turkey, etc., much more efficiently than can be done with a spatula or turner. I don't normally purchase incredibly specialized utensils if I can get by without them, however, I think this chopper is worth the money because it saves time and makes cooking easier. The nylon material is heat-resistant and seems durable, but the packaging still directs not to leave on a hot surface when not in use." —Karen
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A hassle-free compact air fryer with an auto-shutoff feature so you can easily whip up your own oilless fried food (brb dreaming about fried pickles) in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the usual mess.
Promising review: "YOU NEED IT FOR YOUR DORM ROOM!!! I got this as a gift, and I am sad I didn’t think about this my freshman year. I legit can cook anything and it is so easy to use. For the price I paid, I would say this product is my most prized possession. All of my friends use it because it’s so convenient since I eat a lot of pizza rolls and chicken nuggets. It’s super easy to clean and cooks everything super fast." —Maria
Get it from Amazon for $43.35+ (available in four colors).
9. And a quick reference magnetic air fryer cheat sheet if you're tired of researching cook times on your phone when your stomach is growling and all you want is to be eating your Trader Joe's potstickers.
The set comes with two different-sized magnets.
Promising review: "I thought it over a few times then I bought these so I could have a quick reference handy for those times I wanted to make something in my air fryer, which is quite a bit. What surprised me is how often I refer to it. I just throw something in my air fryer and glance at the section that lists the item I’m cooking. Press a few buttons on my fryer and I’m in business. No more having to search on my phone with wet fingers. A frivolous buy that turned out to be worthwhile." —PickyExtra
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors and in a Spanish-language edition).
10. A Shark Tank-approved Souper Cubes freezer tray that'll fit a serving (1 cup) of soup or sauce per cube so you can freeze then reheat leftovers when you need a quick bite instead of waiting around to defrost an entire big container.
Souper Cubes is a family-run small business with a passion for better frozen meal prep and food waste reduction! Plus, their products are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe. This tray has fill lines on the side of the compartments for half and full cups.
Promising review: "LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy. There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." —Kate
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in three colors).
Check out my colleague's Souper Cubes review!
11. A dishwasher-safe microwave bacon cooker because the threat of mess too often keeps you from indulging in your favorite meaty treat. Quit dodging grease bombs and pop up to nine strips of bacon in the microwave for fast, convenient cooking.
12. A super-convenient tofu press if you're tired of spending more time tending to your tofu than you do your cat. This multilayer system does all the work in the fridge without you needing to periodically come back and increase the pressure.
Plus, all the water collects at the bottom, so there's no mess and no need for paper towels.
Promising review: "I've been eating tofu quite often. What I needed was a way to improve the texture. Even the 'extra firm' was too mushy. I searched through the many types of tofu presses and found this one. I like that there are only three parts, and everything is easy to clean. The tofu comes out perfect every time and doesn't take long at all. By the next day, it's ready to use. Even a few hours will do the trick!" —Margaret B.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
13. A spoon/colander combo to dramatically simplify the draining process. Now you can fish food straight from the pot without heading to the sink for a face full of steam while you pour it over a strainer.
It's heat resistant up to 392 degrees Fahrenheit and is 100% dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "This pooper scooper-looking strainer has become one of the most-used gadgets in the kitchen. I didn’t like wire strainers because they were so hard to clean. This is super easy. And really good at picking food when I deep fry in the wok. I also use it for straining leftover soup when I’m done eating, so I don’t clog up the sink drain. And super easy to clean." —oel
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two colors).
14. Or a silicone clip-on strainer for popping on just about any size pot or pan to drain water, grease, or any other mystery food goo without getting one of those impossible-to-clean colanders involved.
BuzzFeed editor Abby Kass is a massive fan:
"I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it fits every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Get it from Amazon for $11.49+ (available in six colors).
15. An investment-worthy MicrowavaBowl because the microwave is supposed to be your one-way ticket to a quick and easy meal, but things start to feel a lot less quick when you're stirring every 30 seconds to prevent cold spots. That's why this dishwasher-safe bowl has an elevated center to quickly and evenly distribute heat every time.
Promising review: "These bowls are high quality and very convenient. They heat up food very quickly and evenly, therefore saving you valuable time and energy. Its ability to heat the food and not the bowl itself is very valuable to me. Prior to this purchase, I would have to use a hot bowl holder to avoid burning my fingers. The size of the bowls is perfect for the dishwasher, making them easy to clean and use. These bowls are sold at a reasonable price for what they have to offer. I would highly recommend them to friends and family!" —Alana
Get two from Amazon for $34.99.
16. An all-in-one breakfast sandwich maker so you can simultaneously toast bread, cook an egg, warm precooked meat, and melt cheese, culminating in one delicious, handheld meal you'd normally have to spend too much money for at the drive-thru.
Promising review: "Usually, I avoid kitchen appliances that serve only one purpose. This breakfast sandwich maker is the exception to my rule. It's easy to use and the resulting breakfast sandwiches, which can be customized, are delicious. They are much tastier than any breakfast sandwich I've eaten in a fast-food restaurant. I received this appliance as a Christmas gift. I later ordered one to give as a wedding gift. You will not be disappointed with this purchase. Your taste buds will thank you." —Baird-Greene