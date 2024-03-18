33 Products To Buy Now So You Can Save Big Bucks Later

1. A customizable door draft stopper because you're paying top dollar for heat and not about to let any of that money go to waste. This works to plug up gaps that prevent your home from being cooled or heated with max efficiency. Simply cut to size, slide under your door, and enjoy a little extra $$$ in your pocket.
Promising review: "It’s saved us so much money on our energy bill we’re definitely buying more and I encourage you to buy more if you want to save on your energy bills." —Kellykelly
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in packs of two and three).
2. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible.
Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap around flaps for the regular green mop and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely, you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and saves the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $12.75.
3. A digital luggage scale if you're tired of sweating it out at the baggage check counter only to be slapped with pesky overage fees. This scale is super accurate, so you can be confident in your under-50-pound pack-job and keep your cash.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising review: "Works great, a must-have when flying. Very accurate scale. Easy to read with the light on it. It's a must if you have a wife like mine who loves to shop for clothes and fill up her suitcase along with mine, or if you want to stay under that 40 pounds and avoid paying the extra for overweight baggage fees. Easy to use, very accurate, well-made, and a nice design. Very pleased. Saved me money." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.64+ (available in four colors and a two-pack).
4. Some Rubbermaid produce-saver containers for saving you money (and unnecessary trips to the grocery store) by keeping produce fresher for longer with ~mystical~ ventilation technology.
These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.
Natalie Brown, an editor here at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review.
Promising review: "These are great. My vegetables stay fresh so much longer. No more throwing away food and wasting money." —Cindys27
Get a four-piece set from Amazon for $13.89+ (available in five sizes).
5. Or a Bluapple freshness ball to extend the life of fruits and veggies by just existing in proximity to your produce, saving you money and unnecessary trips to the grocery store.
BluApple is a small business that was founded in 2009 to help combat food waste. Just snag a refill kit and refresh your freshness ball with a new packet every three months.
Promising review: "These do seem to work, extending the life of my fruits and vegetables up to a week longer. Change the packet inside on schedule. I shake them occasionally and make sure that no produce is covering the top holes. I bought more for family/friends when I told them about it. No food is more expensive than that which you throw away (thanks, Mom)." —ttmadison
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
6. A suede and nubuck cleaning brush because cold weather tends to wreak havoc on your suede shoes, and professional cleanings are $$$. This brush will help diminish the look of water stains with no additional cleaners required, so you and your favorite shoes can reunite for another (hopefully drier) outing.
Shacke is a small manufacturer based out of Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags.
You can totally use it with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without it! It just takes some elbow grease.
Promising review: "I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying gray-colored shoes once I got them dirty. Luckily, I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, and a straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!" —Celeste
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in three styles).
7. A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths that are a long-lasting alternative to single-use paper towels. They're super sturdy and can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between clean-up jobs, so you know they're not harboring unwanted germs.
Promising review: "I had actually seen/used them in Europe, but forgot all about them until I saw them on Amazon. They are easy to clean — I throw them in the dishwasher or clothes washer almost daily. They save me from using so many paper towels and, in most cases do a better job than paper towels. I also keep one upstairs in the bathroom to clean up water splashes in the sink there. These are a really good idea. You don't realize it, but you need them in your life :)" —Frequentfliermom
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in six colors).
8. Or a roll of reusable bamboo towels if you're tired of wasting money on expensive, single-use paper towels. They're 100% machine washable and super absorbent, and one roll offsets up to 60 rolls of conventional paper towels so you can clean with a clear conscience.
They're made from organic bamboo, are machine-washable, and are SUPER strong! They can be used ~120+ times~ before discarding (ideally in your compost!).
Promising review: "Don't let the quantity discourage you, I cut mine in half! One half-sheet takes the life of dozens of sheets of regular paper towels and cloth towels! My regular cotton towels can't compete with one sheet of these bamboo towels! No lint left behind, it doesn't break apart in my hand, and is as strong as Magic Erasers, if you've tried them before! Not gross when you think along the lines of using rags, but one sheet has lasted over a week with rinsing with hot water and soap and hang drying. This is a game changer!!!" —Neela921
Get a roll (20 sheets) from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a double pack).
9. An easy-to-use ear washer bottle for anyone who suffers from ear wax buildup, blockages, and impaction and wants to skip a pricy doctor's trip to flush it out.
Doctor Easy started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.
Promising review: "My husband has had a lot of earwax impaction problems in his life and up until this point we have paid to have a professional take care of it. But recently, he suddenly lost about 80% of his hearing and just couldn't wait for an appointment so we bought this item. From the reviews I have read it was a particularly easy solution for my husband. Nasty huge chunks start falling out after just a couple of squirts. Cleared everything out with no problem. Highly recommend." —Tea
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
10. A battery-operated fabric shaver to help rescue well-loved knits from the horrors of aging — lint, matted fibers, and pilling, oh my! It's like a tiny vacuum; just empty the detachable lint catcher when you're done and enjoy your revitalized sweater.
Also, be sure to pick up two AA batteries! They're not included.
It kills me inside when I see a favorite sweater start to pill, so I bought this exact shaver to spruce up some of my older knits. It's great and weirdly relaxing. When I first got it I was de-pilling everything, from the intended sweaters to the throw pillows on our couch. It's a little loud so your roommates may or may not come out of their rooms to see what you're doing...but it's totally worth it to make any pilled fabric look years younger.
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in six colors and two styles).
11. These reusable Swiffer dusters so you can enjoy all the cleaning convenience of the disposable versions while helping the environment and crossing "duster refills" off your shopping list forever.
TS Designs is a Michigan-based Etsy shop that specializes in home products and country, rustic, and vintage-styled gifts and decor.
Psst — The seller notes that this works best with Swiffers with the yellow handle but is also compatible with the blue handle. You should avoid using fabric softener when washing this duster so it won't lose its static cling.
Promising review: "Great washable duster replacement tops. They vacuum off and wash up easily, and they grab dust and cobwebs every bit as well as the disposable ones I was using. Considering it means putting a bit less into landfills and also saving money in the long run; I only wish I had bought these years ago, sincerely. Also, they shipped very promptly and arrived sooner than expected, so that was a pleasant surprise. Thanks!" —otherlings
Get it from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.94+ (available in 10 colors and in multipacks).
12. A nail grinder because you're tired of schlepping over to the groomers or vet just to handle your dog's overgrown nails. This at-home option is extra quiet, perfect for pooches who tend to get spooked by regular clippers.
Promising review: "Most important thing to know for first-timers is to hold the sides of the nail, not the paw and pads. Holding the nail absorbs the bit of vibration that they feel. They will do lots better! Second is to keep the guard on. Initially, I thought it was just a cap of sorts. Realized my mistake and put the guard back on, and it made the job easier as far as the nail and the grind goes. This is a really good purchase, and I'm glad I have it!! I have three big dogs, and it's very hard to get them to the vet every time their nails have to be done. This is just a lifesaver." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.97+ (available in six colors).
13. A quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal that makes coffee so fresh, you'll hardly be tempted to throw even more money at your favorite caffeine chain.
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do it's magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).
14. A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of plowing through lint rollers just to keep Fido's shedding at bay. This roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising review: "We were wasting a lot of lint rollers to remove our cat's hair as my wife is obsessed with having everything clean. This product is not just saving my money but also it works great on anything — sofas, cloths, bed, etc. Easy to clean up the hair as well. I wished it worked a little better in removing hairs with less tries but it does the job when you are persistent. Definitely recommend for any cat lovers out there." —Mohammad Kabir
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).