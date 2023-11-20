28 Products That’ll Help You Get Your Home Holiday-Ready In Record Time

1. A multipurpose extendable utility hook to safely get your holiday lights hung up *and* taken down without getting any pesky ladders involved, so you can keep both feet right where you like them — planted firmly on the ground.
Eversprout is a California-based small business creating tools to help you get all your outdoor home and gardening tasks done with ease.
Promising review: "This pole is wonderful as it can be shortened or lengthened to place lights on the installed hooks so our Christmas lights can be put up without getting the heavy ladder out. The wind has been a little crazy as well, causing the lights to come off some of the hooks. The pole comes out and the fix is done from the ground with ease. Yeah, no more climbing the ladder to do the Christmas lights!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).
2. A microfiber window blind cleaner with three blades so you can clean the tops and bottoms of two blinds at once. It's effective and efficient — two of my favorite "E" words.
This set includes five microfiber dusters and a tiered plastic base.
Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt
Get the six-piece set from Amazon for $6.99 (available in blue and green).
3. A wood polish for conditioning and protecting wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches so you can turn back the clock on worn-out furniture.
Promising review: "This product is a MIRACLE! I can't believe how well it worked. Seriously unbelievable. One application and my coffee table looks great again. EASY to use, nothing special required. While I was watching TV, I used an old cloth/rag and spread it on. As easy as that. Nothing else worked on my abused coffee table — this stuff did. I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Carol L. Hill
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
4. A set of microfiber cloths because why bother cleaning if the glass is just going to look foggy anyway? These cleaning cloths will make sure your hard work doesn't go to waste with a 100% lint- and streak-free finish.
Microfiber Wholesale is a family-owned small biz that started in 1946. Since then, the brand has evolved into an e-commerce business tat creates and distributes high-quality cleaning products.
They're great for windows or any glassware, too!
Promising review: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." —Xena the Warrior Mama
Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $16.98.
5. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding has taken over your home. This lightweight roller uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again without constantly lugging out the vacuum.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "Finally a lint roller that really works. Now I have an obsessed husband picking up German shepherd hair off the couch. Worth the price paid. It will pay for itself. No more sticky tape rollers!" —Blanca LInda Hatter
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
6. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll preform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains that just won't budge.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow this stuff works! Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).
7. A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches to effortlessly take care of all the out-of-sight grime clogging (and stinking) up your garbage disposal.
Promising review: "My disposal developed a bad odor and all the usual remedies failed to eliminate it. I bought the Glisten disposal cleaner not expecting it to work. It worked exactly as shown in the video and the bad odor disappeared after one application. I intend to use it once every two weeks in the future. I am very pleased to have found this product. I was on the verge of replacing the disposal which was otherwise working fine." —Errol Levine
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.58.
8. A Baseboard Buddy with an extendable handle so you can save your knees, back, and shoulders from the pain of crouched-over cleaning. This utilizes a contoured head that conforms to the shape of baseboards and door moldings with reusable cleaning pads that trap and lock dirt with a simple swipe.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
9. A pack of Miracle-Gro plant food spikes for a little help reviving those less-than-happy houseplants without you needing to tend to them constantly. One fertilizer spike continuously feeds plants with nutrients they need to thrive for up to two months!
Promising review: "My mother has always used the Miracle-Gro plant food spikes, so I grew up familiar with them. Of all the products out there, these are the easiest to use and have never burned my plants. It works like a charm for plants that are droopy and out of sorts!" —BlueFug8
Get a 48-pack from Amazon for $4.47.
10. A pack of cleaning K-Cups because the inside of your Keurig is likely coated with residue from old brews and it's about to get a lot of use this holiday season. Now you can give your machine regular deep cleans in the same amount of time it takes to make a cup o' joe. Side effects may include better-tasting coffee.
11. An incandescent light repair tool if facing your tub of tangled, half-dead strings has something to do with your decorating procrastination. Thankfully, this gadget makes reviving your lights quick and easy by fixing internal bulb failure — the most common reason for string light outages.
Ulta-Lit Tree Company is a Glenview, Illinois-based small biz that started as a pre-lit Christmas tree pioneer in 1996. After consumers struggled with bulb outages, the bran worked on an affordable troubleshooting solution and created the LightKeeper Pro.
My dad (a Christmas light aficionado) whips this out every year and it has saved many, many, many, MANY strands of lights from being throw away entirely.
Promising review: "We bought one of these lighting guns years ago as we have many many lights up at Christmas, and we were trying to reduce waste and save money and our lights were dying half a string at a time. To our amazement, once we learned how to use it properly, it worked! We bought a second as a spare, and it works just as well. This is one of those "As Seen On TV" things that actually is worth the price." —Kate
If your holiday lights are LED, they've got you covered with an LED keeper tool.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A microfiber EasyWring spin mop with a hands-free wringer that'll make it easier than ever to actually deep clean your floors. (Be honest. How long has it been?) As if that wasn't tempting enough, this mop is designed to get into tight corners *and* is made with microfiber fabric that is machine washable and able to trap dirt with just plain ole water — no harsh cleaners needed.
Promising review: "The mop is perfect for my 1,000-square-foot apartment. The bucket spinning feature prevents the mop from being too wet when you use it so the floors dry fast. The mop collapses down super small so storage is easy and the machine washable feature is perfect. The only bump is that if you aren't pushing down on the mop hard enough when dragging it around it will sort of roll over itself, but its a simple problem to fix." —Michael Schnese
Get it from Amazon for $34.97.
13. A reusable pumice stone to quickly take care of those unsightly rings that you've been scrubbing at in vain since forever.
Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover, and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets, and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money, and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald
Get it from Amazon for $11.52.
14. An all-natural oven scrub so you can watch the burnt-on splatters from dinners past vanish before your eyes with zero wait time required.
Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop that specializes in natural and eco-friendly cleaning products.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! It works fast with pretty minimal elbow grease. The stainless-steel sponge that comes with it makes it easier. And it smells great!" —Melissa C.
Get it from Everneat on Etsy for $19.99 (available in three scents or in a glass jar).
15. A fast-drying grout paint pen for helping you cover up any stains in your tile cracks that just won't budge. Think of it like one of those adult coloring books — fill in the lines and bask in your ~artistic~ sensibilities.
Promising review: "Holy cow! I never thought my stained grout would look so good! These pens are so amazing. After a little priming, they go forever! They cover very well and are super easy to use and cover the darkest of stains! I am buying four more to cover the rest of the house. The tip does not get into the very end of a line due to the border, but I prime it a bit for excess paint and push it in with my finger. Also, this is great for those deep small holes or grooves that are in the tile that leave dirt spots that are almost impossible to get out. Just prime it over the hole and rub it in with your finger and wipe off the rest. I have very light beige tile, and the beige color pens blend perfectly. I would NOT recommend white unless you have very white tile. This beige will blend well with white as well. Cannot beat it for the price and the amazing job this pen does. One pen will cover about a 3x20-foot area, no problem." —NatJH
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and in additional colors).