28 Products That’ll Help You Get Your Home Holiday-Ready In Record Time

Eversprout is a California-based small business creating tools to help you get all your outdoor home and gardening tasks done with ease.

Promising review: "This pole is wonderful as it can be shortened or lengthened to place lights on the installed hooks so our Christmas lights can be put up without getting the heavy ladder out. The wind has been a little crazy as well, causing the lights to come off some of the hooks. The pole comes out and the fix is done from the ground with ease. Yeah, no more climbing the ladder to do the Christmas lights!" —Amazon Customer



Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).