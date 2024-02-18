34 Products To Remind You That Alllll Humans Are Gross, Not Just You

1. A pack of AirPods-cleaning putty so you can finally excavate all the gross gunk living in your earbuds and get back to clearly hearing every 👏 last 👏 detail 👏 of your fave true crime podcast.
Promising review: "I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up that's hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each earbud effectively, and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest giving this product a try. SO happy I found a solution!" —Amazon Customer
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
2. An anti-dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking and itching thanks to a little clinically proven ingredient called ketoconazole, which kills the fungus that causes dandruff. Now you and your favorite black turtleneck can reunite without fear!
Read more about ketoconazole shampoo at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
3. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars that are packed with all the skin-loving good stuff (vitamin C, turmeric, hyaluronic acid, collagen, and MORE) to help even out skin and diminish dark spots wherever they pop up.
Promising review: "So I initially started using another kojic acid soap to help with my hyperpigmentation due to shaving my face because I have PCOS and have developed hirsutism. I’m usually a 'full face of makeup at all times' kind of girl because of my insecurities but this soap has given me a new confidence. I used it for the first time Saturday night and instantly saw the results of this soap. My skin looks so much more even." —Adrienne Jerkins
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because staining is a part of life, and traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get quick results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (also available in a four-pack).
5. An exfoliating mitt if you've had it up to *here* with dry, flaky skin. Enjoy the delightful feeling of disgust that comes with seeing dead skin slough away right before your eyes and knowing that you're going to feel SO SMOOTH after.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to help prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
Get it from Amazon for $18.
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A moisturizing saline gel for putting an end to the frequent nosebleeds and restoring some desperately needed moisture to your dry, irritated nasal biome. If you use a CPAP machine or get dried out on long-haul flights, I'd add this to cart STAT.
Promising review: "My girlfriend had recommended this product to me and I only purchased a very small tube not knowing if I would be satisfied or not. It really IS a good product. It helps put moisturize your nose. In the winter my nose gets dry from the heat and humidity, and I needed something to moisturize it. This product really IS excellent. I purchased a small tube not knowing if I would like it or not and I do. It's not costly, helps you, and is well worth the price." —SB
Get it from Amazon for $3.62 (also available in two-packs).
9. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil that'll finally give your booty the same blemish-busting TLC you treat your face to.
Read more about tea tree oil and acne at Cleveland Clinic.
Apply this gentle treatment 3–4 times a day or 4–6 times if the situation is more serious.
Promising review: "This product is gentle on the skin but strong enough to combat any buttock issues caused by stress, environmental issues, or whatever. Living in the Deep South, we sometimes have a condition called 'swamp butt.' Little red bumps like a rash or breakout can form in sensitive areas. Using this product once a day after showering...I've had ZERO bumps in over three months. It works. Doesn't smell the greatest, but it's tolerable, for sure. Great product." —Billie B
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A pop-up silicone drain protector because protecting your drain from hair means protecting yourself from having to pull a wet woolly mammoth out of your pipes in the future.
11. But if it's too late for that, a flexible drain snake if you'd like some help extracting the hair monster living in your pipes. Skip (yet another) call to the plumber and let this tool's "micro-hook" head and rotating handle achieve the 360-degree removal you're used to paying top dollar for. Just keep a barf bag nearby — you might need it.
This pack contains a reusable handle and five single-use heads that you just remove and dispose of after handling your clogged pipes.
Promising review: "Wow. Best thing ever. Seriously. I have had tweezers and sticks and plumbers and chemicals trying to get my master sink to drain. Plumber even said I need an entirely new faucet to get the drain plug part because they don't sell those separately. Well, I have two sinks, a tub, and shower that all match so that was not a valid solution. Doubt I can find the same model. So I bought this thing. Stuffed it down, pulled up hair, and black muck. Did it about eight times quickly, ran the water, went right down the drain. Seriously. This is the best tool ever and the best $12 I have ever spent. Everyone with a sink needs this tool. Seriously." —juliejules
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
12. A box of waterproof medicated pads you apply like bandages to finally force out the wart living rent-free under your skin.
Promising review: "I had a stubborn wart on my right thumb that has been there for almost a year. Went to the doctor the first time to freeze it, but it didn't completely remove the wart so I decided to try the gel. The gel helped but not for too long and the wart came back (in a couple of days). Long story short, I got these medicated Band-Aids and the results are incredibly satisfying. Used these Band-Aids every day for a week and the next week, my wart is gone. So far, it's been a week after and I haven't noticed any growth. Highly recommend!" —J
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29+ (available in two styles and larger packs).
13. An easy-to-use collagen-coating hair mask so it looks like your hair hasn't undergone years of abuse at the hands of bleach and blow-dryers.
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment review to learn more about why my colleague calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
Promising review: "I JUST WANT TO SHOUT IT FROM THE MOUNTAIN TOPS. If you have frizzy, dry, damaged, color-treated hair, OR if you just want to have a treatment that feels so luxe, look no further. I literally can't believe how affordable this product is...This year, I've been on a hair health journey because I'm sick of it being so fragile and having too many split ends to count. I use it after shampooing and prior to conditioning in the shower... When I tell you my hair feels like pure silk, like soft room-temperature butter, it's no exaggeration. As a happy coincidence, I noticed that when I use this product, I have relatively NO FRIZZ for several days in a row. I couldn't be more impressed by how it conditions my hair. As a former hairdresser, this is seriously better than any salon-quality product I've ever used/tried. Would recommend it to everyone, but to those with curly, dry, frizzy, or unmanageable hair, it