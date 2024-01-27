It May Seem Too Good To Be True, But These 29 Products Actually Pay For Themselves Over Time

1. A pack of reusable Swiffer mop pads that's a multitasking purchase you can use again and again for dry or wet cleaning. Sparkling floors and a permanently shorter shopping list? Yes, please!
Turbo Microfiber is a small business that launched in 2018 on a mission to create top-quality cleaning accessories to help you get through your to-do list as sustainably and cost-effective as possible.
Promising review: "I got both kinds, the ones with the wrap around flaps for the regular green mop and I got the nonflap ones for the WetJet. They are made of a good quality material, well designed, fit perfectly, and are easy to put on and take off. They stick to the mop very securely, you don't have to worry about them coming off when cleaning, and when done you just toss them in the washer. I am so happy I started using these. They are saving me loads of money on those wet and dry refill sheets and saves the planet as well!" —Phoenix Hinton
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.25.
2. Or a pack of reusable Wetjet pads if you love the convenience of Wetjet mopping, but hate how quickly those single-use refills add up.
These are also from Turbo Microfiber!
Promising review: "Say goodbye to buying Swiffer pads over and over again! I love these reusable mop pads! They stay on, easy to remove and clean, and the best part is they clean my floors much better than the disposable ones! I was able to rinse it out and use it again for an even deeper clean! I have two dogs and a muddy yard, things get dirty FAST! These save time, money and the hassle! I recommend!" —Bailey Babcock
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.75+ (available in larger packs).
3. A genius "Bread Buddy" dispenser so you can save yourself from throwing out stale bread with a sleek container that not only locks in freshness, but also protects your loaf from getting squished in the pantry.
Promising review: "This is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in three other styles).
4. A headlight restoration kit to help your lights look less cloudy and shine just as bright as they used to. This kit attaches to your standard electric drill, so you can get crystal clear headlights without the expensive trip to the repair shop.
Promising review: "I tried another kit once before about 1.5 years ago and got poor results. I was pleasantly surprised when this kit did the job so well! I used a cordless drill that was slightly faster than recommended at full speed. The instructions are easy to follow and I could tell the major difference at the final cleaning. I finished the job with Meguiar's coating and the lenses on my 2002 Honda CR-V are crystal clear again. This saved me about five to six times the money and I'm removing 'new lenses' from my wish list!" —Julymorning
Get it from Amazon for $15.98.
5. A nail grinder because you're tired of schlepping over to the groomers or vet just to handle your dog's overgrown nails. This at-home option is extra quiet, which is perfect for pooches who tend to get spooked by regular clippers.
Promising review: "Most important thing to know for first-timers is to hold the sides of the nail, not the paw and pads. Holding the nail absorbs the bit of vibration that they feel. They will do lots better! Second is to keep the guard on. Initially, I thought it was just a cap of sorts. Realized my mistake, put the guard back on, and it makes the job easier as far as the nail and the grind goes. This is a really good purchase, and I'm glad I have it!! I have three big dogs, and it's very hard to get them to the vet every time their nails have to be done. This is just a lifesaver." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
6. An easy-to-use ear washer bottle for anyone who suffers from ear wax buildup, blockages, and impaction and wants to skip a pricy doctors trip to flush it out.
Doctor Easy started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.
Promising review: "My husband has had a lot of earwax impaction problems in his life and up until this point we have paid to have a professional take care of it. But recently, he suddenly lost about 80% of his hearing and just couldn't wait for an appointment so we bought this item. From the reviews I have read it was a particularly easy solution for my husband. Nasty huge chunks start falling out after just a couple of squirts. Cleared everything out with no problem. Highly recommend." —Tea
Get it from Amazon for $31.95.
7. A pack of shockingly absorbent Swedish dishcloths that are a long-lasting alternative to single-use paper towels. They're super sturdy and can be sanitized in the dishwasher or microwave between clean-up jobs so you know they're not harboring any unwanted germs.
Promising review: "I had actually seen/used them in Europe, but forgot all about them until I saw them on Amazon. They are easy to clean — I throw them in the dishwasher or clothes washer almost daily. They save me from using so many paper towels and, in most cases do a better job than paper towels. I also keep one upstairs in the bathroom to clean up water splashes in the sink there. These are a really good idea. You don't realize it, but you need them in your life :)" —Frequentfliermom
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $17.75+ (available in six colors).
8. Or a roll of reusable bamboo towels if you're tired of wasting money on expensive, single-use paper towels. They're 100% machine washable, super absorbent, and one roll offsets up to 60 rolls of conventional paper towels so you can clean with a clear conscience.
They're made from organic bamboo, are machine-washable, and are SUPER strong! They can be used ~120+ times~ before discarding (ideally in your compost!).
Promising review: "Don't let the quantity discourage you, I cut mine in half! One half-sheet takes the life of dozens of sheets of regular paper towels and cloth towels! My regular cotton towels can't compete with one sheet of these bamboo towels! No lint left behind, it doesn't break apart in my hand, and is as strong as Magic Erasers, if you've tried them before! Not gross when you think on the lines of using rags, but one sheet has lasted over a week with rinsing with hot water and soap and hang drying. This is a game changer!!!" —Neela921
Get a roll (20 sheets) from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A pack of AirPods cleaning putty so you can keep your earbuds performing their best by quickly excavating all the gross gunk living inside. Cancel the order on a new pair and get back to clearly hearing every 👏 last 👏 detail 👏 of your fave true crime podcast.
10. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste to perform small miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Test it out on those "forever" stains other cleaners can't handle, and rejoice when you realize that re-painting the wall after your kid's messy excursion with a marker will no longer be necessary.
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
11. An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer because now you can create your own copycat Uncrustables for a fraction of the price and without the wasteful individual wrappings. A set comes with three different shapes, but the filling possibilities are endless!
12. A set of reusable facial rounds with an aesthetic bamboo holder for replacing single-use cotton rounds in your bathroom and accidentally saving you a boatload of money.
Everything pictured above is included — 16 rounds, a bamboo storage caddy, and a mesh laundry bag.
Promising review: "I love these reusable pads! They’re perfect for skincare serums as they don’t absorb too quickly and are super soft against the skin. The wooden container fits them perfectly and looks beautiful. 10/10 would recommend." —Dennis Hemken, Jr
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors).
13. A quart-size cold brew maker with an airtight seal that makes coffee so fresh, you'll hardly be tempted to throw even more money at your favorite caffeine chain.
Just add coarse-ground coffee into the mesh filter, pour water into the pitcher, screw the lid on (with the filter attached and submerged in the water), let it brew for 12–24 hours, and serve. You can pour it straight over ice cubes, or cut it with water or milk. Read our Tayeka cold brew maker review!
Promising review: "I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do it's magic for 12–24 hours! This is probably the best investment I've ever made. You need this!!" —Carmen E
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).