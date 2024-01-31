31 Problem Solving Products That Deserve To Be In The Avengers Because They Literally Save The Day

1. A rechargeable nail grinder because you and your furniture are tired of getting scratched by your dog's overgrown nails. It's extra quiet, which is perfect for pooches who tend to get spooked by regular clippers.
Promising review: "I have an aging 85 lb. American bulldog with bad joints who, because of Covid and stairs, I can no longer take to groomer. Her nails are too thick to clip without risk of splitting, and I was horrified at the thought of causing her more pain by clipping. This grinder was quiet and she got used to it almost immediately. Her nails are too big to fit in the safety cover so I just used it without that feature and it was perfect. Highly recommend watching the video first but it sure saved the day here. My dog and I are very grateful for such a great product." —Kristen G.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in six colors).
2. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. A pair of thick fleece-lined joggers for perpetually cold snuggle-bugs searching for an incognito wearable blanket. And you thought sweatpants couldn't get any cozier!
Most reviewers recommend sizing up! AND you can snag a matching fleece-lined zip-up hoodie here.
Promising review: "If you're thinking about buying these, DO IT. They are thick thigh–approved!! They fit and feel amazing. The inside is so soft and cozy but they still have some stretch to them." —Cecilia
Get it from Amazon for $38.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 20 colors).
4. A beloved tub of TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that'll preform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing. Try it out on those "forever" stains that just won't budge.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing!! Buy it!! I never leave reviews, but holy cow this stuff works! Used it to clean permanent marker off my cabinets, grease off my stove, inside the microwave, and I just opened it 10 minutes ago. Love love love!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).
5. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick if your puffy, aching eyes feel like cinderblocks in the morning they're so heavy. Kickstart your routine with sweet, sweet relief thanks to this hydrating formula, which is blended with Iceland glacial water to help relieve puffiness, tighten skin, and tackle dark circles.
Promising review: "As I have gotten older, I definitely have bags under my eyes. I'm Asian, so I also have pads underneath that tend to retain water. NOTHING WORKED...tried it all, creams, massage, caffeine treatments, etc. THIS WORKS. I don't know how, but the bags are gone and the skin is much tauter! Doesn't disrupt my eye makeup, easy to use. LOVE THIS." —Grace
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in blue and pink).
6. A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches to effortlessly take care of all the out-of-sight grime clogging (and stinking) up your garbage disposal.
Promising review: "My disposal developed a bad odor and all the usual remedies failed to eliminate it. I bought the Glisten disposal cleaner not expecting it to work. It worked exactly as shown in the video and the bad odor disappeared after one application. I intend to use it once every two weeks in the future. I am very pleased to have found this product. I was on the verge of replacing the disposal which was otherwise working fine." —Errol Levine
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.84.
7. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. With this pen you can get quick results. And the best part? No lingering sensitivity.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like. I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
8. A set of silicone food savers so when the recipe only calls for half a lime, you can easily save the other half without turning to plastic wrap only to have it get all weird and hard in your fridge, anyway.
Food Huggers is a woman-owned small biz founded by two friends trying to cut down on both food and plastic waste in the kitchen.
Promising review: "I love these! I have my own and just gave my mom a set when she noticed them. I love being able to reuse the huggers and reduce the use of other materials, like foil or plastic wrap." —Michelle L.
Get a five-piece set from Amazon for $17.99 (available in five color combos) or from Food Huggers for $16.99 (available in six color combos).
9. A hydrating snail mucin-repairing essence for soothing *all* skin types (reviewers love how gentle it is) with the potential to help heal acne scars, fade dark spots, and smooth fine lines...all for under $20!!
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS SO MUCH. I was literally crying about how awful my skin was not even a month ago and then when it started going viral on TikTok I decided to buy it and wow. Just wow. Nothing, and I mean NOTHING, has worked for my skin all throughout my life, and I started getting pimples when I was around the age of eight. It’s improved my skin in only three days I love it so much! I’m so thankful it went viral." —Vanessa
Get it from Amazon for $13.63.
10. A pair of heavy-duty escape tracks that are a lifesaver when your parked car greets you with spinning tires thanks to copious snow. No pushing or towing required thanks to "teeth" that'll help your car gain traction and get moving.
Maxsa is a family-owned small business on a missions to create products that make people's live's easier, including auto accessories, home electronics, replacement parts, and more.
Promising review: "Bought these a few months ago and have since used them twice in a situation where I had gotten stuck; both were in deep snow and they did their job and held up fine. Definitely happy with my purchase and would buy again" —Josh Newland
Get them from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four styles and in three colors).
11. A patented ChomChom pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're sick of lugging out the vacuum every three seconds. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this I was going through four to five disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
12. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner to not only clean but prevent soap scum buildup with minimal effort. Once a week, simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse, and — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
Promising review: "Wet & Forget for SHOWERS…I will never be without this product. Clean your shower or bathtub, and spray this on. Wait a week, then spray again, and each week, and you will never have to clean your tub or shower again!!! I’ve used this product since it came out...So convenient to store and quick to pull out and quickly spray down when you get out of the shower. Will NEVER be without it!!!" —Peggy J. Simmons
Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents and two sizes).
13. A UV-free sunlight therapy lamp because less daylight can take a toll on your mental health, and a little sun simulation can go a long way toward helping you not feel so utterly drained before, during, and after the workday.
Read more about how light therapy can potentially help with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I was extremely skeptical if this light would do anything. I live in the Chicago area where during the winter we often do not get any sun. After about 10 days passed with no sun, I felt like I needed something to make me feel better. After using it for a few days now I actually do feel better and I had VERY low expectations that it would do anything. I'm pleasantly surprised and highly suggest it. It's small and sits on my desk, and is very easy to work." —Jeff S. Katz
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in four colors).
14. A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from any habitual picking or popping.
Promising review: "I am an older millennial who suffers from adult acne because I can’t stop touching my face throughout the day. I’m usually sitting with my hand on my chin or cheek, so I break out. I also never leave my pimples alone to heal. These little things are amazing. I will put one of them on a pimple overnight, and in the morning, the pimple is completely flat. It heals so fast. These have become a staple in my life. I highly recommend them." —Stella
And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis's full Mighty Patch review for more info!
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.