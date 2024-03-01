26 Lazy Girl Hair Products If You Refuse To Get A Hot Tool Involved In Your Styling

This cream helps define your natural texture, and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair!!

Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610

Get it from Amazon for $7.97.