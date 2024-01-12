26 Lazy Girl Hair Products If You Refuse To Get A Hot Tool Involved In Your Styling

1. An air-dry leave-in cream so you can get touchable, crunch-free curls, and enjoy less frizz without getting the blow-dryer or other heat styling tools involved.
This cream helps define your natural texture, and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair!!
Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" —mich0610
2. Or Lottabody's super fluffy mousse for a lightweight, set-and-forget option that'll help leave your air-dried curls looking less frizzy and more defined.
Promising review: "I have permed hair with 3b curls, and this is the best mousse I have found! It does not leave my hair sticky or stiff, it’s very moisturizing, and the foam is a great consistency. The scent is light and pleasant, and this is my new go-to for both freshly washed hair or the day after re-boost. So glad I found this!" —Tonii
3. A soft curling rod headband that'll bring some "I woke up like this energy" to your styling routine. This set comes with everything you need to achieve flawless waves — no hot tools required. Simply wrap damp locks around the roller, fasten with the provided clip, and catch some Z's knowing that you're in for a fuss-free morning.
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These are designed to work with all hair types, but work best if you roll them with damp hair!
Promising review: "Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron." —Mariah
4. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert
5. A set of flower hair clips if you're determined to exude eye-catching, main character energy from your head to your toes, even on days when you wake up late but are still determined to look next-level cute.
6. Or a stunning claw clip because it can turn even the most haphazard of up-dos into an eye-catching work of art.
Promising review: "These hair clips are really good quality. My hair is a couple of inches past my clavicle, about 4 inches past, and medium thickness. The clip holds it very secure. I think these clips could hold thin or thick hair. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Debra DeMattei
7. An adjustable satin bonnet so you can protect your fabulous 'do from overnight destruction and wake up to curls that are still intact, frizz-free, and darn near ready to go — even if you're a wild sleeper.
Promising review: "I have long curly hair and use bonnets at night to prevent tangling, drying, and breaking of my hair. I knew this bonnet was different as soon as I put it on. The wide, soft band was so comfortable on my head, and the long straps to tie it were incredible. I’ve had bonnets before where the elastic was just one size with no option to tie and they were often too tight or too loose, both were awful to sleep in. I also love the size of the bonnet because I did not have to find a way to fit all of my hair in, it was roomy enough to fit with ease. The material is so silky and smooth, and it's incredibly lightweight, so it didn’t feel like it was tugging down. I was not disturbed at all in my sleep wearing this bonnet because it was so comfortable. The color is super pretty, and I will be buying more of these. They’re now my favorite!" —Emily
8. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment for anyone who wants visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.
9. Some corkscrew Goody hair pins that do the work of 20 regular bobby pins to deliver all-day staying power for your fanciest up-dos. Just pull your hair into a bun like normal, twist these pins into place, and you and your ballerina bun are ready to take on the day.
Promising review: "I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it. I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." —Tina
10. Or a 2-in-1 hair Curlinator to achieve *the* perfect ballerina bun and heatless curls (when used with clean, damp hair) with one multitasking tool.
Curlinator Designs is a North Carolina-based small biz that specializes in helpful hair accessories.
Promising review: "Love it!!! I was concerned I wouldn't be able to figure out how to use it, but videos make understanding simple. So much easier to use in the mornings than fixing your hair in a bun!!!" —bld9
11. A Cantu curling cream if you're in a constant battle against thirsty locks and relentless frizz. Look no further than this reviewer-beloved blend of pure shea butter, coconut oil, and seven other essential oils for happy, hydrated curls that POP.
Promising review: "You have to try it! I've been looking for something like this for a long time! I put it in my hair while it's still wet and go to bed with it in. In the morning, I don't have to touch my hair… It's already perfect as is! Wow!" —Amazon Customer
