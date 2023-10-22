If You Hate Being Grossed Out, The Review Photos For These 37 Products Just Aren’t For You

1. A reusable pumice stone to quickly remove stains and have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no dingy rings in sight.
Promising review: "When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets as the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product. It just saved me a whole lot of money and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." —lynn mcdonald
Get it from Amazon for $11.30.
2. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly get your feet sandal season ready by removing years' (I repeat, YEARS') worth of hard calluses without endless scraping and scrubbing.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. Or, this internet-famous foot peel mask because what could be more fun than watching your feet slough off dead skin for a week, especially when the final result is soft skin that feels like a baby's butt?
Promising review: "My poor feet have been extremely neglected ever since I was pregnant two years ago. This was the first time I really ever had very rough, hard heels and 'old' looking feet; they were so bad that I didn't even want to have a pedicure or wear sandals. Anyway, these foot peels were super easy to use and boy are they effective. It was the fourth day that my feet began to peel — very strange! Totally painless. The new skin coming through was very soft, like new. I would totally recommend. My sister and mother have requested their boxes." —Ally CHR
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95.
4. A carpet stain remover for lifting those scary stains that make you question if it's time to bring in the professionals. With this around you can get the job done yourself. And the best part? No rinsing or vacuuming required!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! And it's a good deal too! It works on your carpet, but also works on stains on other stuff like furniture, and linens. It's really a great product and does exactly what it says it will! Will buy again and again." —Andrea Hudson
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
5. This Korean exfoliating mitt if you spend every shower examining your skin and wondering "How do I get rid of these bumps?" The answer: these gloves, which will slough away dead skin right before your eyes.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
6. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner that'll lift the most terrifying grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and watch your stains (and your worries) wash down the drain.
Promising review: "We moved into a new apartment and the mold was out of control and it was disgusting. We tried so many products to get it out until we found this one and decided to try it as we didn’t have anything to lose. I’m so happy we bought this! This is basically concentrated Clorox as a gel so it’s so much easier to apply than the liquid and it kind of stays in place. You just have to apply it, wait a few hours, and remove it (no scrubbing required). Just make sure your shower is dry when you apply it and you’ll be good to go. Definitely worth buying if you have the same problem and nothing has worked." —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A fast-acting fruit fly trapper because you're one more fly sighting away from throwing out all your produce. Just place one of these ready-to-use traps near your trash, sink, or other fruit fly breeding grounds and enjoy 45 days of pest protection.
Just place the traps where you've spotted fruit flies before and empty half of the lure bottle into the trap.
Promising review: "Our home was infested with fruit flies. As a household of minimal fresh produce and a mostly nitrate-rich menu, we were confused and horrified when these tiny, evil bastards took over our house. These apple traps are LEGIT. Within an hour or less they had captured a good amount of flies. I just bought more." —MotherofChaos
Get four traps from Amazon for $13.35.
8. A box of waterproof medicated pads you apply like bandages to finally force out the wart living rent-free under your skin.
Promising review: "I had a stubborn wart on my right thumb that has been there for almost a year. Went to the doctor the first time to freeze it, but it didn't completely remove the wart so I decided to try the gel. The gel helped but not for too long and the wart came back (in a couple of days). Long story short, I got these medicated Band-Aids and the results are incredibly satisfying. Used these Band-Aids every day for a week and the next week, my wart is gone. So far, it's been a week after and I haven't noticed any growth. Highly recommend!" —J
Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.29.
9. A pack of stain-lifting pads so you can take care of stains from spilled costume party cocktails and pet accidents on your carpet without even having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.
10. Or a citrus-scented pet odor eliminator if you're going to war against lingering stinks that just won't go away. This pet-safe formula was designed for use in boarding kennels and feedlots, so you can rest assured that the one corner your cat likes to pee in won't be too big of a job.
Promising review: "I used this on our carpet. My daughter's cat started peeing in the corner. I paid a lot of money to have a company come out and use an enzyme cleaner on just the corner. It did not take the order away!! I used this cleaner, and IT WORKED!! I can’t believe it, but the cat pee smell is completely gone! I even got down on my hands and knees to smell the carpet…this stuff is amazing!!!!" —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
11. An anti-dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking and itching thanks to a little clinically proven ingredient called ketoconazole, which kills the fungus that causes dandruff. Now you and your favorite black turtleneck can reunite without fear!
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A beloved tub of pink cleaning paste that'll preform small cleaning miracles on virtually any surface in your home without endless, abrasive scrubbing that can actually end up causing damage to the surfaces underneath.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do with this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes).
13. A flexible drain snake if you'd like some help extracting the wet woolly mammoth living in your pipes with its "micro-hook" head and rotating handle that allows for 360-degree removal. Just keep a barf bag nearby — you might need it.
This pack contains a reusable handle and five single-use heads that you just remove and dispose of after handling your clogged pipes.
Promising review: "Wow. Best thing ever. Seriously. I have had tweezers and sticks and plumbers and chemicals trying to get my master sink to drain. Plumber even said I need an entirely new faucet to get the drain plug part because they don't sell those separately. Well, I have two sinks, a tub, and shower that all match so that was not a valid solution. Doubt I can find the same model. So I bought this thing. Stuffed it down, pulled up hair, and black muck. Did it about eight times quickly, ran the water, went right down the drain. Seriously. This is the best tool ever and the best $12 I have ever spent. Everyone with a sink needs this tool. Seriously." —juliejules
Get a five-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
14. A bottle of stain remover spray to revive fabrics you thought were a lost cause with plant-based ingredients that are safe to use on everything from clothing and car seats to bed linens and cloth diapers.
Promising review: "My favorite off-white hoodie had a huge tomato sauce stain that I had already tried to wash out. I used Tide to Go on it. The stain turned brown, but was still there. I was going to throw it away but thought I’d try this stuff. I soaked the stain with it overnight and ran it through the washing machine. No sign of the stain!!! Amazing stuff!" —Scott Broadbent
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.