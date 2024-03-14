If I Were President, I'd Make Sure Everyone Had These 30 Products

ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.



Shortly after adopting my sweet, mostly-white dog and dying a little inside every time my dark green couch was covered in his hair, I started hunting for a solution. My (tbh kinda old and weak) handheld vac couldn't keep up with his ultra-fine hair, which frequently gets caught in the couch fibers. I wanted to avoid anything single-use like traditional lint roller sheets, so, eventually, I succumbed to the ChomChom hype, and, BOY, does it live up to it. Just a few swipes over each couch cushion and ~TA-DA~, it suddenly doesn't look like a small Chihuahua mix completely runs the house. One tiny complaint echoed by other reviewers is that the button to release the hair trap is in an easy-to-bump location near the handle, but just be aware of your hand placement, and it's rarely a problem. I've been using it almost daily for over a year on clothes, throw blankets, and furniture and would RUN to replace it if it ever broke.

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in three colors).