38 Gifts For The Person On Your List Who Says They "Don't Want Anything"

1. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza that's super simple to learn, great for all ages, and anything but boring. Play this fast-paced party game once and they'll become the star of every future game night on their calendar.
The rules are simple. Deal the deck out to all players (works with 3-8 players). Everyone keeps their mini deck face down and goes around the table flipping a card face up and saying one of the five key words (taco, cat, goat, cheese, and pizza — in that order). Once the card played matches the word said, it's a race to slap that center card. Whoever taps in last has to take the center stack and the round starts over. Whoever gets rid of all their cards first wins!
Promising review: "I play this game with my girls, ages 6 and 8, as well as my mom. I almost think that it is more fun for my mom and I than the kids. The premise of the game is simple: to slap the pile once the word you say matches the image on the card, with special cards thrown in for extra fun. I have laughed so hard, I've almost cried at the silly antics this game has caused. I love that it's face paced and very travel friendly. I would totally recommend this as a gift." —Melissa Yee
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
2. The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook with 150 different recipes that incorporate ~delish~ ingredients from the World's Best Grocery Store™
Promising review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories, and beautiful mouthwatering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten-free or vegetarian, etc. I ❤ Trader Joe's and I ❤ this cookbook!" —Love My Bookish Life
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3. Some cutesy Starface Hydro-Stars — for the skincare mavens in your orbit — that absorb icky impurities with 100% hydrocolloid. Plus, the packaging has a built-in mirror so they can apply them on the go!
Starface is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising reviews: "For starters, the package is so adorable and cute. I truly love them. Some people are saying they don’t get rid of your pimples, they just make them smaller, but my experience is totally different. They not only make my pimples smaller, but they completely get rid of them and they stop me from picking at my skin. Again everyone's skin is different and I’m not getting paid to write this but these help me feel beautiful and comfortable in my own skin. 🫶🏼🤍" —Paola Valcarcel
Get them from Amazon for $14.97.
4. A Framebridge gift card so they can finally frame that print they bought two years ago. And we're not talking any old frame, no — they'll get to pick *exactly* what they want and then it'll be handcrafted before being shipped back to them.
Shipping info: Expedited shipping is available at an additional cost.
Get it from Framebridge for $25+ (e-gift cards, print-at-home, and physical gift cards are available).
5. A Jason Momoa coloring book that will give Aquaman/Khal Drogo fans ample time to admire the curvature of his every muscle and bounce of each beachy wave.
Promising review: "I got this for my friend as part of her Christmas gift and she loved it! She immediately flipped through the pages and said she was excited to start coloring!" —crimegirl
Get it from Amazon for $8.80.
6. Or a copy of Burn After Writing if you want to help them spend less time scrolling and more time reflecting. This guided journal is filled with loads of prompts, questions, and thought experiments to get in touch with feelings and memories both old and new.
Promising review: "This is my first review ever on Amazon but it was so needed and well deserved. I highly recommend this book for anyone who is on their self discovery and healing journey. Hands down the best journal I have so far. The questions are amazing and well worth the thought. This book will make you think and understand all of yourself. Past, present and future. So worth every penny and will definitely be gifting this to all of my friends and family. Such an amazing book/journal." —Emily Velez
Get it from Amazon for $7.32+ (available in paperback and spiralbound).
7. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because chances are, your friend could use a new one and *no one* likes spending their hard-earned cash on things like pillows, so you'll be doing them a major favor.
Promising review: "I bought these as a Christmas gift for a friend that needed new pillows. They liked them so much they asked where I got them as they wanted more to gift to a friend of theirs. My friend is very pleased with them and recommends them." —Teresa
Get a pair from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A Warby Parker gift card if your loved one has been wearing the same frames for years and could use an upgrade, but they've just never gotten around to doing it. With this, they can go for a classic pair or something fun like the brand's latest Marvel collab which features Spider-Man 2-inspired specs a la Peter Parker and Mary Jane.
Shipping info: At checkout, you'll have the option to mail your giftee a physical gift card or have a digital version emailed to them on a date of your choosing.
Get it from Warby Parker for $50+ (available in digital and physical options).
9. A Book of the Month subscription that'll send them a hardcover book of their choice every month. It takes the scary guesswork out of offering book recs and gets more great titles on their shelves for less $$$.
I (Danielle) received a three-month Book of the Month subscription for Christmas one year, and it was the best surprise! I really underestimated how much I would enjoy having books picked out for me. It’s like never having to choose where to eat ever again. A dream come true! Also, two great things will happen when you have a BOTM subscription: 1) You’re going to discover new, amazing authors (ily, Sally Rooney). 2) You’re going to become the friend who already read that amazing book before it got popular. Who woulda thought a book subscription could up your cool-factor so much?
Your giftee will receive a current, best-selling book of their choice (from a rotating selection of five titles from different genres) every month for three, six, or twelve months.
Shipping info: At checkout, you'll have the option to notify the giftee via email, a print-at-home card, or a mailed gift card.
Get a three-month subscription from Book of the Month for $59.99 (also available in a 6- and 12-month subscription).
Need more details before taking the plunge? Check out our Book of the Month review.
10. A bottle of Truff Hot Sauce they can add to essentially any meal to make it feel like a gourmet affair — even if they're just sitting in front of the TV.
I (Danielle) got a bottle of this liquid gold for Christmas one year and WHOOO BOY do I love it. Calling it hot sauce isn't totally correct. It is a sauce that is hot, but the consistency is substantially thicker than what you might expect from your standard Tabasco. Regardless, if they like spice and truffle this is a fun condiment to add to their assortment!
Promising review: "Purchased this because it was on Oprah’s favorite things. As a truffle and sriracha lover, this is what you get when truffle and sriracha had a baby but 10x better. I highly recommend, because it helps my food taste better for my boring diets." —Linzyn87
Get it from Amazon for $14.20+ (available in four flavors).
Get more saucy intel from my colleague Hannah Loewentheil and read her full Truff Hot Sauce review.
11. A versatile Our Place Dream Cooker that can slow cook, sear, saute, and pressure cook all of the hearty recipes they're whipping up this winter. Mac 'n' cheese ✅ Beef stew ✅ Loaded baked potato soup ✅ Try finding a dish it can't handle...we'll wait.
What's included: Dream Cooker, cooker base, locking lid, inner cooking pot, condensation collector, and detachable power cord.
Shipping info: Orders take up to 2 business days to process and generally take 1–7 business days for delivery. Free standard ground shipping applies to orders over $50.
Get it from Our Place for $199 (originally $250; available in four colors).
12. A hybrid garment duffel bag because your favorite jetsetter doesn't have time to waste on the hotel iron and wrinkly clothes. This TSA-friendly bag has space for a hanging suit and a couple of dress shirts, then folds up into a duffel with space for a weekend trip's worth of folded clothes — plus shoes!
Promising review: "The Halfday garment bag is great for traveling for work. I use it each week and it helps me avoid the hassle of having to iron everything after arriving at the hotel." —Adam O.
Shipping info: Standard shipping is free on all orders, and two-day is available for an additional charge.
Get it from Halfday for $98 (available in nine colors).
13. A handmade match striker for the candle-obsessed friend who has collected enough scents to open their own shop. The ceramic pot is way more aesthetically pleasing than a lighter and doubles as decor in its own right.
Henro Company is a family-run small biz (named after their son Henry Robert) with the goal of creating and sourcing chic and functional home decor they're proud to brand with their son's name!
Promising review: "Great little functional piece of pottery that was the perfect addition to the floating shelves I built for the water closet in my master bathroom. Comes with a starter set of Strike Anywhere matches. The seller was fantastic, when I reached out to her about a shipping issue (the postal carrier's mistake as it turned out) she was quick to reply and offer solutions. It is a small piece, so don't be surprised by that, but it's meant to hold matches, how big could it possibly be? It came packaged in a cute little cloth bag that would be suitable for gifting and the matches even came in a little glass jar that can be reused. Super pleased." —Abbey Ater
Get it from Henro Company on Amazon Handmade for $24+ (available with or without matches).