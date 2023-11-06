45 Gifts For The Person On Your List Who Says They "Don't Want Anything"

1. A game of Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza that's super simple to learn, great for all ages, and anything but boring. Play this fast-paced party game once and they'll become the star of every future game night on their calendar.
The rules are simple. Deal the deck out to all players (works with 3-8 players). Everyone keeps their mini deck face down and goes around the table flipping a card face up and saying one of the five key words (taco, cat, goat, cheese, and pizza — in that order). Once the card played matches the word said, it's a race to slap that center card. Whoever taps in last has to take the center stack and the round starts over. Whoever gets rid of all their cards first wins!
Promising review: "I play this game with my girls, ages 6 and 8, as well as my mom. I almost think that it is more fun for my mom and I than the kids. The premise of the game is simple: to slap the pile once the word you say matches the image on the card, with special cards thrown in for extra fun. I have laughed so hard, I've almost cried at the silly antics this game has caused. I love that it's face paced and very travel friendly. I would totally recommend this as a gift." —Melissa Yee
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
2. A personalized BaubleBar blanket if your giftee is a homebody who'll never refuse something that'll make their couch time exponentially more comfy (and cute, for that matter).
I (Chelsea) have this blanket in natural/beige and it's just so freaking cute. Most often, I leave it in a pile on my couch and it still manages to look chic. Since it's knit, I was worried about how it'd hold up to my cats' incessant biscuit-making, but so far, so good! It also comes in a BaubleBar dust bag which makes it exceptionally gift-able.
Shipping info: As this is a custom item, shipping takes three weeks.
Get it from BaubleBar for $98+ (available in two sizes and seven color combinations).
3. Or a native-designed recycled sherpa blanket so freakin' soft, your friend will want to keep it under lock and key so it isn't stolen by roommates, family members, or four-legged friends.
This blanket was made in collaboration with native artist Doug Good Feather, an artist, veteran, author, and teacher from the Standing Rock Lakota and Dakota Nation who founded the Lakota Way Healing Center.
Promising review: "This is (was) my all-time favorite blanket until my rescue dog Olive took it for herself. The fabric is so soft and the color, pattern, and quality are amazing. The sherpa on the other side is a nice bonus. Guess I need to buy a second one for myself." —Teresa J.
Shipping info: Expedited two-day and overnight shipping options available for an additional cost.
Get it from Faherty for $168.
4. The I Love Trader Joe's Cookbook with 150 different recipes that incorporate ~delish~ ingredients from the World's Best Grocery Store™
Promising review: "For Trader Joe's lovers everywhere, this is a fantastic cookbook! It is filled with hints and tips, shopping guidelines, nicely organized recipe categories, and beautiful mouthwatering pictures. I love how the recipes are noted if they are gluten-free or vegetarian, etc. I ❤ Trader Joe's and I ❤ this cookbook!" —Love My Bookish Life
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. Some cutesy Starface Hydro-Stars — for the skincare mavens in your orbit — that absorb icky impurities with 100% hydrocolloid. Plus, the packaging has a built-in mirror so they can apply them on the go!
Starface is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free skincare products.
Promising reviews: "For starters, the package is so adorable and cute. I truly love them. Some people are saying they don’t get rid of your pimples, they just make them smaller, but my experience is totally different. They not only make my pimples smaller, but they completely get rid of them and they stop me from picking at my skin. Again everyone's skin is different and I’m not getting paid to write this but these help me feel beautiful and comfortable in my own skin. 🫶🏼🤍" —Paola Valcarcel
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get them from Amazon for $14.97.
6. A Framebridge gift card so they can finally frame that print they bought two years ago. And we're not talking any old frame, no — they'll get to pick *exactly* what they want and then it'll be handcrafted before being shipped back to them.
Shipping info: Expedited shipping is available at an additional cost.
Get it from Framebridge for $25+ (e-gift cards, print-at-home, and physical gift cards are available).
7. A Jason Momoa coloring book that will give Aquaman/Khal Drogo fans ample time to admire the curvature of his every muscle and bounce of each beachy wave.
Promising review: "I got this for my friend as part of her Christmas gift and she loved it! She immediately flipped through the pages and said she was excited to start coloring!" —crimegirl
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $8.80.
8. Or a copy of Burn After Writing if you want to help them spend less time scrolling and more time reflecting. This guided journal is filled with loads of prompts, questions, and thought experiments to get in touch with feelings and memories both old and new.
Promising review: "This is my first review ever on Amazon but it was so needed and well deserved. I highly recommend this book for anyone who is on their self discovery and healing journey. Hands down the best journal I have so far. The questions are amazing and well worth the thought. This book will make you think and understand all of yourself. Past, present and future. So worth every penny and will definitely be gifting this to all of my friends and family. Such an amazing book/journal." —Emily Velez
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.32+ (available in paperback and spiralbound).
9. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because chances are, your friend could use a new one and *no one* likes spending their hard-earned cash on things like pillows, so you'll be doing them a major favor.
Promising review: "I bought these as a Christmas gift for a friend that needed new pillows. They liked them so much they asked where I got them as they wanted more to gift to a friend of theirs. My friend is very pleased with them and recommends them." —Teresa
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a pair from Amazon for $58.99+ (available in two sizes).
10. A Warby Parker gift card if your loved one has been wearing the same frames for years and could use an upgrade, but they've just never gotten around to doing it. With this, they can go for a classic pair or something fun like the brand's latest Marvel collab which features Spider-Man 2-inspired specs a la Peter Parker and Mary Jane.
Shipping info: At checkout, you'll have the option to mail your giftee a physical gift card or have a digital version emailed to them on a date of your choosing.
Get it from Warby Parker for $50+ (available in digital and physical options).
11. A Book of the Month subscription that'll send them a hardcover book of their choice every month. It takes the scary guesswork out of offering book recs and gets more great titles on their shelves for less $$$.
I (Danielle) received a three-month Book of the Month subscription for Christmas one year, and it was the best surprise! I really underestimated how much I would enjoy having books picked out for me. It’s like never having to choose where to eat ever again. A dream come true! Also, two great things will happen when you have a BOTM subscription: 1) You’re going to discover new, amazing authors (ily, Sally Rooney). 2) You’re going to become the friend who already read that amazing book before it got popular. Who woulda thought a book subscription could up your cool-factor so much?
Your giftee will receive a current, best-selling book of their choice (from a rotating selection of five titles from different genres) every month for three, six, or twelve months.
Shipping info: At checkout, you'll have the option to notify the giftee via email, a print-at-home card, or a mailed gift card.
Get a three-month subscription from Book of the Month for $59.99 (also available in a 6- and 12-month subscription).
Need more details before taking the plunge? Check out our Book of the Month review.
12. A variety pack of Reese's candies sure to please the peanut butter lover among you. The 30-pack comes with the classics (see: Reese's Pieces, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Reese's Big Cups) and a few we didn't even know existed (hiya 👋🏻 Reese's Sticks, Reese's White Peanut Butter Cups, and Reese's Take 5 Bars). 🥜
Promising review: "I ordered this variety pack for my husband as a Christmas gift. He loves Reese’s so this is the perfect gift. I was pleasantly surprised to see the how carefully this product was packaged. It arrived in a box that had insulation AND a reusable ice pack! The ice pack was still partially frozen so I have no doubt the product never melted. This was a huge concern as I live in South Florida and it is hot. I highly recommend this product and will definitely order again in the future." —Mstank
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $35.49.