Embarrassing Issues Come For Us All And These 33 Things Are Here To Help

If you want more Squatty Potty content before making the best purchase of your life, check out our Squatty Potty review.

Promising review: "I'll do you all the courtesy of NOT adding a photo or video (You're welcome). This works. Whoever invented the toilet had their heart in the right place, but not their knees. This device mimics proper positioning, and you should get one. That is all. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk." —P.W.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99. For a more ~aesthetic~ throne, splurge on the acrylic version for $79.99 or the teak wood version for $55.99.