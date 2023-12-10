31 Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A “Miracle”

1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel if you're looking for a quick and easy way to remove years (I repeat, YEARS) worth of hard calluses. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of strappy heels, like, now.
2. Or a stainless-steel foot file so you can treat your feet on the regular and scrape off all the dried, cracked skin that's keeping you from being the foot model that you were always born to be.
3. An affordable teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen requires just a minute of daily use to get teeth that are four to eight shades whiter. The best part? No lingering sensitivity.
4. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste to tackle almost any and every mess life throws your way with ease — scuff marks, greasy stoves, rusty rims, stained tubs, you name it.
5. A pair of incredibly versatile high-waisted leggings so you can lounge, work, work out, and go out all in the same pair of super soft, stylish, and stretchy leggings.
6. A screen cleaner kit that'll erase any trace of the smudges your toddler made trying to make contact with Peppa Pig through the screen.
7. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup. Once a week simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse off the next day, then — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.
8. A handy bite suction tool to suck out the venom left behind under the skin by our bug and insect friends. It'll help reduce both itchiness and swelling so things can get healed up a lot sooner.
9. A citrus-scented pet odor eliminator if you're going to war against lingering stinks that just won't go away. This pet-safe formula was designed for use in boarding kennels and feedlots, so you can rest assured that the one corner your cat likes to pee in won't be too big of a job.
10. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your dog's constant itching could be seasonal allergies. These soft chews not only help with skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.
11. A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from any habitual picking or popping.
Promising review: "I’ve had these on subscribe and save for YEARS at this point! They’re miracles! Overnight I pop one on and in the morning either the redness is down or it has progressed into a white head, aka healing it faster! Much cheaper than at Target and you get more! I can’t recommend them enough!" —Ashley
And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis's full Mighty Patch review for more info!
Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.
12. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner that'll lift the most daunting grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and wipe it off to reveal the pearly white grout you never thought you'd see again.
13. A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant if harsh scrubs haven't done your skin any favors. It helps to clear skin and unclog pores by gently sloughing away dead skin to reveal the texture-free glow hiding underneath.
14. A concentrated allergen spray for a quick and easy way to reduce the presence of airborne and surface allergens from pets, mites, and more. Time to spray away those sneezes!
15. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
16. An interactive dancing cat toy to help your feline friend work up a sweat without breaking one yourself. This simple toy is naturally springy so a flick of the wrist is all you need to idly keep your cat entertained while you do the real work of marathoning rom-coms.
17. A double-sided hairbrush cleaning brush that'll do a better cleanup job than your fingers ever could, with a pointed end for picking out tangles and stiff bristles to remove all that built-up hair, dust, and fluff.
18. An all-natural scour paste if you're looking to declutter your cleaning supplies and snag one multipurpose product that can remove questionable films, grime, and grease from a wide range of surfaces — tiles, ovens, baths, oh my!
19. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting (and risky) task. These teeny tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.
20. A jewelry cleaning pen so all your gems (real or not) sparkle so bright — even your Claire's ring from middle school will turn heads.
Promising review: "I wish I took before and after pics! I had no idea how disgusting my ring was until I used this — what a MIRACLE product! I can’t take my ring off easily, and this made it so I can get my ring back to the original brilliance so easily. I should have gotten the multipack as I will be using this often for the rest of my life!!" —renae abel
Get it from Amazon for $9.48.
21. A reusable pumice stone that'll quickly have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no dingy rings in sight.
22. A set of bedsheet fasteners if you're tired of waking up every morning to a tangled fitted sheet that just won't stay put.
23. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment for anyone who wants visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.
Promising review: "I love this product. I cannot believe how it tackled the frizz in my naturally fine hair. It really improved the definition of my color and the shine and the overall texture is revitalized. I have major issues with frizz and need detangling. My hair is dry from multiple color treatments and damaged hair. I feel like I just went to the salon, and for this price, it is truly a miracle product." —siobhan
Get it from Amazon for $9.86.