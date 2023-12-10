Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    31 Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A “Miracle”

    "I believe" —you after a single session with the pimple patches.

    Danielle Healy
    by Danielle Healy

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel if you're looking for a quick and easy way to remove years (I repeat, YEARS) worth of hard calluses. Reviewers say dead skin dissolves in mere minutes, so I'd start picking out a new pair of strappy heels, like, now.

    on the left, a reviewer&#x27;s calloused foot labeled &quot;before&quot; and, on the right, the same foot without visible callouses labeled &quot;after&quot;
    amazon.com

    Just presoak feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5 to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.

    Promising review: "This is a miracle worker. It is powerful, so be sure to follow the directions as you only apply to areas needing treatment, not over the entire foot surface or bottom of it. Usually, I use cuticle softener to soak feet in and remove calluses, however now I'll use this first, then follow up with a cuticle softener soak. Takes all the scrubbing out of the pedicure and only need now to freshen surface skin." —RebeccaEileen

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99.

    2. Or a stainless-steel foot file so you can treat your feet on the regular and scrape off all the dried, cracked skin that's keeping you from being the foot model that you were always born to be.

    Before image of a cracked foot with an after image of the skin smooth
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Godsend. Miracle. Life-changing product. After a rough pregnancy, followed by inadequate self-care (cuz ya know, mom life), these 'dogs were barking.' (The Office reference!) I’ve used all kinds of foot products the last few months (ones MUCH more expensive, too) and this — in just a few minutes — changed the way I walk, feel, and live my life. I’m a barefoot beauty now, more confident without cracked, crusty heels and ready for beach day any day. After using it, I literally sent pictures of my feet to other crusty-footed friends to make them buy this. I will spare you the graphics, but please, do your feet a favor. They do a lot for you." —Stephanie 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    3. An affordable teeth-whitening pen because traditional strips are tough to use, expensive, and can leave you with teeth sensitivity that is, in my professional opinion, NO fun. This pen requires just a minute of daily use to get teeth that are four to eight shades whiter. The best part? No lingering sensitivity.

    a split image of a reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using the whitening pen
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Whitens even below the enamel line. Whitens teeth discolored by injury. Whitens synthetic tooth filler. Easy to apply. Not at all unpleasant. A miracle!" —Joel N. 

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $19.99

    4. A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste to tackle almost any and every mess life throws your way with ease — scuff marks, greasy stoves, rusty rims, stained tubs, you name it.

    amazon.com

    It's made up of cleaning beads suspended in a gel, so it'll grind away at tough stains without damaging the surface beneath. It's suitable for use on most hard surfaces like ceramic tiles, barbecues, pots, pans, and more!

    Promising review: "I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike like cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was OK but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà magic!" —May

    Get it from Amazon for $5+ (available in four sizes).

    5. A pair of incredibly versatile high-waisted leggings so you can lounge, work, work out, and go out all in the same pair of super soft, stylish, and stretchy leggings.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    A testament to these stretchy wonders — tons of reviewers say these leggings have been by their side before, during, and after pregnancy!

    Be sure to check out the size chart before ordering! "One Size" is recommended if you usually wear a S–L, while "One Size Plus" is recommended for sizes XL–XXL.

    Promising review: "Best leggings ever! A good combination of softness and sleekness — and they don’t break the bank. That on top of the fact that they supposedly could fit almost any woman and retain their comfort makes these leggings a miracle. Literally, the only complaint I have about these is just that the high-waisted band doesn’t always stay tight around your waist, but that’s to be expected when they’re super comfortable and can be worn multiple days in a row." —Jordan Thomas

    Get it from Amazon for $11.19+ (available in one size, plus size, three styles and and in 25 colors).

    6. A screen cleaner kit that'll erase any trace of the smudges your toddler made trying to make contact with Peppa Pig through the screen.

    amazon.com

    Screen Mom is a small business creating gentle, streak-free cleaning solutions for all your screens that are odorless and free of abrasive chemicals.

    The set includes the spray and an extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth. The formula has no alcohol, ammonia, or harmful phosphates and will gently clean HDTVs, PC monitors, Kindle Fire, tablet, laptops, smartphones, Apple Mac products, iPhones, and more!

    Promising review: "A miracle! I've been looking for this product all my life! I have a nice 42-inch smart TV that I hate cleaning. Every product I used left streaks everywhere so I'd use more and rub and rub... Make sure your screen is cool and spray an ample amount on the cloth provided and smear it everywhere. Then flip the cloth and rub it off. I think this is truly one of the greatest breakthroughs in modern history. They give you a huge can of this stuff and a quality cloth." —Paul Wedero

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    7. A bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner for not only cleaning but preventing soap scum buildup. Once a week simply give your shower a spray, let it sit overnight, rinse off the next day, then — BOOM — you're done and didn't even break a sweat.

    on the left, a cloudy shower door labeled &quot;before&quot; and the same shower door looking clear labeled &quot;after&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m really glad I read the reviews prior to using this product: because if you’re looking for a product that will deep clean in one application — this isn’t it. After the first time, I saw a big difference, but it wasn’t until after the second or third application that all the soap scum was gone and my shower was squeaky clean. I didn’t have to scrub or do anything more than spray then rinse with water prior to getting into the shower the next day. It’s a miracle worker, seriously! And the scent is very pleasant, with no harsh chemical smell at all. I would absolutely recommend, with the precursor to give it a couple applications to work its magic." —G. Baird

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and in two scents).

    8. A handy bite suction tool to suck out the venom left behind under the skin by our bug and insect friends. It'll help reduce both itchiness and swelling so things can get healed up a lot sooner.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    You can also use it to treat bites and stings from bees, wasps, biting flies, no-see-ums, chiggers, and sea lice.

    Promising review: "I live in Florida and have had a huge mosquito problem lately. This thing is a miracle. I use it right after I get a mosquito bite and it still itches for 15–20 minutes, then no itching! It never itches again after that. It gets the saliva that the mosquito put into your skin and gets the saliva out! It heals way faster and no more itching! This is a life saver and a miracle!" —Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in three colors).

    9. A citrus-scented pet odor eliminator if you're going to war against lingering stinks that just won't go away. This pet-safe formula was designed for use in boarding kennels and feedlots, so you can rest assured that the one corner your cat likes to pee in won't be too big of a job. 

    a reviewer photo of a stained comforter
    a reviewer photo of the same comforter with the stains removed
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have had difficulties with one of our cats spraying. After trying multiple products over a year’s period of time, I ordered Angry Orange and the spraying has almost totally stopped. It’s been a real miracle for us." —J Cook

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97

    10. An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your dog's constant itching could be seasonal allergies. These soft chews not only help with skin sensitivity, but also deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help support immune function, digestion, and promote healthy skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I cannot say enough about this product. We have a medium size Shih Tzu mix who has awful skin allergies. We switched to a grain-free diet and tried another brand of allergy chews that did absolutely nothing for her. She was itching so hard she was starting to make herself bleed. The poor thing could never get comfortable before she would jump up and start scratching at herself again. Before taking her back to the vet, and paying the expensive costs of the allergy medication they were recommending, I kept hearing about these bites and decided to give it a try. Within a week, her itching started slowing down and within two weeks, I kid you not, she has stopped itching completely. It was a miracle. We are almost at the end of our first bottle and even her discolored-looking skin has cleared up. Thankfully it looks like we have finally found a solution. Thank you!!" —Nicole

    Get a 50 chews from Amazon for $19.97 (also available in larger quantities).

    11. A box of Mighty Patch pimple patches containing hydrocolloid so you can stop that zit dead in its tracks with gunk-absorbing powers that speed up the pimple healing process. The sticker format can also help prevent you from any habitual picking or popping. 

    Reviewer before and after photo using patches
    reviewer holding the white and red mighty patch box
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve had these on subscribe and save for YEARS at this point! They’re miracles! Overnight I pop one on and in the morning either the redness is down or it has progressed into a white head, aka healing it faster! Much cheaper than at Target and you get more! I can’t recommend them enough!" —Ashley 

    And check out BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis's full Mighty Patch review for more info!

    Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $11.97.

    12. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner that'll lift the most daunting grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and wipe it off to reveal the pearly white grout you never thought you'd see again.

    a split reviewer before and after image of the grout looking dirty on the left, and clean on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was to the point of having my shower retiled when I discovered this product. I got a grout brush and cleaned my shower the best I could like always and there were still mildew and mold stains on the grout and the seals. After I rinsed and dried my shower, I used this product. It was like a miracle! After about five hours, I rinsed my shower. It looks AMAZING! Almost like new! My home is over 50 years old and this shower looks clean and in great shape! Thank you so much for this product. I will always keep a bottle on hand for touch-ups. It is the best I have ever seen." —J. Shaw

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99

    13. A powerful 2% BHA salicylic acid exfoliant if harsh scrubs haven't done your skin any favors. It helps to clear skin and unclog pores by gently sloughing away dead skin to reveal the texture-free glow hiding underneath.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this on my face first. It took a little while to dry but afterward my usually bumpy skin was so so soft. So I decided to try it on my bumpy arms caused by keratosis pilaris. HOLY MOLY it made my arms smooth too!!! Seriously just after ONE application of using this my skin is so much smoother. I feel like I’ve found a miracle product. Also, this is probably the longest review I’ve written. This is by far the best product I’ve EVER found!" —HollyM

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).

    14. A concentrated allergen spray for a quick and easy way to reduce the presence of airborne and surface allergens from pets, mites, and more. Time to spray away those sneezes!

    a reviewer photo of the spray bottle
    amazon.com

    Allergy Asthma Cleaning Store is a family-owned business making safe cleaning goods for the whole family. If you suffer from pet allergies, it's recommended you spray this daily. For dust mite allergies, try three times a week.

    Promising review: "This stuff is a miracle. I sneezed every single morning when I woke up until I start spraying this item in my bedroom. I have not sneezed since. In my opinion, it definitely rids or neutralizes the cat dander. I highly recommend this product." —William H. Houseworth

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    15. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I accidentally spilled watered down house paint into my dishwasher and spent hours scrubbing with everything imaginable. Nothing worked. These came in the mail and I didn’t expect much but these were a miracle! I ran twice and the paint residue is gone. I am so happy and would recommend this to anyone. Amazing!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.98.

    16. An interactive dancing cat toy to help your feline friend work up a sweat without breaking one yourself. This simple toy is naturally springy so a flick of the wrist is all you need to idly keep your cat entertained while you do the real work of marathoning rom-coms.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This little toy is a miracle! Was skeptical at first since it’s such a simple design but my cat (who usually only plays for a couple of minutes) was obsessed with this toy from the moment I opened the package. Even more, he won’t let it out of his sight and brings it to me so he can play some more. Will be buying a lot more of these in the future!" —Amcooper2006

    Get it from Amazon for $3.99.

    17. A double-sided hairbrush cleaning brush that'll do a better cleanup job than your fingers ever could, with a pointed end for picking out tangles and stiff bristles to remove all that built-up hair, dust, and fluff.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This brush cleaner is very cool. Opened up package and went to every bathroom and used this miracle tool on every brush! Works great and fast! Great price! Highly recommend." —Kimmycakes

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    18. An all-natural scour paste if you're looking to declutter your cleaning supplies and snag one multipurpose product that can remove questionable films, grime, and grease from a wide range of surfaces — tiles, ovens, baths, oh my!

    Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a Denver-based Etsy shop creating plant-based cleaning solutions that are safe, effective, and come in cute packaging (Bonus!).

    Shortly after moving into my current apartment, my partner and I went to store something on top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick layer of grime 🤢 After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above). After handling that grossness, it's had no problems with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in two sizes).

    19. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors because that middle school eyebrow mishap has made face shaving and brow shaping feel like a daunting (and risky) task. These teeny tiny blades safely remove peach fuzz, exfoliate skin, and include a precision cover for worry-free eyebrow maintenance.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are nothing short of a miracle! After years of waxing, bleaching, electrolysis, laser treatments, etc. I came across these and took a chance on them, after all, what did I have to lose? I have been battling facial hair for sooooo long and nothing has worked in any lasting way. I used these and they left my face so smooth and soft! I was worried about the hair growing back thicker like everyone says it will. This was NOT the case for me at all. My teenage daughter uses these on her face, legs, etc and loves them. They are not painful. Highly recommend!" —Liv's mom

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.87 (also available in a nine-pack).

    20. A jewelry cleaning pen so all your gems (real or not) sparkle so bright — even your Claire's ring from middle school will turn heads.

    L: a reviewer holding a cloudy diamond ring labeled
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I took before and after pics! I had no idea how disgusting my ring was until I used this — what a MIRACLE product! I can’t take my ring off easily, and this made it so I can get my ring back to the original brilliance so easily. I should have gotten the multipack as I will be using this often for the rest of my life!!" —renae abel

    Get it from Amazon for $9.48.

    21. A reusable pumice stone that'll quickly have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no dingy rings in sight.

    reviewer photo showing toilet half cleaned with the pumice cleaning tool
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This thing is a straight-up miracle. I've had brownish hard water rings around the inside (water level) of my toilets for decades. Bon Ami, CLR, muriatic acid, scrubbing, swearing...nothing worked. Finally, in a fit of disgust, I ordered the pumice. I wish I could go back in time and tell myself to get this long ago. The stains are gone for the first time in forever. Haven't scratched the toilet bowl as far as I can see. If you've got hard water stains, don't worry about chemicals...just get this thing and in about 10 minutes you will be as delighted as I am, and not embarrassed to have people in your bathroom anymore." —JS

    Get it from Amazon for $11.30

    22. A set of bedsheet fasteners if you're tired of waking up every morning to a tangled fitted sheet that just won't stay put.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me tell you, these things are a game-changer. Between my husband and 70-pound dog, I was having to fix the sheets multiple times a day. Hate the look of exposed mattress on beds. Put these miracle suspenders on a few days ago and sheets are still perfectly tucked in. Definitely recommend looking at the photos and following the one user who attached them first and then tucked it in. So easy!" —Brittier

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99 (available in three colors).

    23. A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment for anyone who wants visibly healthier-looking hair FAST — like, eight seconds fast. This rinse-out formula works on any hair texture or length, delivering the proteins and amino acids necessary for a shiny, flippable mane.

    A reviewer with defined coily hair
    a reviewer's wavy hair
    the same reviewer with their hair looking straight, sleek, and shiny
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this product. I cannot believe how it tackled the frizz in my naturally fine hair. It really improved the definition of my color and the shine and the overall texture is revitalized. I have major issues with frizz and need detangling. My hair is dry from multiple color treatments and damaged hair. I feel like I just went to the salon, and for this price, it is truly a miracle product." —siobhan

    Get it from Amazon for $9.86

    24. A bottle of wine drops because your before-bed glass of wine too often ends in an unexplained morning-after headache. A few drops added to your glass works to naturally reduce sulfites and tannins in wine — the frequent culprit of mysterious "but I only had one glass" headaches.

    a glass of wine and the dropper bottle with text reading &quot;trying these drops out. I&#x27;ve been getting headaches one glass in recently. So far they are working and it makes the wine really smooth.&quot;
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG, can't believe I've lived without this product. If you like wine, you've got to try this. Drop It is a big miracle in a little bottle. The all-natural ingredients do not change the taste of any wine and it absolutely does work as advertised. I love, love, love Drop It and highly recommend trying it." —Pati

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    25. A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish to give your nails all the cuticle-softening, nail-strengthening nourishment they've been craving.

    A split reviewer image showing a hand with brittle, chipped nails and dry cuticles on the left, and the same hand with healthy-looking nails and cuticle on the right
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wash my hands more times in a day than I can count with antibacterial soap. We all know that kind of soap dries your hands out pretty quickly if you use it regularly, especially the cuticles. This *miracle* cuticle oil keeps my dry, peeling, and/or cracked cuticles moisturized when I remember to use it. I try to use it at least once a day if not more. It is the best oil I have found that actually works, and it smells great too!" —Brianna 

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes). 

    26. Budget-friendly period underwear so handling Aunt Flo is a fuss-free affair. This affordable pair can absorb the equivalent of two tampons so you can go about your day (or night) without fretting about unexpected leakages.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed, amazon.com

    Some reviewers recommend sizing up! For more info, check out BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord's full Bambody period underwear review.

    Promising review: "After having my last baby tampons became very uncomfortable for me, so I’ve had to switch back to pads. But I HATE pads. So I have been wanting to buy period underwear for a while now, but couldn’t bring myself to spend the $$$ on Thinx. I’m so glad I stumbled on these! I was very skeptical that they would work, but even on my heaviest day I didn’t have any leaks! It’s seriously like magic! It’s almost like I’m not even on my period! I would buy these again and again. They are miracle workers!" —MWT

    Get it from Amazon for $12.72+ (available in sizes 4–13, sold individually or in multipacks, and in various color combos).

    27. A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets that can remove stubborn stains from the walls of metal tumblers and impossible-to-clean water bottles with NO scrubbing required!

    a stained mug before, during, and after cleaning tablets have been inserted, revealing mug is stain-free after use
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "OMG this is a miracle bottle cleaner! I bought this in a last-ditch attempt to save my favorite tea bottle. I thought I would have to throw it out due to severe stains and build-up that was affecting the taste of my tea. Well, I could not believe how much stuff came out when I used this product. Not only did it turn my brown stained bottle back to its shiny and silver color, but it also dislodged black debris from the cap and top. Again, gross! I used boiling hot water when I used the tablet. I let it sit for 45 minutes. Super easy! I will be using this product regularly to clean all of our coffee or tea bottles." —Mel

    Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.

    28. A patented pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home. This lightweight roller uses bristles — not sticky tape — to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.

    amazon.com

    ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.

    Promising reviews: "This is by far the most favorite thing that I have purchased on Amazon — and I've purchased a lot of items! If you have a cat or dog that sheds, you will want this. I have two cats that I brush daily. There is still hair around my house. I have a spot on the floor that I brush them on, and then I roll the ChomChom roller over that area and the hair is easily picked up. This product is not good for small places, cracks, and crevices. It is a miracle worker on large flat surfaces. I can roll over my quilt and easily pull off the hair. Do watch the short video on the website to see how to do it and how well it works. I highly recommend this product. I will be buying more for presents for my family and friends that have pets. It is worth every penny!" —Donna H.

    Get one from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).

    29. A multi-tasking plant-powered vitamin C serum with over 91,000 5-star ratings for anyone looking to lessen dark circles, sun spots, redness, and breakouts.

    A split photo of a face with some breakouts and the same face with the breakouts gone.
    amazon.com

    Check out our TruSkin Vitamin C Serum deep dive for more info!

    Promising review: "I wouldn't have believed this unless I tried it myself, but this serum has changed my face in approximately four days. Probably more like overnight. I had developed acne along my jawline about a year ago and nothing has helped. I tried acne medication, not taking acne medication, stopped using toner, changed toner, changed moisturizer, stopped using moisturizer...nothing helped. I also use a new clean washcloth every day and wash my face morning and night. I got this on Monday and today is Saturday and really, almost instantly, the acne has all disappeared. I really am shocked. This stuff is a miracle worker."HartLink 

    Get it from Amazon for