29 Cleaning Products For Those Messes You Didn’t Even Know Had Legit Solutions

1. A pack of AirPods cleaning putty so you can keep your earbuds preforming their best by quickly excavating all the gross gunk living inside. Now you can get back to clearly hearing every 👏 last 👏 detail 👏 of your fave true crime podcast.
Promising review: "This did the job! My daughter complained that her right AirPod was producing hardly any sound. We cleaned it per Apple’s instructions and had no luck. I was ready to contact Apple for repairs (not fun for us as we live hours away from any major city) when I came across this product on the internet. The reviews I read were positive so I tried it. After a thorough cleaning, her right AirPod works great! I couldn’t believe the amount of gunk that came out of that AirPod! This product is easy to use and I highly recommended it!" —Jennifer A Jumes
2. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because (to my shock and horror) you have to clean the thing that cleans your dishes, and these tablets make doing so as quick and easy as...well...running the dishwasher.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I used it in my dishwasher. Had standing water on the bottom, dropped one tablet in the water. Put it on light wash cycle and at the end of the cycle, the water was gone! It thoroughly cleans and I have not had any other problems. I now use it regularly. I recommend this highly to keep your dishwasher clean and eliminate clogs from buildup. It was recommended to me by my super and after my positive experience I am happy to cosign his recommendation." —cheapchicshopper
3. Plus, a pack of washing machine tablets for complete confidence that the hand-me-down washer that cleans your clothes is actually clean — with no scrubbing required! Just pop a tablet inside your empty washer and run through a cycle like normal for a shiny, deodorized drum.
Promising review: "I never bother to go back and write reviews, but I had to for this product. My washing machine was funky and that's the nicest description I can come up with. I popped one of these tablets in and set the wash to hot as directed. When it was done, like other reviewers, two different earrings that I've been missing magically appeared in the washer. It was as though they had been previously stuck somewhere and freed during the cleaning. I ran the washer again just because the tablet wasn't fully dissolved after the first wash. Once done, the inside of my washer was sparkling and has not smelled funny since. This product is seriously amazing." —A. Forsythe
4. A lemon-scented cleaning gel if spending hours wiping out keyboards, air conditioning vents, and car cupholders is not your idea of a good time. Just plop this gooey godsend on whatever needs cleaning and watch as it oh so satisfyingly lifts dirt and dust in a snap.
Promising review: "I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with random crumbs from my husband and dog hair and it works amazing. Picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. But this definitely got in all the little nooks and crannies." —Kimberly
5. A microfiber window blind cleaner with three blades so you can clean the tops and bottoms of two blinds at once. It's effective and efficient — two of my favorite "E" words.
This set includes five microfiber dusters and a tiered plastic base.
Promising review: "Where has this blind cleaner been for the past 50 years???? I have struggled to keep my blinds clean for so many years and happily found this item. It WORKS!!! And I love that it comes with extra sleeves, and the sleeves are machine washable. The handle is plastic, but I feel confident it won't break any time soon." —marionvgt
6. A slim cleaning brush to go where no sponge or rag has gone before. Its ultra-thin design can fit into hard-to-reach window and door tracks, and the handle doubles as a scraper for stuck-on debris.
Promising review: "This is an amazing set of brushes. Don't be fooled by the low cost. The brushes are soft and long enough to get into tight spots but firm enough to hold up. They work amazing in those hard-to-clean aluminum window runners and sliding doors. I've used them to clean enclosed fan blades, refrigerator vents, etc. They wash easily and with a bit of TLC they hold their shape. Always nice to find something so simple and inexpensive that works so well." —CNJ
7. A pack of stain-lifting pads that'll take care of stains like freshly spilled wine or old pet accidents on your carpet without you even having to touch it. Simply lay down the pad, stomp, and let it sit.
Promising review: "WOW! Honestly, I was a little skeptical of the promise of these pads, but I bought them just to try out. THEY WORKED AMAZINGLY WELL! Seriously. I have some stains that are 1.5–2 years old. I've tried everything to get them out. I put these pads on the stains (two to cover the spot), let sit for about an hour, pulled them up, and the stain was gone. I truly couldn't believe it. The pad was yellow. Somehow the old urine was soaked up into the pad. My carpet looks like new. I couldn't recommend these any higher for what I wanted and what I got. Wish I could give this more than 5 stars." —Matt
8. A jetted bathtub cleaner because have you ever thought about the gross grime hiding in your tub's jets? Now that you've been cursed with that thought, you're probably going to want to give your tub a rinse. Just fill it with water, pour the cleaner in, run your jets, and let the "yuck" seep out.
Oh Yuk is a family-owned company based in Minnesota that's been making home cleaning products since 2011.
Promising review: "This stuff is seriously amazing! I am relentless about cleaning my tub because I use it so often and always get grossed out if I don’t. Before I purchased this, I used the typical homemade recipe of bleach and powdered dishwashing soap. I’d have to run two or three cycles to get it crystal clear. One cycle with this stuff, 15 minutes, and the results are amazing! The first photo (above) is with my tub running with the solution. Then I drained it (second photo) and wiped it down with a sponge. When I refilled the tub up, and reran the jets, I kid you not the water was CRYSTAL CLEAR! See for yourself in the last photo! I’m so impressed!" —Chelsea
9. A patented ChomChom pet hair remover if Fido's shedding is taking over your home and you're tired of lugging out the vacuum every three seconds. This uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again.
ChomChom Roller is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers.
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this and it is money well spent!! I’m convinced that my beagle sheds a full coat of hair and regrows it daily! I use this on my bed every single day and it blows my mind how well it works. Before this, I was going through four to five disposable sticky rollers a month and spending three times longer to remove dog hair. I am buying these for everyone in my family as Christmas gifts this year! ❤️" —tiff4short
10. Plus, a length-adjustable pet hair broom with rubber bristles for wrangling all the fur trapped in your carpet that your vacuum couldn't handle. If that's not enough to have you reaching for this broom constantly, there's also a built-in squeegee for corralling spilled liquids and cleaning glass.
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot. I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does. I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone- especially pet owners." —Theo Ackerman
11. A pack of biodegradable foaming drain-cleaning pouches to effortlessly take care of all the out-of-sight grime clogging (and stinking) up your garbage disposal.
Promising review: "My disposal developed a bad odor and all the usual remedies failed to eliminate it. I bought the Glisten disposal cleaner not expecting it to work. It worked exactly as shown in the video and the bad odor disappeared after one application. I intend to use it once every two weeks in the future. I am very pleased to have found this product. I was on the verge of replacing the disposal which was otherwise working fine." —Errol Levine
12. A powerful mold and mildew stain cleaner that'll lift the most terrifying grout and caulking stains without the back-breaking scrubbing. Just apply the concentrated gel formula, wait six to eight hours, and watch your stains (and your worries) wash down the drain.
Promising review: "We moved into a new apartment and the mold was out of control and it was disgusting. We tried so many products to get it out until we found this one and decided to try it as we didn’t have anything to lose. I’m so happy we bought this! This is basically concentrated Clorox as a gel so it’s so much easier to apply than the liquid and it kind of stays in place. You just have to apply it, wait a few hours, and remove it (no scrubbing required). Just make sure your shower is dry when you apply it and you’ll be good to go. Definitely worth buying if you have the same problem and nothing has worked." —Chris
13. A ready-to-spray bleach-free outdoor cleaner to tackle tough stains on cement, stone, siding, wood, and more with a fast-foaming formula that's safe to use around plants and grasses. Dirty sidewalks, mildewy planters, and dingy patio furniture have met their match.
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
14. A honey leather cleaner if you've basically never cleaned your leather for fear of doing more harm than good. This bestselling formula removes oil, dirt, and other stains from any leather (faux leather included) without harsh chemicals or strong odors.
Remember to mix this concentrate with water before using!
Promising review: "My 15-year-old leather sectional hadn't been cleaned or conditioned in three to four years because I couldn't find anything that worked well without causing it to look blotchy. The color was also fading, and I thought it was a goner. After some elbow grease, the sectional looks great! It's now back to its original color without being blotchy. More importantly, the suppleness has returned. I can actually say that it looks as good as the day we bought it." —jellybean55
