29 Cleaning Products For Those Messes You Didn’t Even Know Had Legit Solutions

Get a closer look on TikTok.

Promising review: "This did the job! My daughter complained that her right AirPod was producing hardly any sound. We cleaned it per Apple’s instructions and had no luck. I was ready to contact Apple for repairs (not fun for us as we live hours away from any major city) when I came across this product on the internet. The reviews I read were positive so I tried it. After a thorough cleaning, her right AirPod works great! I couldn’t believe the amount of gunk that came out of that AirPod! This product is easy to use and I highly recommended it!" —Jennifer A Jumes

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $13.99.