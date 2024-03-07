33 Products If You Hate Your Bathroom But Don’t Have The Money For A Gut Reno

1. A peel-and-stick faux marble adhesive paper for giving your countertops an expensive-looking update on the cheap that doesn't just look great, but is stain- and water-resistant too.
2. An adjustable recessed light converter kit because you've been eyeing some FAB pendant lamps since forever, and now you can finally give in and enjoy them in your home.
Promising review: "I love this thing. It took me about 15 minutes to install this. Note: Don't try to directly drill the screws through the can. You will likely need to pre-drill holes in the can for the screws. I converted a recessed light into a three-light unit that hangs above my kitchen island. The unit weighs 20 pounds, and the conversion kit handles it easily. This saves so much money instead of having to convert the recessed light to a traditional electrical box. Very simple, yet wonderful product." —Pete I.
Get it from Amazon for $22.94.
3. A reviewer-beloved wood polish that conditions and protects wood with a combination of beeswax and orange oil, while hiding dings and scratches so you can turn back the clock on worn-out cabinets and furniture.
Promising review: "Used this on old oak bathroom and kitchen cabinets that were dry had lots of water stains. Voila! They were gone. Like gone, gone. The cabinets looked brand new. I should have taken pictures, but I was so impressed I started doing all the oak cabinets in my house. Buy this item quick!" —LS
Get it from Amazon for $8.25.
4. An over-toilet storage cabinet if the single medicine cabinet in your bathroom just isn't proving spacious enough for all your toiletries and extra TP.
Promising review: "Good price, good quality, good appearance, good functionality, plenty of clearance around the bowl in all directions, etc. Lots of other review talked about the time required to assemble and that there we so many pieces...if you can put together ANYTHING from Ikea, then you can put this together. Instructions were amazing, parts were very organized and clearly laid out in individual bags. Each instruction showed you how many pieces were needed for the step (think Lego instructions)." —Bennett Wetherald
Get it from Amazon for $82.99 (available in two colors).
5. A reusable pumice stone to quickly remove stains from rust, lime, or calcium build-up and have your toilets, sinks, and tubs looking like new — no dingy rings in sight.
Promising review: "I have very hard water that leaves hard-water buildup and nasty stains. It’s embarrassing to have guests over because the toilets are so gross! I have tried so many products and cleaning solutions — from natural essential oils to harsh chemicals so strong I was lightheaded for the rest of the day. Well, I tried out this pumice stone after reading about it in a BuzzFeed article, and honestly, the hype is real! It does take some elbow grease, but the after picture is from only 20 minutes of scrubbing, light enough that I didn’t break a sweat! The stone does get used up, but I think this one should last me a couple of years at least. So if you have embarrassing toilets, try this!" —Stephanie Ray
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available in a pack of two and four).
6. A toothbrush station so you can clear counter clutter and prevent goopy messes with a wall-mounted unit that stores and dispenses the perfect amount of toothpaste on your brushes every time. It's much more sanitary than leaving out uncovered brushes *AND* it conveniently holds four rinse cups.
It holds five toothbrushes and the two toothpaste dispensers use vacuum tech to get every last drop out of the tube.
Promising review: "You need one! I love this! So easy to install and holds nice and tight to the wall. The toothbrushes sit nicely in the holder and are easy for my kids to grab. The two gargle cups are nice but we added little Dixie cups to ours instead. The toothpaste function works really well and isn’t messy for our kids. I highly recommend this!" —Sarah C.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
7. Or a multifunctional toothbrush organizing caddy for tidying up your counter and putting an end to scooting past precariously placed toothbrushes on your way to the hand soap.
Promising review: "Two adults and two kids in our family. I like the size. There is a space for all our toothbrushes, and it keeps them from touching each other. My kids use a different toothpaste than ours and there is space for both of them as well. The color is nice goes with my bathroom decor." —Sully
Get it from Amazon for $10.87+ (available in two styles and in two finishes).
8. A multiprint shower curtain because the quickest way to refresh your bathroom is with a colorful curtain to brighten up the rest of the room's sterile shade of white.
Promising review: "I was eyeballing this shower curtain for a while. I’m so happy that I finally purchased it, and it looks great in our lower-level bath. Beautiful, vibrant colors. It has weight to it and feels good to the touch (no wrinkles — liner required). It has button holes and not the cheap grommets. There’s a variation in the pattern depending on where the length was cut during manufacturing (one solid piece). See my photo compared to the one on the site. Extremely pleased with this curtain, and the cat agrees, too!" —MBF
Get it from Amazon for $19.14+ (available in three sizes and four styles).
9. A string of LED vanity lights that'll not only improve the lighting in your bathroom, but make you feel like a glamorous movie star, even if you're slathering on a green face mask and piling your hair into a messy bun!
These light strips easily stick onto your mirror and come with a dimmer, so you can adjust the brightness.
Promising review: "I got these lights for a dim bathroom and I LOVE them! They are bright, cheerful, and cool as decor. I can do my hair, put on makeup, or even use them as a room light because my vanity opens into my bedroom. I do my own eyebrows, nails, etc. so having good light is essential, and these lights are great. I got a second set for a different bathroom, and those look great too. I am VERY happy with this purchase." —ellesbietta
Get them from Amazon for $18.68
10. These water-resistant adhesive floor tiles if your building's pre-war charm does not extend to those pre-war tile floors and the woefully stained grout.
Each tile is 12" x 12" in size!
Promising review: "For under $100, I redid my entire bathroom! We moved into our home two years ago, and our small main-floor bathroom had hideous orange mosaic tiles. We want to eventually gut and rehab our bathroom but wanted to give it a cheap facelift. Floorpops made that possible and a very inexpensive option! We used caulk to seal some of the tiny gaps and caulked around the tub and underneath the baseboards for a good seal. The tiles are not moving at all and have adhered okay. All in all, I am very pleased with the end result!" —Agnieszka
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $13.69+ (available in black and gray).
