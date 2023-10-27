17.

Finally, it was time to head over to our last show: blink-182! For whatever reason there was no media entrance, so Jess and I chilled in the back of the GA crowd while contemplating what we wanted to eat when we got back to the hotel. I know all the popular blink-182 songs, but have never seen them in concert or listened to them extensively. Therefore, I had no idea that their shtick was being kinda mean 😂. They were like, "Las Vegas has some of the world's hottest women. Too bad they couldn't make it tonight," and we were like "😲." And then they talked a lot about Travis Barker's alleged big penis that they call "the hammer" and made jokes about banging each other's moms. All in good fun I guess ¯\_(ツ)_/¯: