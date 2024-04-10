15 Horrifying Photos That Are Now Permanently Ingrained In My Psyche For The Rest Of Eternity

A whole lotta "not okay" in this post.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

I've written many horror articles based on photos from r/oddlyterrifying, so you'd think I'd be immune to what's posted there by now. This week, I realized that I'm still susceptible to being scared shitless by the things that people share. Here are 15 photos that shook me to my core:

1. This "dog" that looks like it could be on the cover of a Goosebumps book:

A shaggy dog sits in front of a hay pile with text &quot;Does your dog bite? No, but he does hide in your walls ?&quot;
u/GoreJizz / Via reddit.com

2. This "stick" someone found in the road, which is actually a horse leg:

Large animal bones on the side of a road, contrasted with natural surroundings
u/MrSpookley / Via reddit.com

3. This huntsman spider protecting its egg sac in Australia:

Huge hunstman spider on wall, protecting its eggs
u/sheepieweepie / Via reddit.com

4. And this huntsman spider sac being broken open:

Hand holding a clear packet with seeds and a damp paper towel for germination
u/Individual_Book9133 / Via reddit.com

5. This sea cucumber oozing a creepy goo:

Close-up of a Glaucus atlanticus, also known as a blue dragon, next to a brown structure
u/Automatic_Tap6666 / Via reddit.com

6. These massive crabs that look like aliens:

A group of large crabs is seen climbing a set of outdoor stairs
u/SimpleButFun avataru/SimpleButFun / Via reddit.com

7. And this effing enormous snapping turtle.

Underwater view of a moose from above, captured next to a canoe with gear
u/No-Cantaloupe-215 avataru/No-Cantaloupe-215 / Via reddit.com

8. This mushroom that looks like a tongue:

A pink, tongue-shaped mushroom growing on a dark tree trunk, resembling a cartoonish, outstretched tongue
u/Majoodeh / Via reddit.com

9. These eerie mannequins that a store owner edited real smiles onto:

Woman with exaggerated facial features and a wide smile in a comedic filter effect
u/theimperishableroach / Via reddit.com
Mannequin head with a straight hairstyle and full bangs
u/theimperishableroach / Via reddit.com

10. This six-hour public performance of people getting vacuum sealed.

Person performs dramatic pose inside a huge, sealed plastic bag to mimic pre-packaged food
u/Aliinga / Via u/Aliinga

11. This dog walking on hind legs to keep its head above water:

A dog standing waist-deep in water, looking at the camera with a stick in its mouth
u/Green____cat / Via reddit.com

12. This mural in a Peruvian McDonald's:

Mural of a stylized woman with open arms and umbrellas, featuring a Spanish quote about searching for the sun
u/Metjependek / Via reddit.com

13. This "doll" in someone's neighbor's backyard:

u/Doomathemoonman / Via reddit.com

14. This mortuary table someone found in the woods:

A dilapidated room with a decaying brick wall, a solitary chair, and remnants of a bed
u/Accomplished_Elk_220 / Via reddit.com

15. And finally, this actual name of a cemetery in Texas:

Sign pointing to &quot;Baby Head Cemetery&quot; next to a rural landscape
u/BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com