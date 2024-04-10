I've written many horror articles based on photos from r/oddlyterrifying, so you'd think I'd be immune to what's posted there by now. This week, I realized that I'm still susceptible to being scared shitless by the things that people share. Here are 15 photos that shook me to my core:
1.This "dog" that looks like it could be on the cover of a Goosebumps book:
2.This "stick" someone found in the road, which is actually a horse leg:
3.This huntsman spider protecting its egg sac in Australia:
4.And this huntsman spider sac being broken open:
5.This sea cucumber oozing a creepy goo:
6.These massive crabs that look like aliens:
7.And this effing enormous snapping turtle.
8.This mushroom that looks like a tongue:
9.These eerie mannequins that a store owner edited real smiles onto:
10.This six-hour public performance of people getting vacuum sealed.
11.This dog walking on hind legs to keep its head above water:
12.This mural in a Peruvian McDonald's:
13.This "doll" in someone's neighbor's backyard:
14.This mortuary table someone found in the woods:
15.And finally, this actual name of a cemetery in Texas: