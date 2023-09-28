17 Photos That Are Guaranteed To Make You Shart Your Pants In Pure Terror

I can't stop seeing #14 whenever I close my eyes.

Every time I tell myself I'm gonna take a break from perusing r/oddlyterrifying, it ropes me right back in again.

Here are 17 photos that reminded me to keep a spare pair of underwear on me at all times:

1. "My job is to inspect every single one of these cars. Night time hits different."

Trains parked on tracks at night
u/TikTokBoom173 / Via reddit.com

2. "Chris McCandless's note that was found in his truck in the middle of Alaska."

&quot;In the name of God, please remain to save me.&quot;
u/CapitalCompass201 / Via reddit.com

According to his diary, he had already been dead for 19 days when the note was found.

3. "It's 1 a.m., and my cop neighbor is doing this through my kitchen window."

A light shining through someone&#x27;s window
u//Trick_Tracy1125 / Via reddit.com

4. "The eyes of an electrician after being zapped by 14,000 volts of electricity. His shoulder touched a live wire, and the current passed through his entire body — including the optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain. The effect was two bizarre star-shaped electrical burns in his eyes."

Warning This image is graphic Tap to reveal Click to reveal
Stars in someone&#x27;s eyes
u/adrianlannister007 / Via reddit.com

5. "This is an incredibly realistic animatronic made for the movie Pacific Rim."

A person holding an animatronic
u/volossaveroniki / Via reddit.com

Closeup of the animatronic
u/volossaveroniki / Via reddit.com

6. "This milk has been rotting in a broken fridge at my local Dollar General for a month. They don't even have the decency to throw it out."

Spoiled milk in a case
u/sulindalee / Via reddit.com

7. "Got home late from work to find my entryway vent like this."

An uncovered vent in the floor
u/rafaelninja13 / Via reddit.com

8. "Found this package leaving my apartment building."

&quot;Do Not Use until Sept. 11&quot;
u//stosolus / Via reddit.com

9. "Footprint found on wall."

A footprint above a doorframe
u/Mlliii / Via reddit.com

10. "Sleeping high."

Beds on the outside of a building
u/j3ffr33d0m / Via reddit.com

11. "Who approved this 'artwork' at my hotel?"

A sign that says &quot;Recording&quot; in someone&#x27;s hotel room
u/delux561 / Via reddit.com

12. "My Barbie towel has faded over the years."

A faded towel
u/SuperMarvin / Via reddit.com

13. "The face I found in the cliffs near my home."

A face in a cliff wall
u/Present-Upstairs3423 / Via reddit.com

14. "A picture I found in a family album. Possibly a Michael Jackson mask?"

Someone wearing a scary mask in an old photo
u/gibby10toes / Via reddit.com

15. "I was driving down a side street and glanced down an alley, and had to do a double-take."

A doll in an alleyway
u/Cabingirl957 / Via reddit.com

A doll in an alleyway
u/Cabingirl957 / Via reddit.com

16. "Is my Starbucks cup trying to tell me something?"

A face in someone&#x27;s coffee
u/nls1970 / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, "I've had dreams like this."

A toilet in the middle of a stairwell
u/pixy0stix / Via reddit.com

