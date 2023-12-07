Skip To Content
nifty FeedonBuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    This Expert Pointed Out The "Gen Z Versions" Of Popular Millennial Design Trends, And It Appears History Is Repeating Itself

    "In my opinion, 'cheugy' is this generation's version of 'basic.' It's a term to describe someone’s preference for the more popular, less obscure things, regardless of their generation. No generation is safe from people that will judge certain design choices as being mainstream or tasteless."

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Millennials had a sobering moment a couple of years ago when they realized Gen Z'ers were calling their taste and style "cheugy." This, of course, was a made-up word, but it was intended to label our generation "out of date" or "trying too hard." And hey, it kinda stung.

    Close-up of meme showing a young boy with a tear rolling down his eye

    But I recently saw a video that reminded me of how time is a flat circle and that eventually, Gen Z will be called some other version of "cheugy" by their successors. Reeves Connelly, a full-time content creator with a master's degree in architectural design, made a TikTok showing the "Gen Z versions" of millennial interior design trends, and it was pretty eye-opening to see the parallels:

    @reevcon

    and maybe the cloud print is Gen Z’s galaxy print — the og video that mentioned the checkered and chevron pattern is from @Sierra Campbell

    ♬ original sound - Reeves Connelly
    @reevcon / Via tiktok.com

    For example, the checkered pattern that is oh so adored by Gen Z'ers is actually just a new version of millennials' obsession with chevron:

    A living room with a checkered floor design and one with a chevron style
    @reevcon / Via tiktok.com

    The mushroom motif is basically the same thing as the millennial pineapple:

    @reevcon / Via tiktok.com

    Squiggle mirrors are just a new iteration of the hexagon mirror:

    Mirrors with squiggly frames above a hexagonal mirror hanging on a wall
    @reevcon / Via tiktok.com

    I feel like this one will cause a lot of denial, but the cowboy boots and hats trend is basically the millennial mustache and top hat reimagined:

    A cow-themed, Western-style hat and a Western boot pencil holder above an image of someone smiling next to a framed photo of a top hat and mustache, and another of pipes
    @reevcon / Via tiktok.com

    And finally, the Gen Z versions of our holy Mason jars are these weird blobby cups:

    Small round vases with layers of rings above several Mason jars with flowers, Q-tips, and toothbrushes in them
    @reevcon / Via tiktok.com

    I reached out to Reeves to get more into the nitty-gritty of his thought process with these observations. I was dying to know how he even noticed these comparisons in the first place. He told BuzzFeed, "It probably was a combination of learning about various design styles during my time in architecture school and being born on the cusp of the millennial and Gen Z generations. I was born in 1996, so I've been heavily exposed to the design styles of both generations. It's hard not to notice the overlaps between them when you've always been caught between the two. This generational overlap isn't anything new, either; design trends are cyclical. It's very rare for a generation's style to be entirely original and not have some elements borrowed from previous ones."

    A bedroom scene with a neon and zebra-print bedspread above an image of a cow-print bedspread, with caption, &quot;neon colors is very similar to the way Gen Z styled the cow print&quot;
    @reevcon / Via tiktok.com

    Yes, cow print is the new zebra print.

    I also asked him about what he thought inspired Gen Z's specific design choices. "I'd say that Gen Z's home decor style draws inspiration from the Memphis design movement and postmodern design. The Memphis design movement is known for its colorful and maximalist approach to design. Picture the '80s design trends: geometric-patterned carpets and malls decorated with neon accents in hues of pink, blue, and purple," Reeves said.

    Geometric patterns in pink, turquoise, yellow, and white colors
    Elena Bereberdina / Getty Images

    "The movement was a reaction to the very clean and linear mid-century modern style that was popular between the 1950s and '70s. The mid-century style had a popularity resurgence over the last decade, and millennials embraced many of its design elements in their own homes. And just as the Memphis design style was a response to a more understated style, like mid-century modern, Gen Z’s colorful and playful approach to decor is a response to millennials' inclination towards the mid-century style," he said.

    An example of mid-century modern, with a very clean, minimally styled living room showing a plain couch, throw rug, plants, and several small framed paintings
    Boris Sv / Getty Images

    "After growing up being overexposed to a particular style, it's natural to try and find ways to express the design sensibilities of your own generation in a radically different way. In this case, Gen Z opted for a vibrant style that sharply contrasts with the decor they were familiar with in their early years."

    I was itching to know how Reeves thought this phase of Gen Z design would be labeled in five years (and I couldn't help but bring up "cheugy," of course). He said, "In my opinion, 'cheugy' is this generation's version of 'basic.' It's a term to describe someone’s preference for the more popular, less obscure things, regardless of their generation. No generation is safe from people that will judge certain design choices as being mainstream or tasteless."

    Rebel Wilson looking at her phone with the word &quot;cheugy&quot; next to her
    BuzzFeed

    He continued, "From millennials to baby boomers, every generation has had cultural subgroups that, at the time, were seen as nonbasic — think hippies or hipsters. And just like every generation before them, Gen Z's most popular and identifiable design trends will eventually be dismissed as basic as they become outdated or uncool. The fact that every generation has had their own version of 'cheugy' just goes to show that people's opinions on your interior design taste are irrelevant — they're not the ones paying your rent."

    Well, you heard him, folks! No generation will ever escape the "basic" label, no matter what weird word it's disguised as. For more architectural-design insight, follow Reeves on Instagram and TikTok!