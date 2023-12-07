Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"In my opinion, 'cheugy' is this generation's version of 'basic.' It's a term to describe someone’s preference for the more popular, less obscure things, regardless of their generation. No generation is safe from people that will judge certain design choices as being mainstream or tasteless."
@reevcon
and maybe the cloud print is Gen Z’s galaxy print — the og video that mentioned the checkered and chevron pattern is from @Sierra Campbell♬ original sound - Reeves Connelly