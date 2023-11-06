Skip To Content
    13 Wild Facts About Generation Alpha That'll Blow You Out Of The Water

    These facts are according to anthropologists — aka people who use Reddit and Twitter — of course.

    Daniella Emanuel
    by Daniella Emanuel

    BuzzFeed Staff

    As a "cheugy millennial who works at BuzzFeed," I cannot wait until Gen Alpha are old enough to start roasting Gen Z. We need revenge for Gen Z's brutal digs toward us, such as the following:

    finally able to jump on the #millennial hate trend 😍 so happy to be here #fyp @wholesam

    In the meantime, I've gathered some intel on Generation Alpha (half serious, half poking a little fun). Here's what I've learned:

    1. According to mccrindle.com, Gen Alpha is considered to be anyone born between the years 2010 and 2024. And by the time they're all born in 2025, there will be almost 2 billion of them, making them "the largest generation in the history of the world." Here's a map that shows the countries where they had the largest birth cohort in 2020 (aka all the light blue ones):

    a map of the world
    Now that we've got the hard facts out of the way, let's move on to the cultural observations...

    2. They protest on Roblox:

    3. They're next-level confident:

    I mean, look at this response:

    &quot;Who&#x27;s your style icon? Me.&quot;
    4. "Ohio," "skibidi," and "gyatt" are slang words:

    5. Same with "fanum tax":

    6. They think Sour Patch Kids are "too sour":

    7. They are addicted to the iPad:

    &quot;Gen Alpha Culture Starterpack&quot;
    8. They love Cocomelon:

    Screenshot from &quot;SpongeBob&quot;
    9. The think everything is bussin':

    10. They don't remember Obama being elected:

    11. They watch and listen to things at 2x speed:

    12. Their humor is very confusing:

    13. And finally, in due time they'll be absolutely roasting Gen Z'ers:

