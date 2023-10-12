People Are Finally Taking A Stand Against Grass Lawns: Here Are 17 Incredible Alternatives

If you really want to keep up with the Joneses, it's time to plant a biodiverse lawn.

Daniella Emanuel
by Daniella Emanuel

BuzzFeed Staff

Last year, I wrote about the rise of sustainable alternatives to grass lawns. Many people are choosing to forgo their traditional monoculture grass yards in favor of wildflower yards, bee sanctuaries, clover fields, succulents, vegetable gardens, and more. This results in less wasted water, and more biodiversity — aka the variety of different lifeforms in our ecosystems.

Grist / Via grist.org

Since then, so many more gorgeous lawns have popped up on r/NoLawns, and I just need to share them with you:

1. This jaw-dropping before and after:

Before and after of a person&#x27;s lawn
u/razor-alert / Via reddit.com

2. This one, too:

Before and after of someone&#x27;s lawn
u/Far_Calligrapher2208 / Via reddit.com

3. This grass-free paradise:

A front lawn
u/Rundiggity / Via reddit.com

4. This field of bluebonnets:

Bluebonnets in someone&#x27;s yard
u/CivilMaze19 / Via reddit.com

5. This native pollinator habitat:

A lush green yard
u/yukonwilder14 / Via reddit.com

With wild strawberries:

Strawberry trees
u/yukonwilder14 / Via reddit.com

6. This wildflower palooza:

wildflowers in someone&#x27;s yard
u/kbsd1972 / Via reddit.com

7. This gorgeous sanctuary filled with plants, stone paths, and kitties:

A front yard
u/Pineapple-Due / Via reddit.com
A stone walkway
u/Pineapple-Due / Via reddit.com
A cat trying to get to a bird bath
u/Pineapple-Due / Via reddit.com

8. This community sidewalk brought to life by some bearded irises:

Bearded irises near a sidewalk
u/ThrowinNightshade / Via reddit.com

9. This yard filled with 35 unique plant species:

Different plants in someone&#x27;s yard
u/zukalous / Via reddit.com

10. This corporate building that has sedum instead of grass:

Sedum all over the ground
u/HOlimos / Via reddit.com
Closeup of sedum
u/HOlimos / Via reddit.com

11. These three side-by-side homes that are all rocking the no-lawn life:

Houses with lush yards and lots of flowers
u/Thatguy468 / Via reddit.com
Lots of flowers near a sidwalk
u/Thatguy468 / Via reddit.com

12. This reduced lawn that shares its space with native flowers:

A lawn surrounded by sunflowers
u/Redwhisker / Via reddit.com

13. This bee haven:

&quot;Pardon our weeds, we&#x27;re feeding the bees&quot;
u/UserNameChicsOut / Via reddit.com

14. And this butterfly refuge:

A butterfly on a flower
u/Donkeydonkeydonk / Via reddit.com

15. This magnificently purple front garden:

Purple flowers
u/Tjulahopsasa / Via reddit.com

16. This dandelion dream:

Dandelions in someone&#x27;s lawn
u/takecareofsebastian / Via reddit.com

17. And finally, this idyllic morning coffee spot:

Someone&#x27;s yard that&#x27;s set up with a table and chairs, surrounded by plants and flowers
u/RealStuff485 / Via reddit.com