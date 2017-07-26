Which Badass Lady From "Game Of Thrones" Are You?

You got: Arya Stark A girl is very clever and strong-willed. A girl marches to the beat of her own drum and really could care less what anyone else thinks. A girl follows her heart. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You got: Daenerys Targaryen You are a natural born leader and when you have something to say people ALWAYS listen. People respect you and love being around you. You are a true Khaleesi. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You got: Brienne of Tarth You are a fiercely loyal and protective person. Your friends and family know they can always rely on you to have their back. And others should not underestimate your strength! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You got: Sansa Stark You are tough as nails. When life gives you lemons, you most definitely make lemonade. You're also a truly devoted friend and people love you for that. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You got: Yara Greyjoy You are daring and strong-willed. When you make up your mind to do something, you GET. IT. DONE. But you're also very loyal and those closest to you know it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You got: Cersei Lannister You give absolutely zero fucks. You're headstrong and also tough as balls. Sure, not everyone may agree with your methods, but TBH you don't really care. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You got: Olenna Tyrell You are both clever and experienced. You've seen a lot in your lifetime and know how to manage even the toughest situations. You're more of a "behind-the-scenes" kind of person, but that's just the way you like it. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You got: Missandei You are incredibly smart and talented, which is a winning combination! You're also a loyal and selfless friend who will often put the needs of others before your own. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

You got: Lyanna Mormont You are clever, well-spoken, and FIERCE AF. People respect the heck out of you. You're a strong leader who others look up to, but you also know when to take a step back and let someone else lead. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO

