Which Badass Lady From "Game Of Thrones" Are You?

"Shall we begin?"

Crystal Ro
Crystal Ro
Staff Writer

  1. Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / Getty
    Via Getty

  2. Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / Getty
    Tommen Baratheon
    Tommen Baratheon
    Ros
    Ros
    Catelyn Stark
    Catelyn Stark
    Khal Drogo
    Khal Drogo
    Ned Stark
    Ned Stark
    Shireen Baratheon
    Shireen Baratheon
    Renly Baratheon
    Renly Baratheon
    Margaery Tyrell
    Margaery Tyrell
    Hodor
    Via HBO
    Hodor

  3. Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / Getty
    Via Getty

  4. Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / Getty
    A
    A "golden crown"
    Beheading
    Beheading
    Poisoning
    Poisoning
    Falling
    Falling
    Dragonfire
    Dragonfire
    Stabbing
    Stabbing
    Head crushing
    Head crushing
    Wildfire explosion
    Wildfire explosion
    Burning alive
    Via HBO
    Burning alive

  5. Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / Getty

  6. Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / Getty
    The Eyrie
    The Eyrie
    Winterfell
    Winterfell
    The Red Keep
    The Red Keep
    Dragonstone
    Dragonstone
    Casterly Rock
    Casterly Rock
    Pyke
    Pyke
    River Run
    River Run
    Harrenhal
    Harrenhal
    The Twins
    Via HBO
    The Twins

Which Badass Lady From "Game Of Thrones" Are You?

You got: Arya Stark

A girl is very clever and strong-willed. A girl marches to the beat of her own drum and really could care less what anyone else thinks. A girl follows her heart.

Arya Stark Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Daenerys Targaryen

You are a natural born leader and when you have something to say people ALWAYS listen. People respect you and love being around you. You are a true Khaleesi.

Daenerys Targaryen Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Brienne of Tarth

You are a fiercely loyal and protective person. Your friends and family know they can always rely on you to have their back. And others should not underestimate your strength!

Brienne of Tarth Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Sansa Stark

You are tough as nails. When life gives you lemons, you most definitely make lemonade. You're also a truly devoted friend and people love you for that.

Sansa Stark Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Yara Greyjoy

You are daring and strong-willed. When you make up your mind to do something, you GET. IT. DONE. But you're also very loyal and those closest to you know it.

Yara Greyjoy Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Cersei Lannister

You give absolutely zero fucks. You're headstrong and also tough as balls. Sure, not everyone may agree with your methods, but TBH you don't really care.

Cersei Lannister Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Olenna Tyrell

You are both clever and experienced. You've seen a lot in your lifetime and know how to manage even the toughest situations. You're more of a "behind-the-scenes" kind of person, but that's just the way you like it.

Olenna Tyrell Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Missandei

You are incredibly smart and talented, which is a winning combination! You're also a loyal and selfless friend who will often put the needs of others before your own.

Missandei Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
You got: Lyanna Mormont

You are clever, well-spoken, and FIERCE AF. People respect the heck out of you. You're a strong leader who others look up to, but you also know when to take a step back and let someone else lead.

Lyanna Mormont Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
